Israeli settlers unleash violence in Palestinian towns; scores injured; homes, shops, vehicles set ablaze

Ramallah, June 21: Hundreds of Israeli settlers, protected by the regime’s forces, have rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, attacking native residents and vandalizing their property.

Palestinian security sources said the armed settlers hurled stones and set Palestinian cars, fields, homes and other property ablaze in Huwara and Beit Furik, al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Burin, all situated in Nablus Governorate on Tuesday night.

Israeli soldiers protected the violent Zionist settlers in face of possible resistance from the Palestinians who tried to defend themselves, the sources added.

Nablus official Ghassan Daghlas said that during the violent raid, 34 Palestinians were wounded, most of them from tear gas, and at least 140 vehicles set ablaze, including an ambulance.

Among those injured was a Palestinian journalist who was struck in the face by rocks, he added, noting that some of the Zionist settlers opened fire at the Palestinians, who had ventured out of their homes to confront the assailants.

The raid followed the killing of four Zionist settlers in a retaliatory attack by Palestinians near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property has long become routine in the occupied West Bank and rarely prosecuted by the Israeli regime.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank over the past year, with the Israeli military conducting near-nightly raids.

A total of 172 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territories since the start of the year at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces.