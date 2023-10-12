  1. Home
  Israeli airstrikes knock Syria's 2 main airports out of service

October 12, 2023

Israeli strikes knocked Syria's two main airports out of service on Thursday, Syrian state media said, in the first such attack since a weekend Hamas assault on Israel triggered fierce fighting.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in the capital Damascus and northern city Aleppo, both of which are controlled by the government of war-torn Syria.

The "simultaneous" strikes "damaged landing strips in the two airports, putting them out of service", state media said, citing an unidentified military source.

The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border into Israel on Saturday and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

They also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel.

The military source cited by Syrian state media described the strikes as a "desperate attempt" by Israel to "divert attention" away from the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. 

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Assad's government, to expand its footprint there.

Iran, which backs Hamas, on Saturday celebrated Hamas' assault on Israel, though it insisted it was not involved in it.

October 8,2023

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says it has fired shells and guided missiles toward Israeli-occupied territories, in the aftermath of a surprise operation by Gaza-based Palestinian fighters against the regime.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Radar, Zabdin, and Ruwaysat Al-Alam sites in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms.

“The martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh groups in the Islamic Resistance attacked … three Zionist occupation sites,” the statement read.

“[The attacks were carried out] on the path to liberate what remains occupied of our Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance, the struggling and patient Palestinian people.”

The Israeli military confirmed that mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards the north of the occupied lands.

It added that its artillery “is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out.”

The Israeli army further said that one of its drones struck a Hezbollah post in Shebaa Farms.

The attacks came one day after Hamas launched a large-scale operation, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. 

At least 300 Israelis have been killed while the death toll stands at 232 among the Palestinians.

Hezbollah praised the Hamas offensive, noting that it is a message to the Arab countries that are normalizing relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

It also called on Arab and Muslim people around the world to declare their support for Hamas and the Palestinian nation.

Armed resistance is the only way to confront the Israeli “aggression,” Hezbollah said, urging Israel to learn the “important lessons” taught by the “Palestinian resistance.” 

October 1,2023

New Delhi, Oct 1: The India-US relationship is at an all-time high and the Modi government is going to take it to a different level, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, stressing that like the Chandrayaan, bilateral ties will go to the Moon and even beyond.

Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed several hundred Indian-Americans gathered at the India House from various parts of the US to attend the 'Celebrating Colours of Friendship' event organised by the Embassy of India here on Saturday.

“There is one clear message today that our relationship is at an all-time high. But as they say in America, you ain't seen anything yet. So, we are going to take this relationship to a different level, to a different place,” he said at the largest-ever gathering of Indian- Americans at the India House.

Jaishankar said that the success of the G20 could not have happened without the support of the US.

“As the host, when things go well, the host always gets the credit. It's reasonable. But, the G20 could not have come together if all the members of the G20 did not work for its success," he said.

"I think particularly, I must say, because I'm in this country today, the contribution, the support and the understanding that we got from the United States to make a successful G20, I think that is something I would certainly like to recognise in public in Washington DC,” Jaishankar said amidst loud applause from Indian- Americans.

“So, it may have been our success in a literal way, but I think it was the G20 (nations) success. To me, it was also a success of the India-US partnership…please keep giving this partnership the support it needs, the support it deserves and the support it expects. And I can promise you that this relationship, like the Chandrayaan, will go to the moon, maybe even beyond,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the human bond between the two countries makes the bilateral relationship unique.

“Countries do business with each other. Countries do politics with each other. They have military ties, they do exercises, and they have cultural exchanges. But when two countries have that deep human bonding, that's a completely different ballgame. That is today the defining characteristic of our relationship,” he said.

He said the contribution of the diaspora in building the bilateral relationship is something fantastic.

"There are no words that can capture it. It is on that foundation that today we are looking ahead for...a new hope on the horizon...So, I think when we look at the horizon, we really see fantastic possibilities out there, and it's the community which is going to deliver on that,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said the India of today is different from what it was earlier.

“I want to share with you that this is truly a different India for which I speak. It is an India, which as you heard from others, is capable of the Chandrayaan-3 mission,' he said.

"It is an India which was able to pull off the most spectacular G20 and prove those who said that we will not be able to get 20 nations, I don't want to say quarrelling nations but 20 countries with different positions, to come to the table together," he said.

This is an India, which showed during Covid that it could not only look after its own people but could extend its hand to more than a hundred countries across the world, he said.

Today, the fastest rollout of 5G is happening in India.

"I want to say in many ways, if there is a spring in our step, a confidence in our voice, a sort of squaring of our shoulder, there are very good reasons for it,” he said.

"Because it is built today on 10 years of hard work...There are domains where our capacities have doubled or tripled," he said.

September 28,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 28: A state-wide bandh has been scheduled for tomorrow, September 29 in Karnataka by pro-Kannada organisations. Nearly all governmental and private services, including taxis and public transit, are anticipated to be impacted by the Karnataka Bandh. Schools and colleges are expected to be impacted and are expected to remain closed tomorrow. However, as of right now, there hasn’t been any official announcement on how the state-wide bandh on September 29 would affect schools and colleges. The government authorities will conduct an assessment of the situation at hand before making a decision.

As a show of opposition against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, a state-wide bandh has been declared. In solidarity of the bandh, cab services such as Ola and Uber will be suspended on September 29. As a result, commuting throughout the day will become challenging for the general population.

Schools and institutions in the state will close only after an official announcement has been made and conveyed. As per reports, several private schools are also considering the option of conducting online classes on the day of the Karnataka bandh. It is recommended that students and parents remain in contact with the administrators of their specific respective schools/ colleges for any updates on the closure.

To compensate for the academic days lost owing to the bandhs caused by the Cauvery dispute, several Karnataka schools have opted to hold full-day sessions on Saturday, and in some instances even on Sunday for students in higher secondary classes. Several central board schools have reportedly already informed parents that full days of courses will be held on Saturday. 

Another possible option was to shorten the Dasara holidays, which are generally a 10-15 day break slated in the month of October.

The General Secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, D Shashi Kumar, reportedly told Deccan Herald that they were considering reducing the duration of Dasara vacations. He pointed out that the bandh has already cost schools two days worth of classes this month, with September 29 being the third.

According to Shashi Kumar, the only option left is to conduct classes on Sundays and shorten the Dasara holiday.

Meanwhile, in light of the Karnataka Bandh, Bangalore University has also postponed its 58th convocation, which was set to take place on September 29.

