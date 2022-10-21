Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager, injure three others in refugee camp ride

Israeli military forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager and injured three others during an overnight raid on the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank, as an escalation of tensions is fueling an atmosphere of hatred and anger across the occupied territories.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources, reported that the teenager, identified as 19-year-old Salah Briki, was critically wounded when Israeli military vehicles stormed the camp in the early hours of Friday, and clashes erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian resistance fighters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced in a statement that Briki succumbed to wounds he sustained in the neck.

Israeli forces also broke into a number of houses in the camp, and arrested a young man named as Baraa Kifah Alawneh.The development came as a Palestinian teenager died of wounds he sustained one month ago when he was shot by the Israeli army in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Mohammad Fadi Nouri, 16, lost his life on Thursday.

Nouri was shot in the stomach during confrontations on the outskirts of Ramallah, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of al-Quds, the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds and the West Bank observed a general strike and called for confrontations with Israeli forces.

The measure was taken in response to the killing of another Palestinian, 22-year-old Uday Tamimi, the previous night.

Israeli authorities accused Tamimi of an October 8 shooting at the main checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, in which one Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.