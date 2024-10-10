Israel dragging Middle East towards catastrophe: Iran FM tells Saudi crown prince

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the dire consequences of the Israeli regime’s ongoing deadly aggression against the regional countries.

“The Israeli regime is dragging the entire region into a catastrophe,” the top diplomat told the Saudi royal in the Arab country’s capital Riyadh on Wednesday.

Araghchi was referring to the regime’s October 7, 2023-present genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has so far killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as well as its escalated attacks on Lebanon, which have claimed thousands of other lives.

“Insight, wisdom, courage, and cooperation are what the region needs to overcome this challenging time,” he added.

Araghchi said he had held “very important” discussions with bin Salman concerning “vital issues of common concern.”

He also commented on an earlier meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, noting that the countries would always be bonded as a result of geographical contiguity and stay each other’s brothers through faith.

“Together, the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia can award the region with security and stability,” he said, adding, “This requires a higher level of political will.”

“I am glad to have taken the first steps down a long path alongside my Saudi counterpart today.”

Araghchi left Tehran for the kingdom on Wednesday on a regional tour that took him to the Qatari capital of Doha next.

He had visited Lebanon’s capital Beirut on October 4 as part of a two-day tour, holding talks with Lebanese officials before visiting the Syrian capital of Damascus the following day to meet with Syrian leaders.