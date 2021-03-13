Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshipers at Masjd al-Aqsa

Israeli forces have attacked Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds, detaining five people.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli forces attacked the Muslim worshipers and fired stun grenades at them after Friday prayers, forcing the Palestinians to leave the al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Asbat Gate.

The Israeli troops had also prevented 321 people from the West Bank from performing the Friday prayers at al-Aqsa, arresting four of them.

Separately, Israeli forces continued to suppress anti-settlement weekly protests across the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In the village of Beit Dajan, Israeli forces opened live fire on anti-settlement protesters, leaving three people injured. Two others were hit with rubber bullets fired by the Israeli troops, who also used tear gas against the demonstrators, leaving tens of them suffering breathing difficulties.

A settlement outpost has recently been established in the village.

Clashes also erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya City.

Dozens of people suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas during the clashes, which also saw Israeli forces using sound bombs and rubber bullets against the protesters.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Emboldened by the anti-Palestine policies of former US president Donald Trump, Israel stepped up its settlement expansion in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.