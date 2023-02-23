  1. Home
  2. Israeli troops go on shooting spree: 11 Palestinians killed, over 100 suffer gunshot wounds

February 23, 2023

Ramallah: Israeli troops killed 11 Palestinians on Wednesday in an hourslong raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus that also left more than 100 people with gunshot wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army said the raid targeted militant suspects “in a hideout apartment” who were accused of shootings in the West Bank. Three of the suspects — two from the Lion’s Den militant group and one from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad — were killed, it added.

The operation sparked anger among Palestinians who announced a comprehensive protest strike to be held in Bethlehem on Thursday.

In Ramallah on Wednesday, Palestinians held marches to condemn the crimes of Israeli occupation forces, while shops closed as people mourned the dead.

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, told Arab News that the killings, which included a young boy and an elderly citizen, were evidence that the occupation government was “operating out of its understanding with the American side.”

“The Palestinian Authority is just a cover for its crimes,” he said.

Barghouti urged the PA to cut off all forms of security contact and coordination with Israel, “which only knows the language of force in dealing with the Palestinian people.”

Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News: “This criminal occupation targets Palestinian civilians without hesitation and justification.”

The deaths in Nablus took the number of Palestinians killed this year to 61, the Health Ministry said.

Palestinian presidency spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh blamed the Israeli government for the escalation in violence.

“The crime committed by the occupation forces in the city of Nablus today reaffirms the importance of our demand that the international community move immediately to stop the Israeli crimes against our people, their land and their sanctities, and to stop the unilateral Israeli measures,” he said.

He urged the US government to take immediate action and put effective pressure on Israel to end its crimes and aggression against Palestinians.

President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement said: “The ongoing aggression against our people in Nablus and the entire Palestinian land confirms that the occupation government is continuing to exacerbate the situation through its bloody terrorism, which is practiced by the occupation army and settler militias, targeting civilians, children, the elderly, medical staff and the press.”

Hussein Al-Sheikh of the Palestine Liberation Organization said the “barbaric, planned and premeditated criminal act that the occupation committed today in Nablus is a massacre demonstrating its criminal nature.”
The Palestinian leadership was considering taking steps at all levels in response to this “barbaric act,” he added.

The PIJ said: “We affirm that the blood of the martyrs of Nablus will not be in vain and that the occupation’s objectives behind this aggression will fail. The resistance continues, the fighting continues and the enemy must wait for the resistance’s response at any moment and from anywhere.”

The group’s armed faction in Gaza, Al-Qassam Brigades, said it was watching “the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank” and warned that its patience was running out.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an end to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian lands.

“Each new settlement is another roadblock on the path to peace,” he said. “All settlement activity is illegal under international law. It must stop.”

He added that “incitement to violence is a dead end. Nothing justifies terrorism.”

P A Hameed Padubidri
February 22,2023

You may come across social media messages requesting for the financial helps and other philanthropic gestures for the victims of recent Turkey - Syria earthquake that claimed thousands of human lives, injured hundreds of thousands and left millions homeless. 

In countries like Saudi Arabia, wherein government has launched official channel to help the quake victims, any such unauthorized messages (by the citizens or residents including NRIs) might land you in serious legal trouble as it goes outside the framework of the KSA's laws and rules.

People in their personal capacities are not allowed to engaging in raising funds publicly or secretly for such cause that crosses the parameter of the Saudi government. 

We can't deny the any possibility of the situation in Syria and Turkey is being misused by some people. Such funds or charities might also reach the wrong hands or into the accounts of extremist organisations. 

Commission of any such act by citizens or residents even in good faith or out of innocence will trigger serious legal consequences as per the provisions of the Saudi Arabian law. None is allowed to give and collect money in the KSA in an unauthorised manner. 

A simple advertisement through emails or messages on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, or fake websites with bank accounts etc showing the pictures of the victims might be used by the wrongdoers to grab the attention of the people and to swindle their money. 

Both fundraisers and donors will be held responsible for such unlawful act unless they prove of their blamelessness.  

The government of Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than 183 million riyals ($48.8 million) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkey after this month’s devastating earthquakes. 

The government also went an extra mile to involve both citizens and residents to donate for this cause through its App named ‘Sahem’. The ‘Sahem’ (or ‘contribute’ in English) online campaign launched by King Salman intends to raise public funds to help the rescue and relief work for the people in Syria and Turkey.

News Network
February 10,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 10: Vittal police in Dakshina Kannada have arrested a woman, who failed to appear before the court in connection with a cheating case registered against her about five years ago, from Kerala.

The accused is Sujatha,42, a resident of Panacheri in Payyanur, Kannur district. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against Sujatha in Vittal police station, about five years ago.

Police said a lookout circular was issued against her, after she failed to appear before the court. Vittal police received information from the immigration officials at Kozhikode International Airport, about Sujatha’s arrival at 2.30am on Wednesday.

The immigration officials handed her over to the local police station. Following this, the Vittal police team brought Sujatha from Kozhikode, and produced her before a court on Thursday, police said.

News Network
February 17,2023

In a horrifying turn of events in Rajasthan, two Muslim youths who were kidnapped allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal, have now found to be dead after their charred bodies were found in a burnt car. 

The victims have been identified as Nasir, 25, and Junaid, 35, who had been kidnapped from Bharatpur district on Wednesday, February 15.

It is suspected that Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader and a man who leads a 50 member team of cow-vigilantes or gau-rakshaks is involved in this crime. It is said that these men were kidnapped two days ago on suspicion of cow slaughter.

An FIR has been registered at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur, Rajasthan against Monu Maneshar, Lokesh, Rinku Saini, Srikant under sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) and 368 (Wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the IPC. It appears this FIR was filed before their bodies were discovered in the burnt car.

Early this month, Monu Manesar was accused of killing a 21-year-old man, Waris in Nuh, Gurugram. Waris’s family claimed he was killed by gau rakshak led by Monu Manesar however, the police let him off claiming that Wairs met with an accident and died due to internal bleeding.

Reporting on the background of Monu, The Wire wrote, “Often, Monu and his team live-stream the process of chasing a vehicle that is suspected of illegally carrying cattle. After the ‘smugglers’ are nabbed, Monu and his team post several images of the rescued cattle and the accused on their social media pages as ‘conquests’.”

