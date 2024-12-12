  1. Home
Israel orders troops to 'prepare to remain' in Syria throughout winter

December 13, 2024

Minister of military affairs Israel Katz has ordered Israeli troops to "prepare to remain" throughout the winter in Syria including the strategic Jabal al-Shaykh mountain which they occupied after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. 

In an announcement on Friday, Katz said he had issued the order during an assessment the previous day with the Israeli army's chief of staff Herzi Halevi, and other officers.

"Due to the situation in Syria, it is of critical security importance to maintain our presence at the summit of Mount Hermon [Jabal al-Shaykh], and everything must be done to ensure the (army's) readiness on-site to enable the troops to stay there despite the challenging weather conditions," he said.

Israel started its push to grab more Syrian land on Sunday, after foreign-backed militants led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) announced the fall of President Assad’s government following a rapid two-week onslaught.

Israeli forces seized the so-called buffer zone, which separates the occupied Golan Heights from the rest of Syria, in violation of a 1974 disengagement agreement. The occupation forces have entered several towns in Quneitra, forcibly evacuating residents. 

They occupied the summit of Jabal al-Shaykh which provides an observation point for areas in Syria and Lebanon. It rises to 9,232 feet (2,814 meters) and is the highest point on the east coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Israeli troops have advanced beyond the so-called buffer zone toward Damascus, with the regime's warplanes conducting hundreds of aerial assaults on Syria.

Katz had earlier said that the regime was planning a "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria. Several regional countries said Israel is taking advantage of the chaotic situation in Syria to expand its occupation of the Arab state.

Israeli soldiers entered the town of al-Hurriya in Quneitra province on Thursday. Local sources said Israeli forces also carried out a forced evacuation of the residents of the village of Rasem al-Ruwadi in the region. 

On Wednesday evening, Israeli forces stormed the towns of Ruwaihinah and Umm Batna in the central countryside of Quneitra as well.

Residents of the town said the occupying regime forces asked them to evacuate their homes to annex them to the so-called buffer zones. The incursion involved tanks and infantry units, during which several houses were searched. 

Many Syrians and others watching the fast-moving pace of events say Netanyahu is using this moment of change in their country to permanently seize further territory.

“They are saying they will give it back, but they are already occupying the Golan Heights which they haven’t given back. What would make you believe they will give this back?” Haid Haid, a senior consulting associate fellow at Chatham House, told Middle East Eye. 

Israel has wiped out Syrian naval vessels, sea-to-sea missiles, helicopters and planes, including the entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets and stockpiles of ammunition in attacks on at least five air bases.

Reports say Israel and militant groups in Syria have previously come to successful arrangements whereby Israel provided emergency aid and medical care to militants so long as the groups did not attack the Zionist regime.

In a note to correspondents issued on Thursday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he is "deeply concerned" over "extensive violations" of Syrian sovereignty.

The UN chief also said he is "particularly concerned over the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Syria." 

He further stressed that the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria “remains in force” and that it must be upheld by "ending all unauthorized presence in the area of separation and refraining from any action that would undermine the ceasefire and stability in Golan.”

November 29,2024

Mangaluru: Nearly half of Dakshina Kannada's coastline is facing significant erosion, according to a recent response in the Lok Sabha to a question raised by MP Captain Brijesh Chowta. The data, provided by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), reveals that between 1990 and 2018, 48.4% of Dakshina Kannada's total coastline of 36.6 km has been eroded.

The written reply, issued by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State in the MoEFCC, addressed Captain Chowta's query on the impact of sea-level rise and coastal erosion, particularly in Karnataka. The MP had inquired about studies assessing the rise in sea levels and their effect on the coastal regions, as well as the government's plans to mitigate the threats posed by erosion.

While the erosion rate in Dakshina Kannada is notably high, the response highlighted that Karnataka's overall coastal situation is less alarming. Approximately 50% of the state’s coastline remains stable, with 26% undergoing accretion (growth) and 24% experiencing erosion. This data, compiled by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), is based on a study conducted from 1990 to 2018, using satellite images and field surveys.

The NCCR's findings indicate that 33.6% of the Indian coastline is affected by erosion, with 26.9% in a state of accretion, and 39.6% remaining stable. In Dakshina Kannada, erosion has impacted 17.7 km of its 36.6 km coastline. Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts are similarly affected, with erosion covering 21.6 km and 34.9 km of their respective coastlines.

In response to these concerns, the central government is actively implementing measures to combat coastal erosion and protect vulnerable communities. The Karnataka government has developed a Shoreline Management Plan in compliance with the CRZ notification of 2019. Additionally, under the Karnataka Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) project, supported by the World Bank, the state is working to enhance coastal protection, improve coastal infrastructure resilience, boost the livelihoods of coastal communities, and address marine plastic pollution.

November 29,2024

The Israeli military has conducted fresh attacks on Lebanon in violation of a ceasefire agreement with the Hezbollah resistance movement and ramped up its deadly airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement posted Thursday on X, the Lebanese army said Israeli occupation forces several times violated the truce deal just after it went into effect, and the following day.

"These breaches included aerial violations and attacks on Lebanese territory using various weapons," it added.

The Israeli military confirmed its Thursday aerial assault on southern Lebanon, adding that its forces had also opened fire towards the people who were driving to their homes in the area.

Earlier, Lebanese media reported that at least two people were wounded after Israeli tank fire hit five towns and some agricultural fields in the country's south.

"The Israeli enemy is attacking those returning to the border villages," Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said. "There are violations today by Israel, even in this form."

Israel was forced to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah after suffering heavy losses following more than 14 months of fighting and failing to achieve its goals in its aggression on Lebanon.

The truce agreement, brokered by the United States and France, came into effect before dawn on Wednesday. It will last for 60 days in the hope of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities.

At least 3,961 people were killed and 16,520 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Hezbollah opened a support front for Palestinians in Gaza only a day after Israel unleashed its war against the besieged territory in October 2023, launching numerous retaliatory attacks against Israeli targets in the occupied territories. 

In a statement that followed the ceasefire, Hezbollah vowed to continue resisting Israel and monitoring the occupation army’s withdrawal from south Lebanon “with [our] hands on the trigger” in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Hezbollah further empathized that its fighters “remain fully equipped to deal with the aspirations and assaults of the Israeli enemy."

It also reaffirmed its commitment to the Palestinian cause, noting that it will continue the path of resistance with even greater determination.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 42

Across the Gaza Strip, at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Thursday. 

Reports said Israeli forces stepped up their bombardment of Gaza's central areas and tanks pushed deeper into the Palestinian territory’s north and south.

Since October 2023, the Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 44,330 Palestinians and injured 104,933 others in its brutal Gaza onslaught.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said at least 70 percent of those killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza were women and children.

Philippe Lazzarini said the ongoing Israeli offensive in the northern edge of Gaza has uprooted 130,000 people over the past seven weeks.

December 13,2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to the prime accused actors Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas and Pavithra Gowda in the Renukaswmy murder case.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that all the petitions have been allowed.

The other accused in the case, Nagaraju, Anu Kumar, Lakshman, Jagadeesh alias Jagga and R Pradoosh Rao have also been granted bail.

Renukaswamy was found dead on June 8, 2024. He was working in a medical shop in Chitradurga. The accused had kidnapped and allegedly murdered him in a shed at Pattanagere in R R Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru city for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The actor was arrested on June 11 this year. He was earlier lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but when a photograph went viral showing him relaxing with some of the jail inmates, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

Darshan is presently hospitalised for alleged back pain.

