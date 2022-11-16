  1. Home
Israeli army to seize 320,000 square meters of Palestinian land for settlement expansion

News Network
November 17, 2022

The Israeli military is set to confiscate thousands of square meters of Palestinian-owned land in the southern West Bank to expand illegal settlements in violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions which condemn the Tel Aviv regime’s land expropriation policies in the occupied territories.

Hasan Brijiyeh, a local anti-settlement and anti-apartheid activist, told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa that Israeli officials had issued a military order aimed at confiscation of 230 dunams (230,000 square meters) of private Palestinian land in al-Khader town and the villages of Nahalin and Artas, in order to expand the nearby illegal settlements of Daniel, Eliezer and Efrat.

Brijiyeh noted that the order will come into effect within 30 days from the date of the decision.

Last month, Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian activist who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that Israeli officials were planning to grab some 616 dunams (616,000 square meters) of Palestinian-owned land in the villages of Qaryout and al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, and as-Sawiya town to make room for the expansion of Eli settlement.

Emboldened by former US president Donald Trump’s all-out support, Israel has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounced settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

Much of the international community regards the Israeli settler units in the occupied lands as illegal.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

News Network
November 5,2022

Pope Francis said Mass for thousands of Catholics in Bahrain on Saturday, thrilling members of the small foreign Catholic community from around the Gulf and urging them to show kindness to their hosts, even if they feel sometimes badly treated.

The crowd of about 30,000 people that filled Bahrain's National Stadium was the second-largest gathering for a papal Mass on the Arabian Peninsula, following one that drew more than 100,000 in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

"This is a miracle," said Mary Grace Fortes, 36, a Filipino who works at the reception of a hotel in Bahrain. "So important for us."

Like many Filipino women who work outside their country, Fortes is married and sends money back home to help support her family, including her husband and 16-year-old son.

Hundreds of Catholic foreign workers were bussed in over the 25-km (16 mile) King Fahd Causeway that links Bahrain with Saudi Arabia, where there are no churches and where Catholics cannot worship openly.

"The Bahrainis arranged everything perfectly for us," said Jos Chazoor, 53, who is from Kerala in India and works as a manager for a medical equipment company in Saudi Arabia.

Chazoor's 75-year-old mother was too overcome with emotion to respond to a reporter's questions just before the pope arrived in the packed stadium to an enthusiastic welcome by faithful waving yellow-and-white Vatican flags.

"She is too thrilled to talk," said Chazoor, who drives with his mother over the causeway from Saudi Arabia regularly to attend Mass in one of Bahrain's two churches, which provide pastoral care for the some 160,000 Catholics in Bahrain.

In his homily, Francis appeared to praise Bahrain's relatively open policy towards non-Muslims.

"This very land is a living image of coexistence in diversity, and indeed an image of our world, increasingly marked by the constant migration of peoples and by a pluralism of ideas, customs and traditions," he said.

Foreign workers, many of them from Asia, provide the backbone of Gulf economies, working in sectors such as construction, hospitality, transport and the oil and gas sector.

The International Labour Organisation says the Gulf's migrant workers have long faced problems including exploitation by recruitment agencies and employers, poor work conditions, limited access to justice and limited or no freedom of association.

Francis urged his listeners to be kind even to those native people in the Gulf area who do not treat them well, saying this was key to the Gospel message of loving your enemies.

He said they should always be "persevering in good even when evil is done to us, breaking the spiral of vengeance, disarming violence, demilitarizing the heart".

As Francis was driven on a open popemobile through the crowd on the stadium's pitch just before the start of the Mass, a speaker on the altar platform shouted "God bless the pope, God bless the royal family."

A Bahrain government spokesperson said 111 nationalities attended the Mass in the island state, where foreigners comprise about half of Bahrain's population of roughly 1.5 million.

The prayers of the faithful during the Mass were read in languages spoken by foreign workers including Tagalog, Swahili, Malayalam, Tamil and Konkani.

The Mass was attended by one of the sons of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and several government ministers. 
 

News Network
November 8,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dakshina Kannada district unit has urged Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mangaluru Smart City Limited authorities to not open beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex, which will be constructed under Smart City Mission.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivanand Mendon stated in a memorandum that there is a move to open nine beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex.

“We have been witnessing instances of cattle theft, functioning of illegal slaughterhouses, and cow slaughtering in the district for the past several years. Beef is being supplied in the district through many illegal slaughterhouses. If beef stalls are set up in the new Central Market Complex, illegal slaughterhouses will flourish in the district.

This will lead to social unrest and breach of communal harmony in the district. Hence, the authorities concerned should immediately drop the proposal to open beef stalls in the Central market Complex,” Gopal Kuthar said.

MLA Kamath, who received the memorandum, said he will not take part in the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed Central Market Complex if the building plan has provisions for beef stalls in it.

“A proposal to construct a new Central Market Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 114 crore has been prepared. We will not allow stalls selling beef in the market complex. The revenue department has sent a clear message to illegal cow slaughterers by attaching their properties as per the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The new Act was not in force when the proposal for the new Central Market Complex was prepared. With the implementation of the Act, no permission will be given for beef stalls,” the MLA said.

Mangaluru mayor Jayanand Anchan said the foundation for the new Central Market Complex has not yet been laid. “The work on the new Central Market Complex is yet to commence.

Further, no tender has been floated for the auctioning of the meat stalls. Auction of stalls/ shops will be conducted only after the construction is completed. A blueprint for the new Market Complex was prepared long back based on meat and other outlets that existed in the demolished Central Market building,” he added.

