  2. Israel pounds Gaza City despite ceasefire offer, prepares year-long plan to wipe out entire city

August 24, 2025

Israeli jets and tanks struck parts of Gaza City on Sunday, August 24, in preparation for a major assault, as the Israeli military’s chief of staff warned officials in Tel Aviv that carrying out the order to demolish the city of 700,000 residents could take "over a year" and place additional strain on Israeli troops.

According to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday, Eyal Zamir issued the warning following an ultimatum from Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, threatening that if the terms set by Israel to end the war were not accepted, Gaza City could face a fate similar to the cities of Rafah and Beit Hanoun.

The report went on to say that Zamir has informed Israeli officials that in such a scenario, they would encounter a more critical situation with reserve units, which are already grappling with decreasing turnout rates and low morale.

Zamir, who has previously clashed with Israeli officials regarding the occupation plan for Gaza City and the threat it poses to the captives, said that the offensive can only begin after all necessary operational and legal preparations are in place, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on expediting the assault on Gaza City. 

As of now, no "humanitarian zones", as demanded by Zamir, have been established, and there have been instances in the past where such zones, designated as “safe” areas, came under Israeli bombardment during the war. 

Israeli military sources have indicated that the evacuation of the southern Gaza city of Rafah took two weeks, and it is estimated that evacuating Gaza City, home to approximately 1.2 million people, will take even longer. 

According to the report, the military's plan outlines that the Gaza City operation would be halted if Israel and Hamas can reach a ceasefire agreement.

The military is prioritizing negotiations to release captives before considering any assault, the report said.  

The offensive comes even though Hamas has accepted a 60-day ceasefire proposal, involving the release of half of the captives in Gaza in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, following negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari officials in Cairo.

Despite this, Israel is determined to proceed with the occupation of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, witnesses have reported continuous explosions and shelling in various areas of Gaza City, with Israeli forces targeting buildings and homes.

The Israeli military has stated that its recent combat activities in the Jabalia area are aimed at dismantling Hamas tunnels and strengthening control of the region, in order to prevent further operations by Hamas fighters.

In a statement, Hamas declared that Israel's plans to take over Gaza City demonstrate a lack of seriousness about achieving a ceasefire, emphasizing that a ceasefire agreement is crucial for the return of the Israeli captives and holding Netanyahu accountable for their safety.

The Israeli regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians and injured 156,230 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since March 2, when it violated its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the regime has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and further deepening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

August 13,2025

Israel is reportedly negotiating with the war-torn South Sudan to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, advancing its mass expulsion agenda as Gaza lies in ruins after months of bombardment.

According to six sources familiar with the matter, Israel has held discussions with South Sudan about the issue, though the progress of these talks remains unclear.

Joe Szlavik, head of a US lobbying firm working with South Sudan, told The Associated Press that he was briefed by South Sudanese officials on the negotiations.

An Israeli delegation is expected to visit South Sudan to assess the feasibility of establishing temporary camps for Palestinians, though no date has been confirmed.

Szlavik stated that Israel would likely fund the construction of these camps.

Two Egyptian officials, who have been aware of Israel’s search for a host country for months, revealed that they have actively lobbied South Sudan against accepting Palestinians.

Egypt strongly opposes any forced displacement of Gazans, fearing a potential refugee crisis along its shared border with Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry declined to comment and South Sudan’s foreign minister did not respond to questions about the talks, The AP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his intent to advance US President Donald Trump’s proposal of forcibly transferring a significant portion of Gaza’s population through what he describes as “voluntary migration.”

In February, US President Donald Trump openly expressed his desire to transform Gaza into what he refers to as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan would require Gaza’s existing population of about two million to be emptied out. Legal experts warn that forcible displacement on such a scale would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Reports indicate that Israel has also explored resettlement plans with other African countries, including Sudan and Somalia, as part of its broader strategy.

The plans have faced widespread condemnation, with Palestinians, human rights organizations, and numerous world leaders denouncing them as a veiled attempt at mass expulsion that would breach international legal standards.

Even Palestinians seeking temporary refuge would be reluctant to move to South Sudan, considered one of the world’s most unstable nations.

South Sudan has struggled to recover from a civil war that broke out after independence, and which killed nearly 400,000 people and plunged pockets of the country into famine.

August 23,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Dakshina Kannada has stunned observers by emerging among the top 10 richest districts in India, overtaking financial powerhouses like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the coastal Karnataka district recorded a per capita GDP of ₹6.69 lakh during the fiscal year 2024–25, placing it eighth on the national list.

Dakshina Kannada’s Formula for Prosperity

The district’s rise is rooted in a unique mix of trade, education, finance, and services:

•    Port-led trade: Mangaluru’s New Mangalore Port serves as a vital gateway for petroleum, iron ore, fertilizers, and container cargo, fuelling large-scale commerce.

•    Education hub: Home to reputed medical, engineering, and management institutions, the district attracts students nationwide and internationally, building a knowledge-driven economy.

•    Banking legacy: Known as the birthplace of major banks like Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, and Syndicate Bank, Dakshina Kannada has a long-standing financial culture.

•    Agriculture & fisheries: Marine exports, cashew processing, and plantation crops like coffee and areca nut continue to drive rural prosperity.

•    Emerging IT & services: With IT parks in Mangaluru and a young talent pool, the district is steadily expanding its digital economy.
This balanced model has made Dakshina Kannada one of the few non-metro regions to compete with India’s most industrialized and financial districts.

India’s Top 10 Richest Districts (2024–25)

The survey highlights how services, IT, industry, and tourism are shaping regional prosperity. The top performers include both mega metros and smaller but highly specialized economies:

1.    Rangareddy, Telangana – ₹11.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma hub, and expansive tech parks make Rangareddy the undisputed leader.

2.    Gurgaon, Haryana – ₹9.05 lakh (per capita GDP)
A corporate magnet with MNCs, startups, and real estate fueling its rapid rise.

3.    Bengaluru Urban, Karnataka – ₹8.93 lakh (per capita GDP)
India’s Silicon Valley, driven by IT exports, R&D, and a deep talent base.

4.    Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh – ₹8.48 lakh (per capita GDP)
A growth dynamo blending IT, manufacturing, and real estate.

5.    Solan, Himachal Pradesh – ₹8.10 lakh (per capita GDP)
A surprise industrial powerhouse, thanks to food processing and pharmaceuticals.

6.    North & South Goa – ₹7.63 lakh (per capita GDP)
Beaches, tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle economy keep Goa among the richest.

7.    Gangtok, Namchi, Mangan & Gyalshing, Sikkim – ₹7.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Sustainable tourism and eco-friendly growth drive Sikkim’s prosperity.

8.    Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka – ₹6.69 lakh (per capita GDP)
A coastal powerhouse balancing port trade, education, banking, and IT.

9.    Mumbai, Maharashtra – ₹6.57 lakh (per capita GDP)
The nation’s financial capital, home to stock markets, corporate HQs, and services.

10.    Ahmedabad, Gujarat – ₹6.54 lakh (per capita GDP)
An industrial giant blending textiles, manufacturing, and modern services.

The Bigger Picture

The Economic Survey 2024–25 underlines that India’s richest districts are not limited to metros. While cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Noida thrive on IT and corporate services, districts like Solan, Goa, Sikkim, and Dakshina Kannada prove that specialized industries, tourism, and knowledge-based economies can rival traditional giants.

For Dakshina Kannada, the ranking is more than just a number—it is a recognition of how a coastal district with strong institutions and trade networks can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s biggest metros in driving national growth.

August 11,2025

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, known for his fearless reporting from northern Gaza, was killed late Sunday night alongside four of his colleagues when an Israeli strike targeted a tent housing journalists outside Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital.

Seven people died in the attack. Among them were Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa. The tent, located near the hospital’s main gate, had been used as a base for press coverage of Israel’s ongoing offensive.

His Final Hours

Moments before his death, 28-year-old al-Sharif posted on X about the “intense, concentrated bombardment” raining down on Gaza City’s east and south—what the military calls “fire belts.” In a final video, the sounds of relentless missile fire echo against the night, flashes of orange lighting the sky.

“Nonstop bombing… For the past two hours, the Israeli aggression on Gaza City has intensified,” he wrote.

The Final Message

In a final message, written on April 6, to be published in the event of his death, al-Sharif said he “lived the pain in all its details” and “tasted grief and loss repeatedly”.

“Despite that, I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or misrepresentation, hoping that God would witness those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, and those who suffocated our very breaths,” he said.

“Not even the mangled bodies of our children and women moved their hearts or stopped the massacre that our people have been subjected to for over a year and a half.”

He also expressed sorrow for having had to leave his wife, Bayan, behind, and for not seeing his son, Salah, and daughter, Sham, grow up.

‘Premeditated Attack’

In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network called the killings “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom”.

“The order to assassinate Anas al-Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, and his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza,” the network said.

It urged the international community to take decisive action to halt the war and end what it described as the “deliberate targeting of journalists.” The network warned that Israel’s immunity from accountability only emboldens further attacks on those documenting the war.

Al Jazeera correspondent Hani Mahmoud, who was one block away during the strike, said reporting on al-Sharif’s death was the hardest task in his 22 months covering the conflict.

“They were killed because of their relentless reporting on starvation, famine, and malnutrition—because they were bringing the truth of this crime to everyone,” Mahmoud said.

Disputed Claims of Hamas Ties

Israel’s military claimed al-Sharif headed a Hamas cell and was involved in planning rocket attacks, alleging it had “unequivocal proof.” Rights advocates have rejected these claims as baseless.

Muhammed Shehada of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said there was “zero evidence” al-Sharif participated in hostilities.

“His entire daily routine was standing in front of a camera from morning to evening,” Shehada told Al Jazeera.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, Irene Khan, had already warned in March that the Israeli army’s repeated threats against al-Sharif were alarming.

“Fears for al-Sharif’s safety are well-founded,” she said, citing growing evidence that journalists in Gaza are targeted based on unsubstantiated claims of Hamas affiliation.

Al Jazeera has repeatedly accused Israel of fabricating evidence to justify attacks on its reporters and of running a “campaign of incitement” against them. Last month, the Committee to Protect Journalists said it was gravely concerned for al-Sharif’s safety amid what it called an Israeli military smear campaign.

Part of a Pattern

Since the war began in October 2023, more than 200 reporters and media workers have been killed in Gaza, many alongside their families. Israel has often claimed that Palestinian journalists are Hamas operatives, a charge human rights groups say is part of an effort to discredit coverage of alleged war crimes.

For Gaza’s journalists, the risk has become a near certainty. Al-Sharif’s final words reflect both the cost and the conviction that have defined their work: a commitment to document the reality around them, even at the highest personal price.

