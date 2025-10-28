  1. Home
Israeli carnage amid ‘truce’: Over 100 Gazans, including 35 children, massacred

October 29, 2025

Israeli strikes have massacred at least 100 Palestinians, including 35 children, across the war-torn Gaza Strip, marking the latest violation of the ceasefire between Hamas and the occupying entity.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gaza's Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal reported the latest deaths as Israeli warplanes continued to carry out intense air raids on the central and northern areas of Rafah in southern parts of the besieged Palestinian territory.

“In less than twelve hours, Israeli occupation forces have committed horrific massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 100 people, including around 35 children, documented crimes that add to the ongoing record of violations against our people,” the official said.

Israeli airstrikes battered Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and central refugee camps, striking homes, tents, and a hospital courtyard. Medics warned the death toll would likely climb, with many critically injured and others trapped under rubble. After nearly 12 hours of intense bombing, Israel claimed it was reinstating the ceasefire at 10 a.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT).

“These massacres are being carried out before the eyes of mediators and the international community, which remains silent and incapable of taking any real steps to stop the ongoing bloodshed that has continued for more than two years,” Basal added.

Israel, which routinely strikes Gaza in violation of the ceasefire, blamed Hamas for breaching the agreement, claiming the group attacked Israeli troops in Rafah on Tuesday, which killed one soldier.

Hamas rejects the accusation, blaming Tel Aviv for the violation of the shaky truce.

October 24,2025

Dubai/Kerala: The body of 18-year-old Vaishnav Krishnakumar, who passed away suddenly during Diwali celebrations in Dubai, will be repatriated to Kerala on Friday night after the completion of formalities.

Forensic reports have confirmed that the young student died due to cardiac arrest. His family members, including his uncle Nitish, were present at the mortuary to oversee the final arrangements. The flight carrying his mortal remains is scheduled to depart at 9:30 pm on Friday, after which the family will proceed with his final rites in Kerala.

Vaishnav, a student at Middlesex University, Dubai, collapsed on Tuesday shortly after dancing for nearly an hour during the festivities. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived. According to the family, he had no prior health issues.

Described by loved ones as a brilliant, humble, and self-reliant young man, Vaishnav had earned a Golden Visa for his academic excellence and previously served as Head of the School Council at his alma mater. He was known for his determination and independence — even working part-time to buy his own gadgets for university.

Friends, teachers, and classmates have been pouring in tributes, remembering him as a “gem of a person” whose smile and kindness touched everyone around him. His school community expressed deep grief, recalling his humility, compassion, and perseverance.

Vaishnav’s mother, Vidhu Krishnakumar, is a teacher at the same institution where he once studied. The loss has left the entire school and expatriate community in shock.

October 21,2025

New Delhi: Amitabh Kant, Sherpa of the 2023 G20 Summit in India and former CEO of Centre's think tank NITI Aayog, has said Delhi's air quality "lies in shambles" and only "ruthless and sustained execution" of pollution control can save Delhi from "health and environmental catastrophe". He also said the Supreme Court prioritised the "right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe".

The strong remarks come as the national capital woke up to a thick layer of toxic air after a night of incessant bursting of firecrackers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was at 357, in the 'very poor' category, at 1 pm.

The Supreme Court earlier this month lifted the ban on bursting crackers and said Delhi residents can use green crackers to celebrate Diwali. The court said it was adopting a "balanced approach, taking into account the conflicting interests and permit in moderation, while not compromising the environmental concerns arising".

While the court permitted bursting of crackers between 6 am-7am and 8 pm-10 pm on two days, several areas in Delhi-NCR saw crackers going off past midnight.

"Delhi's air quality lies in shambles: 36/38 monitoring stations have hit the 'red zone,' AQI is above 400 in key areas. The Hon. Supreme Court in its wisdom has prioritised the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe. Delhi remains among the world's most polluted capital. If Los Angles, Beijing, and London can do it, why can't Delhi? Only ruthless and sustained execution can save Delhi from this health and environmental catastrophe," Kant said in a post on X, sharing a news report about the air emergency in Delhi.

"A unified action plan is vital - to end crop and biomass burning, shut or modernise thermal power plants and brick kilns with cleaner tech, shift all transport to electric by 2030, enforce strict construction dust control, ensure full waste segregation and processing, and redesign Delhi around green, walkable, transit-focused living. Only such decisive & relentless execution can restore the city's blue skies and breathable air," he added.

This morning, visuals from across the national capital captured a thick layer of smog as many on social media pointed out how crackers had contributed to the situation. Others, however, said stubble burning in neighbouring states was the real culprit and questioned why Diwali crackers were being singled out as the cause of pollution.

October 29,2025

