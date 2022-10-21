  1. Home
  Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager, injure three others in refugee camp ride

October 21, 2022

Israeli military forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three others during an overnight raid on the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank, as an escalation of tensions is fueling an atmosphere of hatred and anger across the occupied territories.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that the teenager, identified as 19-year-old Salah Briki, was critically wounded when Israeli military vehicles stormed the camp in the early hours of Friday, and clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced in a statement that Briki succumbed to wounds he sustained in the neck.

Israeli forces also broke into a number of houses in the camp, and arrested a young man named as Baraa Kifah Alawneh.The development came as a Palestinian teenager died of wounds he sustained one month ago when he was shot by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Mohammad Fadi Nouri, 16, lost his life on Thursday.

Nouri was shot in the stomach during confrontations on the outskirts of Ramallah, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of al-Quds, the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds and the West Bank observed a general strike and called for confrontations with Israeli forces.

The measure was taken in response to the killing of another Palestinian, 22-year-old Uday Tamimi, the previous night.

Israeli authorities accused Tamimi of an October 8 shooting at the main checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, in which one Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

October 11,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 11: To counter the 'PayCM' campaign launched by Congress, BJP has launched 'PFI Bhagya' featuring former chief minister Siddaramaiah in various parts of Challakere town along the route of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The posters, which read "To know terror bhagya and tactics of Siddramullah, scan this QR code" have been put up in the town in the early hours of Tuesday.

The photos featuring Siddaramaiah wearing Tipu Sultan 'peta' and holding a sword have also been put up below the flex banners of the Congress yatra.

The BJP had slammed Siddaramaiah when the former CM had demanded the Centre to ban RSS after it banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and other Muslim organisations. To counter it, PFI Bhagya posters had been put up in the town.

October 20,2022

Liz Truss on Thursday (October 20, 2022) announced that she is resigning as the UK PM, just 45 days after staying in office, making her Britain's shortest-serving premier. Truss was facing an open revolt against her leadership as an increasing number of Conservative Party MPs called for her to resign amid mounting chaos at the heart of the UK government. 

In just six weeks as prime minister, she was forced to abandon almost all her policy programme after it triggered a bond market rout and a collapse of her approval ratings and those of her Conservative Party.

The latest turmoil comes a day after Suella Braverman's explosive exit from the Cabinet after admitting a breach of the ministerial code by discussing government policy in private emails and a scathing parting attack on her boss.

Since last Friday, Truss lost two of the four most senior ministers in government, sat expressionless in parliament as her new finance minister ripped up her economic plans and faced howls of laughter as she tried to defend her record.

She had been fighting for political survival since September 23, when her then-finance minister and close ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a "mini-budget" of vast, unfunded tax cuts that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Truss became Britain's fourth prime minister in six years after being elected in September to lead the Conservative Party by its members. She promised tax cuts funded by borrowing, deregulation and a sharp shift to the right on cultural and social issues.

British politics, notably, has become volatile since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union unleashed a battle for the direction of the country.

Now, all eyes are now on former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be parachuted in to take charge.

October 7,2022

Bidar: Tension gripped Bidar in Karnataka after a Hindutva mob from a Dasara procession barged into the premises of Mahmud Gawan madrasa and performed puja in the early hours of Thursday, October 6.

The madrasa is a heritage building maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). Built in the 1460s, the ancient structure reflects the regional style of Indo-Islamic architecture under the Bahmani Sultanate. The heritage structure is placed under the list of monuments of national importance.

After the video clip of the incident went viral, members of the Muslim community staged a protest in front of Town police station demanding action against those involved in barging into the heritage building in the presence of police and performing puja with an intention to disturb communal harmony in the city.

Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar and DySP Satish said that nine people have been booked for trespassing on the ASI heritage structure based on the complaint lodged by Syed Mubhashir Ali at Market police station. The senior police officers assured the agitators of stringent action against the perpetrators.

The police have heightened security in the area to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, ASI officer Aniruddha Desai claimed that the devotees of Bhavani Mandir perform a symbolic puja every year on a platform near Gawan Madrasa, which once housed a peepal tree. The devotees during Dasara procession every year have this tradition of breaking a coconut. 

