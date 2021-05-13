Israel threatens Gaza with ground attack; airstrikes kill 115 Palestinians including 31 children

Gaza City, May 14: Israel continued on Friday to bombard Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery shells, ignoring international calls for calm, as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Media sources said that as of 00:10 GMT on Friday, Israeli troops are massing at the border, but contrary to several news reports, there is no ground offensive taking place.

A ground operation needs a lot of preparation, needs a lot of troops,” he said, noting that it is likely that there is not yet enough number of tanks, artillery and troops to enter Gaza.

In a separate statement, the Israeli army also denied that the ground offensive has started.

Kahlout also reported that the bodies of a woman and her three sons, who were killed in an Israeli air strike, have been retrieved in the northern part of Gaza.

As for Friday morning, the latest death toll has risen to 115, including at least 31 children. At least 600 people have been wounded.

Palestinians marked the first day of the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday on Thursday under relentless aerial bombardment.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

There have also been more violent confrontations between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel in several cities inside Israel.

In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

Hamas leader calls for demonstrations on Friday

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh urged Palestinian citizens across the occupied territories and in Israel to go out and demonstrate on Friday, the second day of Eid al-Fitr.

New Press website quoted Haniyeh as calling for the marches in protest of the latest Israeli police crackdown of Muslim worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque as well as the continuing bombardment of Gaza that left at least 113 people dead.

Haniyeh made the call on Friday as Gaza faces the possibility of another Israeli ground invasion similar to 2014. As of Friday morning, Israel has positioned many troops, tanks and artillery at its border near Gaza.