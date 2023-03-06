  1. Home
  2. Israeli minister orders mass demolition of Palestinian homes in al-Quds during Ramadan

Israeli minister orders mass demolition of Palestinian homes in al-Quds during Ramadan

News Network
March 7, 2023

palestine.jpg

Israel’s so-called national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has ordered the security forces to press ahead with the demolition of Palestinian homes that have purportedly been built "without permits" in occupied East al-Quds during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the Monday announcement comes despite the fact that the occupying regime has not carried out home demolitions during Ramadan in the past years in order to avoid tensions with Palestinians and their subsequent retaliatory operations.

Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, is set to start later this month.

Meanwhile, the Israeli daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said Israeli police warned Ben-Gvir that the fasting month of Ramadan could be extremely dangerous to implement the measure, as Palestinians are already stretched to the limit amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank.

The demolition of Palestinian homes across the occupied territories has increased since the extremely far-right Israeli administration led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office.

Palestinians regard ministers of the new cabinet, especially far-right Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, as racist and fascist for publicly advocating the expulsion of Palestinians and the demolition of their homes, supporting Israeli extremist groups repeatedly attacking Palestinians, and stirring incitement to racism against Arabs and non-Jews.

Last week, Smotrich caused an uproar when he said the Palestinian town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, should be “wiped out.”

“I think the village of Huwwara needs to be wiped out. I think Israel should do it,” he was quoted as saying by Israeli media outlets on March 1.

Smotrich’s remarks were met with condemnations from the European Union and many countries around the world as incitement of violence and terrorism.

The office of the European Union Representative in al-Quds condemned the remarks as “unacceptable,” saying, “They incite to indiscriminate violence in a situation which is already extremely tense.”

Israel routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds. The regime alleges that the homes were built without a permit. However, the Israeli regime rarely, if ever, approves such permits for Palestinians. The Israeli forces also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.

Israel has already occupied thousands of square kilometers of Palestinian agricultural land to construct and expand new illegal settler units in various areas in the West Bank.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
March 1,2023

HIF.jpg

Mangaluru: Under HIF India's 'project boondh’, a water dispenser with clean hot and cold water for public drinking was installed on 28th Feb at Dakke in Bunder, a commercial area of the city, in co-operation with Dakke Fish Market Union.

Ehsan Masjid Imam Maulana Altaf inaugurated the water dispenser and made dua. 

Entrepreneur Basha Hasanabba and Gujarat based Entrepreneur Mehboob graced the occasion as chief guests. HIF_ India President Nazim AK was present.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Harish Kumar D.D. complimented the project. 

On the same occasion, the service of Marhoom S.M. Bashir and his concern for the community was remembered.

Through HIF India's 'Project Boondh', it has been undertaking the projects to provide clean drinking water, bore wells, water pipe lines etc. in public places.

HIF Co-ordinator Rizwan Pandeshwar narrated the program, delivered vote of thanks and said that this installation in Dakke is the 5th Water Dispenser installation by HIF under their Project Boondh.

HIF2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 5,2023

jobMela.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Hundreds of graduates from across coastal Karnataka seeking jobs met their recruiting companies on Sunday, March 5, at the job fair held as part of Beary Mela in the city. 

The ‘Job Mela’ was formally inaugurated by S M Rashid Haji, chairperson of Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

Abdul Hameed Kolyar, CEO, Heat Solutions, Kuwait; Abu Salih from Nafees Group, Dubai, Abdussamad, NRI entrepreneur from Sharjah, Abdulla Monu, Manchester Trading and Contracting Limited; Shabi Ahmed Qazi, president of DK and Udupi Jamiyattul Falah; and Abdurrazak, president, BCCI Mangaluru Chapter were guests.

B A Mumtaz Ali, Mansoor Ahmed Azad, conveners of the Bearys Mela, Mohammed Imthiyaz, general secretary of BCCI, were also present.  Nisar Fakir Mohammed welcomed. Rafique Master compered the programme.

‘JF Career Care’, a new project of the Jamiatul Falah, Mangaluru City Unit, was launched on the occasion.

Over two dozens of companies had participated in the job fair. More than 500 job seekers had registered their names by sending applications in advance. 

The three-day ‘Beary Mela’ being organised by the Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conclude tonight. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 25,2023

CMs.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 25: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he felt there is a need to open an institution, on the lines of Prime Ministers' Museum in New Delhi, representing the struggle for the state's unification and major contributions made by all chief ministers.

He pointed out that this was just an idea at the moment, and a programme in this regard may be prepared after discussing with all persons concerned.

"Our future generation should not forget those who built Karnataka. Their sacrifices, farsightedness, ideals and principles have ensured that the state stands. So, remembering them and their works, and informing it to the future generation is our duty," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said ample literature regarding the contributions is already available, but it should be prepared regarding all chief ministers, and promoted among today's youth.

"What I feel is there is need for a museum that represents - the mindset of the people and situation that existed when Karnataka became a state, how minds of people from various regions came together, leading to the fight for Karnataka Ekikarana (unification). Also, various agitations or movements that took place in the interest of the state, and also major decisions taken by all Chief Ministers, on the lines of the Prime Ministers' Museum in Delhi," he added.

The Chief Minister was speaking after unveiling the statue of K C Reddy, the first chief minister of Mysuru state (now Karnataka) at Vidhana Soudha here.

He also said Reddy has left behind a rich legacy and that the state government is ready to provide all cooperation to set up a memorial of Reddy in his hometown in Kolar.

Noting that Reddy, a veteran freedom fighter, hailed from a farmer's family and worked as an advocate and journalist, while also floating a party, 'Prajapratinidhi', Bommai said during four-and-half years of governance, the first CM helped in formulating legislation keeping in view the state's future, and building the government machinery. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.