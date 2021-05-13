  1. Home
  Israel threatens Gaza with ground attack; airstrikes kill 115 Palestinians including 31 children

May 14, 2021

Gaza City, May 14: Israel continued on Friday to bombard Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery shells, ignoring international calls for calm, as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Media sources said that as of 00:10 GMT on Friday, Israeli troops are massing at the border, but contrary to several news reports, there is no ground offensive taking place.

A ground operation needs a lot of preparation, needs a lot of troops,” he said, noting that it is likely that there is not yet enough number of tanks, artillery and troops to enter Gaza.

In a separate statement, the Israeli army also denied that the ground offensive has started.

Kahlout also reported that the bodies of a woman and her three sons, who were killed in an Israeli air strike, have been retrieved in the northern part of Gaza.

As for Friday morning, the latest death toll has risen to 115, including at least 31 children. At least 600 people have been wounded.

Palestinians marked the first day of the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday on Thursday under relentless aerial bombardment.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

There have also been more violent confrontations between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel in several cities inside Israel.

In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

Hamas leader calls for demonstrations on Friday

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urged Palestinian citizens across the occupied territories and in Israel to go out and demonstrate on Friday, the second day of Eid al-Fitr.

New Press website quoted Haniyeh as calling for the marches in protest of the latest Israeli police crackdown of Muslim worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque as well as the continuing bombardment of Gaza that left at least 113 people dead.

Haniyeh made the call on Friday as Gaza faces the possibility of another Israeli ground invasion similar to 2014. As of Friday morning, Israel has positioned many troops, tanks and artillery at its border near Gaza.

May 13,2021

Gaza City, May 13: Israeli fighter jets have continued attacking high-rise buildings and other targets in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians on Thursday marked the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday under relentless aerial bombardment.

Since the Israeli offensive began late on Monday, Gaza’s health ministry says at least 85 people, including 17 children, have been killed. Around 500 others have been wounded.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

There have also been more violent confrontations between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel in several cities inside Israel.

May 2,2021

May 2: Akhil Gogoi's fight against the CAA on Assam streets landed him in jail in December 2019 and even invited sedition charge. His fight did not succeed then as BJP went ahead with the CAA despite the violent protests.

But the maiden electoral battle that Akhil fought from behind the bars brought success on Sunday when he was elected from Sivasagar Assembly constituency. Akhil, 46 defeated Surabhi Rajkonwari of BJP.

Sivasagar, the erstwhile capital of Ahom Dynasty (1238-1826), which witnessed strong protest against the CAA in 2019, was a Congress stronghold. Veteran Congress leader Pranab Kumar Gogoi was elected from Sivasagar four times (2001 to 2016). Gogoi died in February last year.

Surabhi came second in 2016 Assembly elections.

"Akhil Gogoi is a symbol of Assamese people's fight against the CAA. Though only Akhil won from the party, he will continue to fight for protection of identity and culture of the Assamese," a leader of Raijor Dal, Akhil's party said.

Akhil has been in judicial custody since December 2019 when the anti-CAA agitation turned violent in Guwahati and in other places. Akhil's case was handed over to the NIA, which booked him under sedition charge alleging his nexus with Maoists.

Akhil has been constantly vocal against BJP and its policies. Be it BJP's land swap deal with Bangladesh, big dam projects in the Northeast or disinvestment in the PSUs.

Akhil says the CAA would destroy the Assamese identity by giving citizenship to 1.90 crore post-1971 Hindu Bengali migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. BJP, however, rejected the charge.

Raijor Dal, the party he leads was constituted on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) last year with a target to cash on the anti-CAA sentiments against the BJP. The party contested in 32 of 126 seats and supported Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another anti-CAA party in a few other seats. 

AJP failed to win a single seat. Its president, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, who also led the anti-CAA agitation lost in both Naharkatiya and Duliajan. Lurin lost to Taranga Gogoi of BJP in Naharkatiya and Congress' Dhrubajyoti Gogoi in Duliajan.

May 3,2021

Chamarajanagar, May 3: In a major tragedy in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, several covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as a hospital ran out of medical oxygen. 

According to reliable sources, at least 12 COVID-19 patients died in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to oxygen shortage. A dozen others lost their lives due to severe ailments. A total of 24 deaths were reported in a day at the district hospital.

The patients being treated were on ventilators.

"From Sunday till Monday morning, a total of 24 people have died. We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen," Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has spoken to Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on May 4.
 

This is a second such incident in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, four Covid patients died of oxygen shortage in KBN Hospital in Kalaburgi. Before that, one Covid patient had died in Yadgir government hospital after the power went off.

Over the last few weeks, several patients have lost their lives as hospitals across the country have been facing a massive shortage of oxygen.

Last week, eight patients lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen at Batra Hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 16-lakh mark, as 37,733 tested positive in a day, while 217 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday (May 2).

