Israeli carnage amid ‘truce’: Over 100 Gazans, including 35 children, massacred

Israeli strikes have massacred at least 100 Palestinians, including 35 children, across the war-torn Gaza Strip, marking the latest violation of the ceasefire between Hamas and the occupying entity.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gaza's Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal reported the latest deaths as Israeli warplanes continued to carry out intense air raids on the central and northern areas of Rafah in southern parts of the besieged Palestinian territory.

“In less than twelve hours, Israeli occupation forces have committed horrific massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 100 people, including around 35 children, documented crimes that add to the ongoing record of violations against our people,” the official said.

Israeli airstrikes battered Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and central refugee camps, striking homes, tents, and a hospital courtyard. Medics warned the death toll would likely climb, with many critically injured and others trapped under rubble. After nearly 12 hours of intense bombing, Israel claimed it was reinstating the ceasefire at 10 a.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT).

“These massacres are being carried out before the eyes of mediators and the international community, which remains silent and incapable of taking any real steps to stop the ongoing bloodshed that has continued for more than two years,” Basal added.

Israel, which routinely strikes Gaza in violation of the ceasefire, blamed Hamas for breaching the agreement, claiming the group attacked Israeli troops in Rafah on Tuesday, which killed one soldier.

Hamas rejects the accusation, blaming Tel Aviv for the violation of the shaky truce.