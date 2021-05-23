  1. Home
  2. Low intensity earthquakes rock UAE

Low intensity earthquakes rock UAE

News Network
May 24, 2021

Al Fujairah, May 24: A couple of minor earthquakes were felt in UAE’s Fujairah early Monday morning, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology.

A statement issued by NCM on social media said:  '3.1 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah on May 24 at at 4:54am'

The quake occurred at a depth at 5km, the statement added.

A second quake measuring 2.3 on the Richer scale was felt in the same region at 7.24am, NCM reported.

The centre said that the two tremors were felt by residents for several seconds without any effect or damage.

The centre stated that the cause of these tremors is the presence of earth faults in the area.

The centre explained that by monitoring seismic activity in the area during the past 10 years, it has noticed that this activity ranges from light to medium and may occur several times during the year, which is considered a natural activity.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2021

bombardment.jpg

Gaza City, May 14: The Zionist regime today continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 115 Palestinians, including 32 children, have been killed and nearly 600 wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday. Hundreds of Palestinian families have taken shelter in UN-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Hamas fired in the early hours of Friday another barrage of rockets towards Israel, hitting the city of Ashkelon.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes in West Bank

Meanwhile violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinians citizens in the West Bank as well as in Israel. In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel. 

Meanwhile, a video posted on social media by New Press publication showed several alleged Israeli settlers attacking Palestinian homes in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank early on Friday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 21,2021

gazaceleb.j[g.jpg

Tel Aviv, May 21: A ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Friday morning after Egypt brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas to halt 11 days of conflict.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet had “unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional … ceasefire.”

Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad then confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force at 2:00am on Friday (23:00 GMT on Thursday).

Thousands of people in Gaza and the Palestinian territories poured onto the streets to celebrate the ceasefire, waving flags and flashing V signs for victory.

At least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment.

On the Israeli side, 12 people, including two children, have been killed.

Scepticism in Israel 

There is scepticism in Israel about the bombardment of Gaza and the ceasefire despite claims from the country’s defence minister that the attacks had set Hamas back, according to Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett who is in West Jerusalem.

“There’s a lot of concern and questioning about where this has got anybody – apart from more destruction and more death,” Fawcett said, noting: “There’s a sense that this has all been said before.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2021

Mumbai, May 11: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. 

The case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said people familiar with the development.

The CBI case claims that ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and “unknown others” had used their official position to obtain an undue advantage, as well as influenced the transfers and postings in the Mumbai Police, as alleged by former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh. 

ED was probing the financial aspects of the CBI case, as the central anti-money laundering agency is mandated to do so in any scheduled offense.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh, when he was the Maharashtra home minister, had asked the then assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore every month from hotels, bars, and restaurants in Mumbai. 

Vaze, later suspended, is currently behind bars in the February 25 Antilia explosives scare case as well as the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran on March 5. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.