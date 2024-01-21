Israel killed 94 university professors, hundreds of teachers during Gaza war: Human Rights Monitor

An independent human rights body says the Israeli regime has killed at least 94 university professors, hundreds of teachers, and thousands of students during its ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor provided the information in a statement on Saturday, the 107th day of the onslaught.

"The Israeli army has targeted academic, scientific, and intellectual figures in the strip in deliberate and specific air raids on their homes without prior notice," the Geneva-based body said.

"Those targeted have been crushed to death beneath the rubble, along with members of their families and other displaced families," it added.

"Initial data indicates that there is no justification or clear reason behind the targeting of these people."

The war began following an October 7 operation by the coastal sliver's resistance movements, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

At least 24,927 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have so far died in the military campaign.

According to Euro-Med, the Israeli regime systematically destroyed every university in the Gaza Strip during the indiscriminate campaign of aggression.

Elsewhere in its statement, the organization cited the Gaza-based Palestinian Education Ministry as announcing that the onslaught had claimed the lives of 231 teachers and administrators as well as at least 4,327 students.

"Israel’s widespread and intentional destruction of Palestinian cultural and historical properties, including universities, schools, libraries, and archives, demonstrates its apparent policy of rendering the Gaza Strip uninhabitable," Euro-Med warned.