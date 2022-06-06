  1. Home
Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products as row grows over abusing Prophet

News Network
June 6, 2022

Kuwait City, June 6: A Kuwaiti supermarket pulled Indian products from its shelves and Iran became the latest Middle Eastern country to summon the Indian ambassador as a row grew on Monday over a ruling party official's remarks about the Prophet Mohammed.

Workers at the Al-Ardiya Co-Operative Society store piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys in a protest against comments denounced as "Islamophobic".

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries in the region, as well as the influential Al-Azhar University in Cairo, have condemned the remarks by a spokeswoman for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, who has since been suspended.

At the supermarket just outside Kuwait City, sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chilies were covered with plastic sheets. Printed signs in Arabic read: "We have removed Indian products".

"We, as a Kuwaiti Muslim people, do not accept insulting the Prophet," Nasser Al-Mutairi, CEO of the store, told AFP. An official at the chain said a company-wide boycott was being considered.

Comments by Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma describing the prophet Mohammed's relationship with his youngest wife have sparked a furore among Muslims.

Sharma's remarks during a televised debate last week were blamed for clashes in an Indian state and prompted demands for her arrest.

Anger spread overseas to Muslim countries about the remarks.

Modi's party, which has frequently been accused of acting against the country's Muslim minority, on Sunday suspended Sharma for expressing "views contrary to the party's position" and said it "respects all religions".

Sharma said on Twitter that her comments had been in response to "insults" made against the Hindu god Shiva.

"If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement," she said.

On Sunday, Qatar demanded that India apologise for the "Islamophobic" comments, as India's Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited the gas-rich Gulf state in a bid to bolster trade.

Iran followed Qatar and Kuwait by summoning the Indian ambassador to protest in the name of "the government and the people", state news agency IRNA said late on Sunday.

Al-Azhar University, one of Islam's most important institutions, said the comments were "the real terrorism" and "could plunge the entire world into deadly crisis and wars".

The Saudi-based Muslim World League said the remarks could "incite hatred", while Saudi Arabia's General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque called them a "heinous act".

The row follows anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed.

French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class in a lesson on free speech. Images of the Prophet are strictly forbidden in Islam.

In further criticism of the Indian official, the Gulf Cooperation Council, an umbrella group for the six Gulf countries, "condemned, rejected and denounced" her comments.

Bahrain also welcomed the BJP's decision to suspend Sharma over "provocation to Muslims' feelings and incitement to religious hatred".

Gulf countries are a major destination for India's overseas workers, accounting for 8.7 million out of a worldwide total of 13.5 million, Indian foreign ministry figures show.

They are also big importers of produce from India and elsewhere, with Kuwait importing 95 percent of its food according to the trade minister.

Kuwaiti media have reported that the government asked New Delhi for an exemption from India's surprise ban on wheat exports over food security and inflation worries.

News Network
May 30,2022

Around 30,000 Israeli settlers marched through al-Quds (Jerusalem) and its old town while chanting anti-Arab and anti-Muslim slogans, as part of what's known by Israel as the flag march that takes place annually to celebrate its occupation of the eastern part of the holy city in 1967.

Thousands also marched through the Muslim quarter of the old town of al-Quds, amid security deployment and restrictions against the Palestinians. Clashes broke out at the Bab al-Aamoud known also as the Damascus Gate multiple times ahead of the march. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and arrested by the Israeli forces.

At the same time, Palestinians held counter-rallies across the occupied territories, waving the Palestinian flag and chanting anti-Israeli slogans. In Ramallah, the protesters said although the al-Quds is occupied by Israel and surrounded by military checkpoints, it will always remain their eternal capital and the al-Aqsa mosque will always be a Muslim sacred site.

Ahead of the march in the morning, some 2500 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in groups of 40 to 50 under the protection of Israeli forces. Following that, Palestinian worshippers were attacked and forced out of the compound by the regime forces.

Some around the world could argue it’s only a flag parade and nothing more, but for Palestinians the flag march is one ugly face of Israel’s occupation, domination and seizure of their right to exist on their homeland. For Palestinians, al-Quds is a red line and they will always defend it with all means possible.

News Network
May 24,2022

punjabHM.jpg

Chandigarh, May 24: Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet on Tuesday and arrested on corruption charges with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that his government has zero-tolerance towards corruption.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in Punjab for barely two months. The chief minister himself announced the removal of Singla from the council of ministers.

Mann said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was allegedly demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

The chief minister said that he has also directed the police to register a case against Singla.

Later, he was arrested by the Punjab Police, sources said.

"A case was brought to my notice in which one minister in my government was demanding one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department. I took this case very seriously. Only I knew this case. Neither media nor opposition knew it," Mann said in a video message.

"I am taking strict action against that minister and I am removing him from the cabinet. I am also giving directions to the police to register a case against him," he said, adding, "That minister's name is Vijay Singla. He was the health minister."

Mann said that Singla was allegedly involved in wrongdoings in his department and he has also admitted to the same.

Asserting that the AAP government has zero-tolerance towards corruption, Mann pointed out that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also removed his food and supplies minister in 2015 and handed over the case to the CBI.

"I will not tolerate corruption of a single rupee. We want to turn Punjab into a corruption-free state" Mann asserted.

The Punjab chief minister said some parties will now point out that one of the AAP ministers was found involved in corruption within just two months, but then "it is I who is taking action".

Vijay Singla, 52, was elected MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon.

The Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance in the 2022 state Assembly polls. 

News Network
June 3,2022

bus.jpg

Kalaburgi, June 3: As many as seven passengers of a private bus are suspected to have been charred to death in an accident that happened on the outskirts of the Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Friday.

The bus caught fire after an accident between a tempo trax and a bus. The bus with 29 people, was going to Hyderabad from Goa. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi.

