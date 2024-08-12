  1. Home
  2. Israel directly bombs over 50% of schools-turned-shelters in Gaza: UNICEF

August 12, 2024

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says Israel directly bombed more than 50 percent of the schools housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza since the beginning of the regime’s 10-month genocidal war against the besieged territory.

In a statement issued on Saturday UNICEF said Israel’s attacks on schools used as shelters in Gaza resulted in severe consequences for children and families.

The UN body raised urgent concerns over the safety of schools and shelters in Gaza.

UNICEF condemned the recent Israeli “horrifying” attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the east of the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 100 civilians, noting that the strike targeted a place where children and families believed they were safe.

“Horrific reports of another attack this morning on a school in Gaza sheltering displaced people, with children reportedly killed and injured in a place they thought was safe,” it said in a statement on X.

The organization stressed the importance of protecting schools and shelters, adding: “Schools and shelters must not be attacked. Children need to be safe.”

The Gaza government media office said more than 100 citizens were killed and dozens injured on Saturday morning after the Israeli occupation forces bombed the al-Tabi’in school in the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

Backed by the US and its Western allies, the Israeli regime launched an all-out invasion of Gaza after it was caught off-guard by the Hamas-led Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in October last year.

So far during the military onslaught, the regime has killed at least 39,897 Gazans. Another 92,152 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.

August 9,2024

People living in Edakkal area of Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad district complained on Friday that they heard a noise coming from under the earth, creating panic among residents.

Local residents told reporters they heard a huge sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation, prompting government authorities to investigate.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.

"As of now seismic records do not show any indications of movements," it said.

The sound was heard at around 10:15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.

A holiday has been declared for schools in the affected area, authorities said.

August 8,2024

Israeli warplanes have conducted fresh air raids on Khan Yunis governorate, in southern Gaza Strip, killing at least 19 Palestinians, some of whom were burned alive. 

Citing medical sources, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday that eight Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people near a brick factory in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

Four more Palestinians were killed and an unspecified number wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house and a popular market west of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, an aerial assault by the occupation’s military near al-Shafi'i Mosque west of Khan Yunis claimed the lives of three people and injured 10, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.

Also, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a tent in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, and a woman was martyred after the regime’s warplanes targeted a charitable soup kitchen distributing food among the displaced.

Many of the victims of the Israeli attacks on Khan Yunis tents were burned alive, Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV reported.

Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 39,677 Palestinians, mostly women, and children, in Gaza, and injured 91,645 others.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

August 9,2024

Millions across two nations split by a contentious border stayed up well past midnight, glued to their television sets as a battle for the ages unfolded in Paris. In the end, the men’s javelin gold medal changed hands, and countries, at the Olympic Games with an unassuming Pakistani grabbing the ultimate prize from a celebrated yet modest and humble Indian champion. Arshad Nadeem was a popular winner after unleashing a sequence of monster throws punctuated by a new Games record; defending champion Neeraj Chopra was beaten but not defeated.

Neeraj Chopra, who got India its first silver medal at the games, fell short of retaining his Olympic gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 metres. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal – first for his country in the games. Nadeem threw an astonishing 92.97 metres for victory.

As the two great rivals sank into each other’s arms, it was hard to remain unmoved. They might belong to countries that espouse differing ideologies and often are at loggerheads politically and otherwise, but they were united by the bond of competitive spirit and mutual respect. The camaraderie was obvious, but clearly, this was more than just professional respect. With their careers running parallel to each other, Neeraj and Arshad have managed to transcend boundaries and strike up a grand friendship that shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone who has a sporting bone in their body.

In a post on X, Nadeem compared the competition between him and Chopra to the famous cricket battles between India and Pakistan. He shared a picture with Chopra, captioning it with the words, "We are always natural friends," along with the flags of both nations.

"The rivalry is there when it comes to cricket matches and other sports, definitely. But at the same time, it is a good thing for youngsters in both countries who are pursuing a sport to follow us and follow their sports icons and bring laurels to their countries," Nadeem told reporters after his historic win.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, told news agency ANI that she was happy with the way his son delivered at the Olympics and pointed out that she was eager to cook her son's favourite meal upon his return.

She also lauded Arshad Nadeem's performance, adding that he is also like their "son”. “We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also like our son,” Soroj Devi said.

"He (Neeraj Chopra) was injured, so we are happy with his performance. I will cook his favourite food," she added. Chopra's father, Satish Kumar, said it was Pakistan's day in the men's javelin throw final.

