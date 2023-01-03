  1. Home
  2. Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian youths as hardline Zionist minister storms al-Aqsa

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian youths as hardline Zionist minister storms al-Aqsa

News Network
January 3, 2023

israel.jpg
Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir storms al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds on the day a Palestinian teenager was killed by Israelis during a raid on a refugee camp in the southern part of the West Bank.

 

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid on a refugee camp in the southern part of the West Bank, less than 24 hours after two Palestinian men lost their lives in another attack in a village near the city of Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing security sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that confrontations broke out after Israeli forces raided Dheisheh refugee camp, located just south of Bethlehem, early on Tuesday.

The soldiers fired live and rubber-coated steel bullets as well as sound grenades and tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

Israeli troops also broke into and ransacked a number of houses in the camp before arresting a young man and taking him away to an unknown location.

The 15-year-old Adam Ayyad was struck with a live bullet in the chest and was taken to the Beit Jala Governmental Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another teenager was shot in the hand.

The brutal killing came on the day that far-right Israeli security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds under heavy security.

Wafa reported that Ben-Gvir entered the site through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, in a move that threatens a backlash from Palestinians who have labeled the act an “unprecedented provocation.”

Ben-Gvir was sworn in as Israeli minister of security last week, becoming a key member of the regime’s most racist, far-right coalition cabinet ever led by long-running prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Hardline Israeli officials and settlers regularly storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city, a provocative move that infuriates Palestinians. Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the Israeli police in al-Quds.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which sits just above the Western Wall plaza, houses both the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli regime enables the Jewish visitation of al-Aqsa despite the fact that an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of Israel’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967 prohibits non-Muslim worship at the compound.

Back in May last year, an Israeli court upheld a ban on Jewish prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, after an earlier lower court’s decision stirred outrage among various Palestinians and across the Muslim world. Judge of the district court in al-Quds Aryeh Romanov on October 8 confirmed that Jews are barred from worshiping openly at the site, and only Muslims are permitted to pray there.

'Jordan condemns Ben-Gvir's visit'

Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in "severest" terms the visit by Israeli far right security minister Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

"Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity," said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed more than 220 Palestinians last year, including at least 171 in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds. There were more than 30 children among the fatalities. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.

The inauguration last week of the most right-wing regime in Israel, led by Netanyahu, has sparked fears of an escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 23,2022

india.jpg

India has issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, with effect from Saturday, December 24, from 10am IST (8.30am UAE).

The new guidelines are being revised in light of the "increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world," said the notice by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Consulate General of India in Dubai also took to Twitter on Friday to share the advisory.

The updated protocol underlines that two per cent of passengers on the flight will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

The ministry noted that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.

The full list of revised guidelines can be found below:

Before travel

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

During travel

- In-flight announcements shall be made in flights and at all points of entry about the ongoing pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed, such as the preferable use of masks and following physical distancing.

- Any passenger exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should wear a mask, and be isolated from other passengers in flight. He/she should be shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

On arrival

- De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

- Thermal screening of all the passengers to be carried out by health officials at point of entry.

- Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

After arrival

- A sub-section (i.e. 2 per cent of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport. Children under 12 years of age will be exempt.

- Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines and will be allowed to leave the airport after submission of samples.

- If the selected travellers’ samples test positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing.

- They shall be treated/isolated as per standard protocol.

- All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival and also report to their nearest health facility or call the national/state helpline number in case of symptoms. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2022

israel.jpg

The head of the political bureau of Palestine’s resistance movement Hamas has warned Israel against its land grab policies, stressing that the illegal construction activities will be confronted with intensified resistance.   

Ismail Haniyeh made the remarks on Thursday, in response to incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments a day earlier, who called expansion of the regime's illegal settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories and elsewhere a top priority of his cabinet.

The Hamas chief further warned that the political approaches of the upcoming Israeli cabinet headed by Netanyahu will aggravate the situation, emphasizing that the priority of the Palestinian people is to counter the policies of the new Israeli regime through resistance and unity.

“The settlements will be confronted by escalating the resistance, expanding its area, and applying pressure by all means available to uproot the settlers and the occupying entity from all the land of Palestine,” he said.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu announced that his cabinet "will advance and develop" the regime's illegal settlements throughout the occupied territories, including "in the Galilee, the Negev Desert, the Golan Heights, and Judea and Samaria (the West Bank)."

The Palestinian Authority (PA) denounced as “dangerous” Netanyahu's comments, saying the new cabinet’s settlement expansion policy is against international resolutions.

The Israeli regime has stepped up its illegal settlement construction activities in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 26,2022

girl.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 26: Gold worth Rs 1 crore was seized from a young woman in Karipur airport on Sunday. Police nabbed Kasaragod native Shahla (19) who possessed 1.884 kg gold compound upon arrival at Karipur from Dubai.

The gold was found in three packets hidden in the dress worn her. 

The woman arrived by Air India Express from Dubai at 10:30 PM. Police arrested her after she left the airport following customs clearance.

Initially, the woman denied smuggling gold and subsequent baggage inspections revealed nothing. However, the gold was found sewn to her undergarments. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.