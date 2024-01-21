  1. Home
  2. Israel killed 94 university professors, hundreds of teachers during Gaza war: Human Rights Monitor

News Network
January 21, 2024

An independent human rights body says the Israeli regime has killed at least 94 university professors, hundreds of teachers, and thousands of students during its ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor provided the information in a statement on Saturday, the 107th day of the onslaught.

"The Israeli army has targeted academic, scientific, and intellectual figures in the strip in deliberate and specific air raids on their homes without prior notice," the Geneva-based body said.

"Those targeted have been crushed to death beneath the rubble, along with members of their families and other displaced families," it added.

"Initial data indicates that there is no justification or clear reason behind the targeting of these people."

The war began following an October 7 operation by the coastal sliver's resistance movements, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

At least 24,927 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have so far died in the military campaign.

According to Euro-Med, the Israeli regime systematically destroyed every university in the Gaza Strip during the indiscriminate campaign of aggression.

Elsewhere in its statement, the organization cited the Gaza-based Palestinian Education Ministry as announcing that the onslaught had claimed the lives of 231 teachers and administrators as well as at least 4,327 students.

"Israel’s widespread and intentional destruction of Palestinian cultural and historical properties, including universities, schools, libraries, and archives, demonstrates its apparent policy of rendering the Gaza Strip uninhabitable," Euro-Med warned.

News Network
January 15,2024

Mangaluru: A 30-year-old man in Dakshina Kannada allegedly lost Rs 2.1 lakh to cyber fraudsters. In a complaint to police, he said he received a message on January 11 on Telegram app, asking him to join a group, if he wants to earn money every day.

He then joined the group and did the tasks given to him. When he selected a task for Rs 7,000, he was asked to pay Rs 25,000.

Through links and wallets, he allegedly transferred Rs 2.1 lakh in phases.

He claimed that he was cheated as he did not get any returns or refunds. A case has been registered under several sections the IT Act and IPC at Bantwal Town police station in this connection. 

News Network
January 21,2024

Mangaluru: A few private schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada have declared a holiday on the day of the “pran pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on Jan 22. A few others have arranged special prayers, and to live telecast the inauguration at their campuses.

No official holidays have been declared for schools in Dakshina Kannada, confirmed DR Naik, DDPI of Dakshina Kannada.

“We have also not given any government school permission to conduct any special events on Monday,” he said.

A deemed to be university has declared a holiday on Monday.

Ramesh K, chief adviser of Shakti Education Trust, said that the school will livestream the temple inauguration programme for students and staff. “Special prayers will be held in our temple. After the telecast, classes will be held as usual,” he added.

Subrahmanya Nattoja, founder of Ambika Group of Educational Institutions, Puttur, said declaring holidays for schools serves little purpose if students utilize the time for activities other than watching the inaugural programme.

“As a run-up to the opening of the temple, the school and college children have been chanting the Sri Rama Taraka mantra for the past few days, and the concluding ceremony will be held on Monday. There will be a Taraka yajna performed on the same day, to mark the celebrations. No classes will be held for half-a-day, and celebrations end with distribution of sweets. A session will be held on the history of the Ayodhya temple and its development in the past few years, for the students,” said Nattoja.

News Network
January 17,2024

Islamabad, Jan 17: Two bases of Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The militant group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

Iran's Nournews, affiliated with the country's top security body, said the attacked bases were located in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Jan Achakzai, information minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, which borders Iran, declined to confirm or deny the attack. "Wait for the response of ISPR," he said, referring to the Pakistani military's public relations wing.

Pakistan said two children were killed in the missile strikes and warned that the incident could have "serious consequences" and was "completely unacceptable".

"A strong protest has already been lodged with the senior official concerned in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. Additionally, the Iranian charge d'affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement said.

Iran's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

