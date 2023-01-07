  1. Home
  2. Israel prevents entry of medical devices, supplies into besieged Gaza

Israel prevents entry of medical devices, supplies into besieged Gaza

News Network
January 8, 2023

gaza.jpg

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Israeli regime continues to prevent the entry of direly-needed medical equipment and supplies into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Bassam al-Hammadin, a senior official with the ministry, made the remarks in a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Information Center news outlet reported.

He said the enclave's health sector is suffering from an acute shortage of vital medical devices, especially X-ray imaging machines.

Medical equipment across the coastal sliver's hospitals and health centers have become worn-out and outdated from long years of use, Hammadin said, adding that the regime's ban on entry of new equipment has increased the overall burden on Gaza's health sector.

The official also described Israel's decision to allow some medical devices into Gaza as a “media stunt,” asserting that these devices, which Israel claims to have allowed into Gaza, could be already imported without any coordination with the regime.

On Thursday, the ministry said Israel does not allow shipment of X-ray imaging machines into the coastal territory, adding that requests for eight different types of such devices and spare parts for existing equipment, have been either rejected or delayed over the past 14 months.

Medhat Abbas, a ministry official, said Israel has slapped the ban, although the equipment was being funded by international relief and medical institutions on behalf of hospitals in Gaza.

"In the whole world, there is no such thing where those who want to buy medicine or medical equipment do not get a permit from the occupier...," he said.

COGAT, the Israeli regime’s military body responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied territories has, however, alleged that the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas and other resistance groups were "systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments of equipment and goods...."

The Palestinian Health Ministry has refuted the allegation about the medical equipment having dual uses as a lie.

The Israeli regime occupied the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during a Western-backed war in 1967.

Tel Aviv withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but has been keeping the territory under a crippling land, aerial, and naval siege as well as regular deadly offensives.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 3,2023

israel.jpg
Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir storms al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds on the day a Palestinian teenager was killed by Israelis during a raid on a refugee camp in the southern part of the West Bank.

 

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on a refugee camp in the southern part of the West Bank, less than 24 hours after two Palestinian men lost their lives in another attack in a village near the city of Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing security sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that confrontations broke out after Israeli forces raided Dheisheh refugee camp, located just south of Bethlehem, early on Tuesday.

The soldiers fired live and rubber-coated steel bullets as well as sound grenades and tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

Israeli troops also broke into and ransacked a number of houses in the camp before arresting a young man and taking him away to an unknown location.

The 15-year-old Adam Ayyad was struck with a live bullet in the chest and was taken to the Beit Jala Governmental Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another teenager was shot in the hand.

The brutal killing came on the day that far-right Israeli security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds under heavy security.

Wafa reported that Ben-Gvir entered the site through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, in a move that threatens a backlash from Palestinians who have labeled the act an “unprecedented provocation.”

Ben-Gvir was sworn in as Israeli minister of security last week, becoming a key member of the regime’s most racist, far-right coalition cabinet ever led by long-running prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Hardline Israeli officials and settlers regularly storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city, a provocative move that infuriates Palestinians. Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the Israeli police in al-Quds.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which sits just above the Western Wall plaza, houses both the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli regime enables the Jewish visitation of al-Aqsa despite the fact that an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of Israel’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967 prohibits non-Muslim worship at the compound.

Back in May last year, an Israeli court upheld a ban on Jewish prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, after an earlier lower court’s decision stirred outrage among various Palestinians and across the Muslim world. Judge of the district court in al-Quds Aryeh Romanov on October 8 confirmed that Jews are barred from worshiping openly at the site, and only Muslims are permitted to pray there.

'Jordan condemns Ben-Gvir's visit'

Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in "severest" terms the visit by Israeli far right security minister Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

"Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity," said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed more than 220 Palestinians last year, including at least 171 in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds. There were more than 30 children among the fatalities. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.

The inauguration last week of the most right-wing regime in Israel, led by Netanyahu, has sparked fears of an escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2022

chairman.jpg

Udupi, Dec 29: The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime branch of Udupi district police have finally arrested B V Laxminarayana, chairman of the Kamalakshi multipurpose cooperative society on charges of siphoning of crores of rupees. 

He was reportedly absconding after a case of cheating was registered against him. He was picked up from Matapadi near Brahmavar, police sources said. 

The customers of Kamalakshi multipurpose cooperative society had laid siege to the office of the society on December 19 accusing it of cheating them to the tune of over Rs 100 crore.

It is alleged that the cooperative society has collected more than Rs 100 crore deposits from customers and invested the same in various places. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 1,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Mangaluru International Airport will carry out major rehabilitation/recarpeting work on its runway 06/24 for a little over four-month period starting from January 27, 2023. The work will take place from 9.30am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays until May 31, 2023. Airlines will be operating their schedules prior to 9.30am and after 6pm in the above-mentioned period.

The 2450m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway 06/24 was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways, also the first airport to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/recarpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktop the runway to standards specified by the regulator.

The runway will be recarpeted to improve its micro and macro texture, and other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The recarpeting work also includes installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA. This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed crash of IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

Mangaluru International Airport has discussed the recarpeting project with the airline and stakeholders concerned, prior to obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway recarpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flight to any destination – both international and domestic.

With the commitment to provide the best-in-class travel experience, Mangaluru International Airport continues to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway recarpeting process. Mangaluru International Airport is also striving for an unsurpassed excellence by creating a safe, secure, and efficient air hub in this coastal city of Mangaluru.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.