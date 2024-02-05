  1. Home
  2. Israeli genocide leaves 1.10 lakh Gazans killed, injured or missing: Euro-Med

Israeli genocide leaves 1.10 lakh Gazans killed, injured or missing: Euro-Med

February 5, 2024

gaza.jpg

A Geneva-based human rights organization has provided a gruesome report on the vast trail of death and destruction left by four months of Israel's genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip. 

"Approximately 110,000 Palestinians are reported killed, missing and injured, leaving many suffering long-term disabilities four months into Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip," Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to Euro-Med's report, the figure includes a total of 35,096 fatalities -- 32,220 of whom civilians -- including 12,345 children, 7,656 women, 309 health personnel, 41 civil defense personnel, and 121 journalists.

The death toll provided by the rights organization encompasses those who have been trapped beneath the debris of buildings hit by Israeli air and artillery strikes for more than 14 consecutive days and are, therefore, presumed dead.

Euro-Med said the number of those wounded throughout the Israeli war of aggression stands at 67,240, including hundreds who have suffered critical injuries.

Israel not heeding ICJ's ruling

Euro-Med's report added that the Israeli atrocities continue unabated despite an interim ruling that was issued by the International Court of Justice last week, obliging the regime to take all possible measures to prevent genocide against Gaza's population.

"Within a week of the International Court of Justice’s ruling, the Israeli army killed over 1,048 Palestinians—most of them civilians—and injured over 1,800 others, and carried out 108 massacres," the rights organization said.

It added that continuation of the regime's crimes is "against international humanitarian law, [and] the 1949 Geneva Convention, and amounts to war crimes according to the Rome Statute, which governs the International Criminal Court."

The rights organization also urged the international community to act swiftly "to impose a binding executive decision on the International Court of Justice’s ruling, establish an immediate ceasefire [in Gaza], [and] guarantee the safety of civilians and their return to their homes."

Mass displacements

Throughout its unrelenting aggression, the Israeli military has uprooted about two million Palestinians, approximately 90 percent of the total population of Gaza, from their homes and residential areas amid a lack of safe shelters, the Euro-Med said.

It added that the regime's displacement spree has led to complete destruction of 79,200 housing units and partial damage to 207,000 units.

"...Israel has targeted more than 245 square kilometers, [which accounts for] 67 percent of the entire Gaza Strip. This includes all of Gaza City and the Strip’s northern regions, where residents have been ordered to evacuate since late October. The majority of them have not yet been able to return; neither have residents of large areas in the central and southern sections of the Strip that Israel had designated as safe areas," the report said.

Elsewhere in its report, the rights organization warned that the Israeli military aggression is apparently aimed at re-occupying Gaza -- from which the regime withdrew in 2005.

"Israel continues to escalate its military assaults against Palestinian civilians in an apparent attempt to expand its territory to include the entire Gaza Strip [by] uprooting the vast majority of the Strip’s population in violation of international law. This likely amounts to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide," the rights group said.

It also emphasized that the regime is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in order to cause as many casualties, material losses, and as much general destruction as possible as a form of retaliation and collective punishment.

According to Euro-Med Monitor’s team, the facilities targeted by Israel during its ongoing attacks include 334 schools, 1,720 industrial facilities, 183 health facilities, 478 mosques, three churches, 171 press offices, and 199 archaeological sites.
 

January 28,2024

bantwalcouple.jpg

Bantwal, Jan 28: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, an elderly couple’s attempt to extinguish a fire that had engulfed a stretch of grass atop a hill near their home went horribly wrong as both were charred to death. 

The tragedy occurred at Tundu Padavu near Loretto in Bantwal taulk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, January 28 afternoon. 
 
The deceased have been identified as Gilbert Carlo (79) and his wife Christine Carlo (70).

It is said that the elderly couple had noticed flames on the hill near their house and rushed there to check on it. They volunteered to extinguish it fearing that it mind spread to the neighbourhood.  However, the fire engulfed the couple in the process. 

By the time the neighbours noticed the incident, the elderly couple had been already charred to death. Bantwal police station personnel visited the spot.

January 29,2024

bengal.jpg

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has claimed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which was cleared by Parliament in December 2019, would be implemented across the country within the next seven days.

Addressing a public meeting at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, January 28, the Union Minister of State for Shipping, Ports and Waterways said, “Just now Ram Temple has been inaugurated. Today, I can guarantee that in the next seven days, not just in West Bengal, but the CAA will be implemented across India. The law will be implemented in every state”.

The BJP MP from Bongaon, a constituency dominated by the Matua community, also alleged that despite repeated assurance from the state government, a large number of Matua have been denied voter IDs and Aadhaar cards.

“The chief minister of West Bengal repeatedly said that those who migrated to India after 1971 (Bangladesh liberation war) and have voter IDs and Aadhaar cards are citizens of this country. But there are thousands of people here who have been denied voter ID cards. Is it because they belong to the Matua community and support the BJP? The state government is doing this to suit its political agenda. Those who have come here after 1971 need citizenship to secure their future generations. This is the reason why the Centre has brought CAA. That’s why CAA must be implemented,” he said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was also present at the public meeting when Thakur made the claims.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in December last year the BJP was committed to the CAA. While addressing a party gathering in West Bengal, Amit Shah said, “Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) often misleads our refugee brothers regarding the CAA. Let me make it clear that the CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop it. Everybody is going to get citizenship. This is our party’s commitment”.

Matuas belong to the Scheduled Caste Namasudra community that migrated to India in large numbers, first during the Partition, and then after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Most of the three crore Matuas in West Bengal live in the state’s North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

Because of the circumstances under which they migrated to India, many of them never formally received Indian citizenship, making this a long-standing demand of the community. In 2021, the BJP had promised to implement their demand for Indian citizenship if it won the Assembly elections.

The CAA has been in limbo as the Centre is yet to frame its rules amid the Opposition’s strong stand against the law. Soon after Parliament had passed the law in 2019, widespread protests broke out across the country.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.
 

January 23,2024

mandyateacher.jpg

Mandya: A 28-year-old school teacher who went missing on January 20 was found dead in Melukote in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on January 23. 

The police said that Depika, a resident of Manikyanahalli village in Melukote and working as guest teacher at SET Public School in temple town, was found dead. She was married to Lokesh and the couple have an eight-month-old baby.

Everyday Depika used to go to the school on her scooter. On January 20, she had finished her duty and had left the school around 12 pm.

The Melukote police, which were on patrol, found a scooter parked behind the Yoganarasimha Swamy temple and under suspicion, they searched the surrounding places to find the owner of the vehicle.

When they did not find anyone, based on the registration number of the vehicle, the police contacted the teacher’s father Venkatesh. 

After Venkatesh confirmed that the vehicle belongs to his daughter and he had filed a missing complaint at the police station, the police intensified the search to trace the woman.

On Monday afternoon around 2 pm, some devotees who visited the temple found the body of the woman buried in the ground and informed the police.

The police who rushed to the spot, exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem. Mandya SP N Yatish visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Deepika was quite active on social media through reels.

“My wife went missing on January 20. Police found my wife’s dead body at the place where they found her two-wheeler. The person who made the last call to my wife is absconding. I suspect that he killed my wife,” Deepika’s husband said.

Deepika is suspected of being murdered by Nitesh, a resident of Melokote who had called her before she went missing. 

“Nitish was friends with Deepika and would call her his sister. He contacted her before she went missing. Before the murder, Deepika and Nitish were seen fighting atop a hill. Some tourists have recorded a 13-second video of the quarrel and given it to the police. But the police did not take it seriously. Following the video, Deepika’s two-wheeler was also found on the hill,” said her husband.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N visited the spot where the dead body was found. The police have formed two teams to investigate the case.

