Israeli army bombards civilian areas in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The al-Mayadeen television news channel reported that the civilians were targeted in a series of air raids that struck an area between Msayleh and an-Najjariyah towns in the Sidon district of South Lebanon governorate early on Saturday.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli assaults hit excavation equipment and bulldozers, adding that efforts are being made to reopen the road linking the cities of Sidon and Nabatieh after it was cut off by the raids.

The military announced in a brief statement that it struck sites where Hezbollah was storing heavy machinery to use “for rebuilding its infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”

After nearly 14 months of war marked by heavy losses and the failure to achieve its objectives in the aggression against Lebanon, Israel was forced to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Since then, Israeli forces have been carrying out attacks on Lebanon, which involve airstrikes, breaching the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon announced its decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

This comes as Israel also maintains its occupation of five important locations in southern Lebanon, including Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all of which are located near the border.

Despite almost daily Israeli airstrikes and ongoing breaches of Lebanese airspace and sovereignty, Hezbollah continues to be the sole credible military entity capable of challenging the occupation and thwarting additional Israeli intrusions.

As demands from Washington and Israel to disarm the Lebanese resistance group intensify, many in Lebanon say that such attempts overlook the fundamental problem of Israel's ongoing infringements on Lebanese sovereignty.