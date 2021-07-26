Kuwait to reopen social activities, resume flights to more countries

  1. Home
News Network
July 27, 2021

Kuwait City, July 27: The Kuwait Cabinet has decided to reopen all social activities from September 1. These include summits and other social events, including children’s activities. Entry to the activities will be limited to the vaccinated people. 

The unvaccinated will be only allowed to pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, and food and catering marketing outlets, starting from August 1, the cabinet added.

However, large gatherings will not be allowed as a precaution to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to another Cabinet decision, an earlier announcement to close commercial activities at 8pm will be cancelled, starting Tuesday.

The decision to ease the restrictions comes after health authorities said efforts to contain the disease witnessed good results amid a sharp drop in cases.

The Cabinet also decided to resume flight service to two more countries.

A tweet by the official news agency, KUNA, announced the Cabinet decision to restart flight service to Morocco and Maldives from August 1.

On July 1, the country had announced the resumption of direct flights to several destinations. Direct flights are available to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland. 

News Network
July 14,2021

New Delhi, July 14: As many as 38,792 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,11,408 with 624 fresh fatalities.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases is now 3,09,46,074, while the active cases declined to 4,29,946.

Strongly disapproving of tourists flouting Covid-19 protocols at hill stations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic “will not come on its own” and steps need to be taken to prevent a surge in fresh infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,63,720. 

News Network
July 21,2021

encounter1.jpg

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla triggered a controversy when he dubbed those who had stayed back in India during the partition of the country in 1947 ''conspirators trying to break the country again'', and said that such people would be killed in 'encounters'.

Shukla, a minister of state in the Yogi Adityanath government, made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Ballia on Tuesday evening.

His remarks came in response to the reported statement of noted Urdu poet and Sahitya Academy Award (Urdu Literature) winner Munawwar Rana that he (Rana) would leave UP if the BJP returned to power after the 2022 Assembly polls in the state and Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of the state again. He had also said that UP was not 'safe' for the Muslims anymore.

''Munawwar Rana is among the Muslims, who chose to stay back in India during the partition in 1947, as part of a conspiracy to divide the country against,'' Shukla said.

''Aise sabhi log, chahe woh jo bhi hon, encounter mein mare jayenge'' (all such people, whosoever they are, will be killed in encounters), he remarked.

Rana, an acclaimed Urdu poet, had returned the Sahitya Academy Award in 2015, a year after receiving it, and had vowed never to accept any government award in protest against the ''rising intolerance'' in the country.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2021

oscarfernandes.jpg

Mangaluru, July 21: Congress veteran and former union minister Oscar Fernandes’ health condition continued to be critical on Wednesday despite showing slight improvement in intensive care unit. 

“There was slight improvement in his condition with movement in his hands and legs,” said Congress leader and former minister M B Patil, who visited the hospital in Mangaluru where Fernandes is undergoing treatment. A team of expert doctors from Udupi and Manipal are monitoring his health condition.

Former union minister Janardhan Poojary too visited the hospital to enquire on the health condition of Oscar Fernandes.

Patil said that if required, telemedicine facility would also be arranged for his treatment. He said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are in touch with Fernandes' family and are enquiring about his health.

The 80-year-old veteran leader sustained a head injury while performing yoga at his residence. He had visited Yenepoya hospital for his routine dialysis and during the check-up he was found to be suffering from clot in his brain on Tuesday and was shifted to ICU. 

