Low intensity earthquakes rock UAE

Al Fujairah, May 24: A couple of minor earthquakes were felt in UAE’s Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology.

A statement issued by NCM on social media said: '3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am'

The quake occurred at a depth at 5km, the statement added.

A second quake measuring 2.3 on the Richer scale was felt in the same region at 7.24am, NCM reported.

The centre said that the two tremors were felt by residents for several seconds without any effect or damage.

The centre stated that the cause of these tremors is the presence of earth faults in the area.

The centre explained that by monitoring seismic activity in the area during the past 10 years, it has noticed that this activity ranges from light to medium and may occur several times during the year, which is considered a natural activity.