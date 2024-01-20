  1. Home
  2. Israeli forces detained thousands of Gazans, subjected them to brutal torture amid war: UN

Israeli forces detained thousands of Gazans, subjected them to brutal torture amid war: UN

News Network
January 20, 2024

israel.jpg

Amid an ongoing genocidal war by the Israeli regime against the Gaza Strip, the United Nations says the regime's forces likely detained thousands of Gazans during the onslaught, subjecting them to torture and humiliation.

Ajith Sunghay, the UN's human rights representative in the Palestinian territories, made the remarks to a press briefing in Geneva on Friday, speaking via video-link from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"They described being beaten, humiliated, subjected to ill-treatment, and to what may amount to torture. They reported being blindfolded for long periods -- some of them for several consecutive days," he said.

Sunghay provided the information after talking to several released detainees, who said they had been held by Israeli forces at unknown locations for a period of 30 to 55 days.

"One man said he had access to a shower only once during his 55 days in detention. There are reports of men who were subsequently released, but only in diapers," he added.

The people thus detained spent their detention without access to either their families, lawyers or effective judicial protection, the UN official noted.

Nearing 24,800 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have been killed so far in the Israeli military campaign that began on October 7 following an operation staged by Gaza's resistance movements.

'Horrific conditions'

The men Sunghay spoke to typically reported being taken to a place of detention in Gaza, blindfolded for hours and then taken, mostly unclothed, to another detention center likely within the occupied Palestinian territories.

"The detention conditions are horrific, overall," he said.

After arriving at detention centers, the detainees would be profiled, categorized, and some interrogated, Sunghay noted.

They were not told of their impending release, but were blindfolded and dropped at the Kerem Shalom crossing point, without the clothes, possessions and cash they had on them when arrested, the official concluded.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 13,2024

sushant.jpg

Mangaluru: The second additional district and sessions (special) court has sentenced a man to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a college student and attempting to kill her by stabbing around a dozen times in broad daylight under the limits of Ullal police station on the outskirts of the city.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Jyothi Pramod Nayak said that the convict Sushanth alias Shan, 31, had waylaid the woman and injured her grievously by stabbing her on her chest, stomach and other parts of the body after outraging the modesty on June 28, 2019.

The 20-year-old student of MBA at a private college at Karkala and a resident of Bagambila, was assaulted even after she fell on the ground.

The accused had later attempted to kill himself by injuring his neck and hand. Ullal police had booked a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to suicide) of the IPC. The second additional district and sessions (special) court judge Preethi KP delivered a verdict on Thursday.

The accused was earlier booked by Karkala police, and a court had remanded him in judicial custody for harassing the woman to marry him.

He committed the crime again on June 28, 2019, after being released from jail on bail. The girl, who was apparently returning from college had as usual, alighted at KSHEMA bus stand at Deralakatte around 4.30 pm and was walking towards home located behind the hospital when Sushanth who came from behind in a scooter suddenly attacked her. The girl collapsed on the road after she was stabbed multiple times. 

The then sub-inspector of Ullal police station Gurappa Kanthi had submitted a chargesheet to the court. The investigation had produced CCTV footage from two cameras. The trial of the case began on February 10, 2021, and 21 witnesses were examined.

Judge Preethi KP while pronouncing the judgment, declared him guilty of all offences he was charged with. While the accused was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh under Section 307 of the IPC, he was awarded seven years of jail and Rs 1 lakh penalty under Section 326 of the IPC. Meanwhile, under Section 354 of the IPC, he has been sentenced to one year of jail and penalty of Rs 10,000. While one month of simple imprisonment was awarded under Section 341 of the IPC, Rs 1,000 penalty has been imposed on him under Section 309 of the IPC.

The jail term will run consecutively, the SPP said adding that Rs 2 lakh from the penalty will be handed over to the complainant woman.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 10,2024

modinahyan.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted India’s economic prospects at a major business summit in his home state on Wednesday as companies Maruti Suzuki and Adani unveiled investment plans worth nearly $30 billion combined.

India is a “powerhouse for talented youth, a technology hub for finding solutions and a democracy that delivers”, Modi said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, adding that the nation was on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in a few years.

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is also in attendance of the event.

His pitch comes just months before national elections, in which he will seek a third term, and at a time when global businesses are looking at India to diversify supply chains beyond China.

PM Modi hailed the growing startup culture and said that there are over one lakh startups in India, with investment worth billions being made in Indian ports.

The biennial summit, which this year is focused on wooing funds for chip and electric vehicle manufacturing where India lags, has drawn thousands of business leaders, investors and diplomats to the three-day event.

On Wednesday, top carmaker Maruti Suzuki pledged to invest Rs350 billion ($4.2 billion) to build a second car plant in Gujarat state and a new production line at an existing plant.

Billionaire Gautam Adani said his conglomerate will invest $24 billion over five years in renewable energy in the state.

Tata Group is also close to announcing plans to build a new, huge semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat with construction to start this year, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at the summit.

He added that Tata will also begin construction of a 20 gigawatt battery storage factory in Gujarat in the next couple of months.

Ahead of the summit, Gujarat, one of India’s top industrial hubs, signed initial investment agreements with 58 companies worth a combined $86 billion. Dutch and Singapore firms are also set to commit to more than $7 billion in spending at the event.

Modi said India’s economy has shown momentum and resilience despite geopolitical troubles around the world and invited investors to be a part of its growth journey, saying “my determination will be as big as your dreams”. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 19,2024

boing.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing’s new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the planemaker's largest such investment outside the US, the company said.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, Boeing said.

The Prime Minister also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme that the company said aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. 

The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector, a company statement said. For young girls, the programme will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. It will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots. Investments will support flight training curriculum, obtaining certifications, funding for simulator training, and career development programmes, Boeing said.

“We are honored and privileged to support Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for India, and we are grateful to have him dedicate the Boeing campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L. Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

Over the years, the statement said, Boeing India has grown its team in engineering and R&D talent to the largest number of employees in any country outside the United States, with more than 6,000 as of December 2023.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and Boeing Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Pope, were among those present on the occasion. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.