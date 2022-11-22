King Salman orders Nov 23 a public holiday in celebration of victory over Argentina

  1. Home
  2. King Salman orders Nov 23 a public holiday in celebration victory over Argentina

November 22, 2022

Riyadh, Nov 22: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued directives on Tuesday that Wednesday, Nov. 23, will be a holiday for all employees in the entire government and private sectors, as well as for students in all phases of education.

This is in line with the recommendation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the joyous occasion of the stunning victory of the Saudi national team against Argentina in their opening game of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

The Green Falcons defeated soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the two-time World Champions, 2-1 in the match held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-DawsarI scored for the Green Falcons in the second half of the match while the lone goal of Argentina was a penalty scored by Messi.

November 15,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Reacting to the recent notices sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, party MP D.K. Suresh on Tuesday said that it was a ploy to suppress powerful leaders during election time.

Talking to reporters, the Bengaluru Rural MP said: "This is being done to demoralize leaders who are powerful during elections. The IT and ED raids and actions are carried out as per instructions of the Central BJP government in the states which are headed for elections. It is a common phenomenon.

"As a member of the Assembly, Shivakumar will have to attend probes. He has to be within the legal framework. Whatever may be the circumstance, filing of FIR's, summoning or troubling in whatever way, Shivakumar is ready."

Suresh further said that there was no question of getting scared when there is no mistake committed.

"All cooperation would be extended for the probe. We are ready to face any case," he reiterated.

Along with Shivakumar, the ED has also summoned Suresh to New Delhi.

Suresh is the younger brother of Shivakumar and managed to win one of the three seats in the last parliamentary elections.

All remaining seats were swept by the BJP.

The ED's notice to Shivakumar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was also debated.

Shivakumar had stated that he was summoned deliberately to New Delhi.

November 14,2022

Puttur, Nov 14: A youth lost his life and other suffered critical injuries after a collision between a scooter and a motorbike on Mysuru-Mani highway at Darbe in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Naushad (20), a resident of Sampya. He was working in Red Clubs cloth shop of Puttur.

The incident occurred when he was riding his scooter to his work place on Sunday, November 13.

 A case in this connection is registered in Puttur traffic police station. 

November 8,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the issue of the tollgate on NH-66 at Surathkal is related to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

The CM, who was in Udupi to participate in various programmes yesterday, said that the government has already told the NHAI to close the toll gate. “It is related to the NHAI. We have already told them to close the tollgate, and submitted a report too,” the CM told reporters.

Even as the indefinite day-and-night dharna against the Surathkal tollgate entered the 12th day on Monday, the Action Committee Against Surathkal Tollgate members continued their dharna by wearing black clothes.

Action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said that Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has failed to keep his word, of closing the tollgate. 

“None of the assurances given by the MP have been implemented. He has made several assurances, including increasing the rupee value against US dollar, supplying sand for Rs 2,000 per load, providing jobs to people of the district in MRPL and in the SEZ. However, none of the assurances have materialised. The MP has lost his credibility, and is not able to face the people’s wrath,” he said.

Condemning chief minister Basavarj Bommai’s “apathy”, he said that the BJP government has failed to fulfil the demands of people. “The chief minister made an assurance in the state legislature, that the tollgate will be closed. However, he has avoided travelling by road via Surathkal from Mangaluru International Airport to Udupi. Instead, he took a helicopter from Bengaluru to Udupi, to avoid protesters in Surathkal. If the BJP is not capable of closing down an illegal tollgate, they are not fit to rule the state,” he said.

