  1. Home
  2. Israeli settlers unleash violence in Palestinian towns; scores injured; homes, shops, vehicles set ablaze

News Network
June 21, 2023

palestine.jpg

Ramallah, June 21: Hundreds of Israeli settlers, protected by the regime’s forces, have rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, attacking native residents and vandalizing their property.

Palestinian security sources said the armed settlers hurled stones and set Palestinian cars, fields, homes and other property ablaze in Huwara and Beit Furik, al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Burin, all situated in Nablus Governorate on Tuesday night.

Israeli soldiers protected the violent Zionist settlers in face of possible resistance from the Palestinians who tried to defend themselves, the sources added.

Nablus official Ghassan Daghlas said that during the violent raid, 34 Palestinians were wounded, most of them from tear gas, and at least 140 vehicles set ablaze, including an ambulance.

Among those injured was a Palestinian journalist who was struck in the face by rocks, he added, noting  that some of the Zionist settlers opened fire at the Palestinians, who had ventured out of their homes to confront the assailants.

The raid followed the killing of four Zionist settlers in a retaliatory attack by Palestinians near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property has long become routine in the occupied West Bank and rarely prosecuted by the Israeli regime.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank over the past year, with the Israeli military conducting near-nightly raids.

A total of 172 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territories since the start of the year at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces.

News Network
June 8,2023

banegra.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 8: A 25-year-old woman, who had recently returned from abroad and purchased a newly built house at Chitranjalinagar near Kumpala under the limits of Ullal police station, has ended life after writing a 24-page long death note. 

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Bangera, originally from Farangipete, who had recently shifted to Chitranjalinagar. She was reportedly under pressure following after purchasing the new house. 

The death comes within a week after the housewarming ceremony. 

Ashwini had reportedly shared about her tension with one of her friends through WhatsApp chat on Wednesday, June 7, night. The same friend’s call reportedly went unanswered when she tried contact Ashwini on Thursday, June 8 morning. The worried friend rushed to Ashwni’s house and discovered that she had locked herself in her room.

When the door was forcibly opened Ashwini was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room. 

Ashwini, who belonged to a middle-class family, was employed abroad. She had returned a-month-and-half ago, sources said. 

After purchasing a newly constructed house from one Sangeeta, she had organised a housewarming ceremony on June 3. She had been residing in the new house with her mother Devaki and two cousins. 

In her death note, Ashwini alleged that she had been deceived during the purchase of the house and was currently being harassed by bank officials. She has requested in her death note to handover her iPhone to her boyfriend.

Police suspect that Ashwini, who got entangled in many difficulties killed herself. The body of Ashwini Bangera has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. A case stands registered at the Ullal Police Station. 
 

News Network
June 7,2023

kuki.jpg

New Delhi, June 7: People from Manipur's Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans, they said.

Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. 

News Network
June 16,2023

DCDK.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 16: The government of Karnataka has posted senior IAS officer Mullai Muhilan MP as the new deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada replacing Ravi Kumar M R.

Mullai Muhilan M P was earlier serving as the executive director of Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru. He is a 2013 batch IAS officer. 

Ravikumar M R had taken charge as the DC of Dakshina Kannada on October 31, 2022.

In addition, Dr Kumara, the chief executive officer (CEO), zilla panchayat, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru has been transferred as the deputy commissioner of Mandya district.

Dr Kumar IAS took charge as the CEO of Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat on February 19, 2021.

