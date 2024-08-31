  1. Home
Israeli army recovers bodies of 6 more captives held in Gaza after killing them by airstrikes

September 1, 2024

A high-ranking official with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the six Israeli captives found dead in a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli airstrikes against the besieged coastal territory.

“The ones who kill our people daily are the Israeli colonizers with American weapons. The captives found in Gaza were not killed by us but by the relentless Zionist bombardment,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said in a statement on Sunday.

He further criticized the United States, saying, “If President [Joe] Biden truly cares about the lives of Israeli hostages, he should cease his support for this enemy with money and weapons and pressure Israel to end its aggression immediately.”

Rishq emphasized that Hamas had been more concerned about the lives of the hostages than Biden himself, citing Hamas’s agreement to a ceasefire proposal and the UN Security Council’s resolution, both of which were rejected by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier on Sunday, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson, alleged that Hamas murdered the six captives, whose bodies were found inside a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Israeli army identified them as 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; Alexander Lobanov, 33; and Carmel Gat, 40.

Hamas has offered to release Israeli captives in return for an end to the genocidal war on Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu has taken a tough line in Gaza ceasefire negotiations, and repeatedly said that military pressure is needed to bring home the captives.

According to Israeli media, he has feuded with the regime’s high-profile officials who have said a deal should be struck urgently.

Hamas has said that dozens of captives were killed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 last year after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

So far, the regime has killed at least 40,691 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 94,060 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well. 

August 19,2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the trial court to take no action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case. The interim relief for the embattled Chief Minister will be in effect till August 29, when the High Court will hear this case next.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court against Mr Gehlot's nod to prosecute him and sought this interim relief on grounds the Governor's action was "illegal and without authority of law", and that allowing his prosecution posed "a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation" as well as "disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation".

"Since the matter is heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed... till the next date of hearing the concerned court (the trial court) should defer its proceedings..." the High Court said.

In its order the court noted that documents submitted by the petitioner (i.e., Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) had "referred to several points of order... to prima facie demonstrate that (the) order (granting sanction to prosecute) bears non-application of mind (by the Governor).

The court also noted the Chief Minister's submission - that the Governor had sanctioned prosecution of the former at "breakneck" speed following filing of a complaint on July 26.

During the hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, had urged the court to direct "no precipitate action" and claimed the sanction granted by the Governor is "part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government of Karnataka..."

He argued the Governor had "picked this complaint (filed by activist TJ Abraham) ... out of 12 to 15 still pending, without single reason". He further argued that conditions to be met for application of Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the Chief Minister has been charged, were missing.

Mr Singhvi also flagged what he said were other errors that betrayed the order was passed "without application of mind", including the show-cause notice sent to Siddaramaiah referring to one complaint and the Governor's sanction to prosecute referring to "other complaints".

"Mr Abraham's complaint is received and, on the same day, the Governor issues the show-cause notice... legal malice (against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) has to be inferred. Somebody goes to a 'friendly governor', gives a complaint, and he issues notice..." Mr Singhvi jibed.

Mr Singhvi also referred to the Cabinet's "detailed, legal, and reasoned order" on this topic, and continued, "What did he decide? Order is silent on reasons why sanction should be granted."

"Never Misused Power...": Siddaramaiah

Hours earlier the Chief Minister had said he had not done anything illegal in a political career spanning four decades, and expressed confidence the judiciary would come to his aid.

The senior Congress leader declared he had been a Chief Minister and a Minister over the course of his career and had "never misused power for personal gains". He also dismissed protests by the BJP, saying, "In politics it is natural that parties will protest... so let them protest, I am clean."

A massive row erupted in Karnataka over the weekend after the Governor sanctioned prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case after petitions by three activists.

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding he is prima facie "satisfied" the alleged infractions were, in fact, committed.

August 18,2024

Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday by an unknown biker whom she had hitchhiked, a senior police officer said.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta, the woman, who is a final year degree student in a city college, was returning home to Hebbagodi after a get-together in Koramangala.

"A man from whom she had taken a 'lift' made a criminal assault and raped her. We have registered a rape case and started an investigation," Mr Gupta told reporters here.

He said prima facie it appeared she had gone for a get-together in Koramangala.

"There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on," the officer said.

According to Mr Gupta, he and other police officers visited the spot and spoke to the victim and her relatives.

"We gathered all the information and have formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested," he added.

August 23,2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday suggested a slew of measures to be adopted to ensure the safety and security of doctors working in hospitals across the state.

A meeting chaired by Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil discussed safety measures for doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Members of the doctors’ association were asked to draft a document so that the Department of Medical Education can prepare a standard advisory.

After the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, which has shocked the entire nation, the safety profile for the working doctors has once again been reviewed, the Director of Medical Education Dr Shobha Rathod said.

“On the instructions of our minister, we have held a meeting with all the directors of the government institutes and the super specialty hospitals to identify the gaps in the safety profile for our working doctors,” she told PTI.

According to DME, there are 71 medical colleges including 22 government medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education. Apart from them, there are nursing and paramedical institutes in the state.

During the meet, the department also reviewed the safety lapses.

Following the Nirbhaya advisory, the department has been insisting that there are no dark corridors anywhere and all the places should be well lit, Rathod said adding that CCTV cameras should be installed in most of the areas.

“The security personnel are the ones who can walk anywhere with the consent in all the areas of the institute, so whether we have a good background check of all these people whom we take under security and housekeeping, that was one issue.”

All the institutes have the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committees, which can also suggest a precautionary measure so that if there is any such incident then an alert can be sounded.

Rathod said the POSH committees have been regularly conducting meeting to make sure that there are no incidents of harassment of women.

The department is also using Artificial Intelligence for the safety of each doctor.

Self-defence training of the doctors and counseling of medical professionals regarding their stress levels were also discussed, she explained.

“We are also encouraging pink boxes so that in case of unbiased complaints, the administration can look into it,” Dr Rathod said.

“Introducing of ‘code white’ system. - If there is something called a code white, which we have already seen, it being worked out in our Indian Institute of nephro-urology, that will make all of them alert, how quickly we can be alerted if there is an untoward incident which is happening,” she added.

