  Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshipers at Masjd al-Aqsa

Agencies
March 13, 2021

Israeli forces have attacked Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds, detaining five people.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli forces attacked the Muslim worshipers and fired stun grenades at them after Friday prayers, forcing the Palestinians to leave the al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Asbat Gate.

The Israeli troops had also prevented 321 people from the West Bank from performing the Friday prayers at al-Aqsa, arresting four of them.

Separately, Israeli forces continued to suppress anti-settlement weekly protests across the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In the village of Beit Dajan, Israeli forces opened live fire on anti-settlement protesters, leaving three people injured. Two others were hit with rubber bullets fired by the Israeli troops, who also used tear gas against the demonstrators, leaving tens of them suffering breathing difficulties.

A settlement outpost has recently been established in the village.

Clashes also erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya City.

Dozens of people suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas during the clashes, which also saw Israeli forces using sound bombs and rubber bullets against the protesters.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Emboldened by the anti-Palestine policies of former US president Donald Trump, Israel stepped up its settlement expansion in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.

March 1,2021
March 1,2021

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in Delhi, here's how much it will cost now

New Delhi, Mar 1: Several new rules will come into force from Monday (March 1) affecting the daily life of people. Under the new rules, the LPG Cylinder price has been increased by Rs 25 per cylinder from today. This is the 4th hike since February, which takes the cumulative hike to Rs 125 per cylinder now. 

If you are in Delhi, you have to pay more for a domestic gas cylinder, which will now cost Rs 819. The 14.2 Kg gas cylinder will cost more in the national capital as the domestic oil companies have decided to raise the price by Rs 25. 

In February, the LPG rates were revised thrice amid surging crude oil prices. Currently, a 14.2 Kg cylinder is priced at Rs 794 in the national capital while it costs Rs 745.50 in Kolkata and Rs 735 in Chennai. 

First, it was increased on February 4 by Rs 25 and then on February 14 by Rs 50. Since December, cooking gas prices are constantly being hiked by Rs 200 per cylinder.  

The state-run oil companies are tasked with determining the price of LPG gas cylinders which is revised on a monthly basis. The rates are affected by international fuel rates. 

On the first day of every month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announce new rates of cooking gas cylinders. Fuel rates, which are revised on the daily basis, have reached an all-time high in India amid surging crude oil prices. 

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently hinted that the price will decrease in the country as the winter season ends.

March 13,2021
March 13,2021

New Delhi, Mar 13: India added over one lakh forty thousand coronavirus infections in seven days with 24,882 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours on Saturday, the highest since December 20, 2020.

On Friday, the country had reported 23,285 cases.

The nationwide Covid-19 tally has reached 1,13,33,728, while the death toll increased to 1,58,446 with 140 daily new fatalities, data updated at 9 am showed. 

The total number of active case rose to 2,02,022, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours. The country has registered 1,41,640 cases in seven days.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,09,73,260, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

March 8,2021
March 8,2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa began budget presentation at 12 noon for 2021-22 amidst opposition by Congress. 

Congress members stage a walkout claiming the Government had no "moral right" to present the budget.

This is the BJP government’s second full-fledged Budget in this term. The Budget is presented amidst severe financial difficulties faced by the State owing to COVID-19.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, has held several Budget-related meetings with Ministers and officials of various departments.

details to follow

