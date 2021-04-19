  1. Home
  2. Masks come off in Israel as the country vaunts covid-19 victory

Agencies
April 19, 2021

israel.jpg

Tel Aviv, Apr 19: Israelis stepped into the streets without masks on Sunday for the first time in a year, a key milestone as the country vaccinates its way out of a coronavirus nightmare.

"It's very strange but it's very nice," said Eliana Gamulka, 26, after getting off a bus near the busy Jerusalem shopping boulevard of Jaffa Street and removing her face covering.

"You can't pretend that you don't know anyone any more," she smiled.

With over half the population fully vaccinated in one of the world's fastest anti-Covid 19 inoculation campaigns, the health ministry announced on Thursday that masks would no longer be required in public outdoor spaces.
For Gamulka, a project manager, the good news came at the perfect time: just two weeks before her wedding.

It will be "very nice to celebrate with everyone, now without masks," she said. "The pictures will be great! I'm very relieved. We can start living again."

The vaccination of close to five million people has sent Israel's coronavirus caseload tumbling from some 10,000 new infections per day as recently as mid-January, to around 200 cases a day.

That has allowed the re-opening of schools, bars, restaurants and other indoor gatherings -- although masks are still required in indoor public spaces.

And even before Health Minister Yuli Edelstein's announcement came into effect, punters in the popular bars of Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market were mask-free and smiling on Thursday evening.

Yet on Sunday, office worker Ester Malka said she wasn't quite ready to let down her guard.

"We're allowed, but I'm still afraid, I got used to (wearing a mask)," she said.

"I feel like it's part of my life. We'll see what happens when everyone has taken them off. If it goes well for a couple of months, then I'll remove mine."

Israel just months ago had the world's highest infection rate, a coronavirus outbreak that left 6,300 people dead among 836,000 cases.

But the Jewish state sent its coronavirus caseload tumbling after striking a deal for a vast stock of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs.

In exchange, it agreed to pay above market price and share data it gathers on the recipients, using one of the world's most sophisticated medical data systems.

Since December, some 53 per cent of Israel's 9.3 million people have received both doses of the jab, including around four-fifths of the population aged over 20.

As recently as January it was registering 10,000 cases per day.

But as the effects of mass vaccination kicked in, by March it was able to implement a gradual re-opening.

"There's no better advertisement for Pfizer," said Shalom Yatzkan, a computer programmer who had been in quarantine after catching the virus.

"I was sick for three days, I had neck pains and felt weak," he said as he walked through central Jerusalem. "I just hope the new variants don't catch up with us."

Another Sunday landmark in Israel's exit from coronavirus restrictions was the full resumption of the country's educational system, without restrictions on the numbers of pupils in classrooms.

Speaking at a Jerusalem high school, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the "festivity" of the day for the schools, while warning of complacency.

"We're not done with the coronavirus yet, since it can return," he said, stressing the need to obtain "millions more vaccinations".

"Sooner or later, we'll need another vaccination (dose)," he said.

The situation in Israel is in stark contrast to the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip, where infection rates remain high and vaccinations are low.

Gaza, which is ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas, said on Sunday it had recorded 23 deaths over the past 24 hours -- the highest ever daily coronavirus toll, with 761 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Rights groups have urged Israel to supply vaccines to the 4.8 million Palestinians living there, but Israel says that falls under the Palestinian Authority's responsibility.

It has however vaccinated over 105,000 Palestinian workers who hold permits for employment in Israel and the settlements.

In Jerusalem, meanwhile, Gamulka was enjoying the simple pleasure of new-found freedoms.

"It's nice not to have something on your face any more," she said.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A heartless mother strangled her 3-year-old girl child to death after she supported her father in an argument. The incident took place at an under-construction building in BDA Layout, near Nagarbhavi on Tuesday night. 

The accused, identified as Sudha, allegedly had an argument with her husband over what to watch on the television. During the argument, the child supported her father and the same angered the woman. 

On Tuesday, Eeranna returned home from lunch around 2 pm and their daughter was watching TV. The man took the remote and changed the channel to watch the news. Sudha raised an objection to the same and told her husband that he should not come home if he only wanted to watch the news. 

During this time, Vinutha supported her father and asked her mother to keep quiet. The girl asked her mother to allow her father to watch the news. Angered over the same, the woman took the decision of murdering her daughter. 

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when locals saw the girl's body and alerted the cops. The police rushed to the spot and identified the girl as Vinutha, the daughter of Sudha and her husband Eeranna. 

On the day of the incident, Sudha approached the cops and lodged a missing complaint about her daughter. The woman told the police that she took her daughter to a chaat shop and she went missing during this time. When the police called the couple to identify the body, both of them broke down as well. 

The police grew suspicious of the woman's behaviour and questioned her. On being grilled, the woman broke down and confessed to strangling her daughter. Sudha told the police that she murdered her daughter as he liked her father more.

News Network
April 13,2021

jaleel.jpg

Kozhikode, Apr 13: Kerala Higher Education and Minorities Welfare Minister K T Jaleel has resigned in the wake of Kerala Lok Ayukta finding him guilty of nepotism.

The term of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is ending shortly. Jaleel is the second minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government to quit over nepotism. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan had to quit from the ministry during the initial months of the government following allegation of back-door appointment of a close relative.

The Kerala Lok Ayukta last week found Jaleel guilty of nepotism and declared that the minister should not continue as a member of the council of ministers.

The allegation against Jaleel was that his second cousin K T Adeeb was appointed as general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by altering the qualifications required for the post. Following the allegations, Adeeb had resigned from the post in November 2018.

Jaleel had even moved the Kerala High Court on Monday against the Lok Ayukta order. While a section of CPM leaders tried to defend him, there was strong resentment within the LDF over allowing Jaleel to continue.

Jaleel announced his decision to resign through the social media on Tuesday maintaining that he was resigning on moral grounds and he was not involved in any corruption.

Jaleel was elected to Kerala Assembly from Thavanur in Malappuram as CPM (Independent) and he had contested in this election also. He was a former Indian Union Muslim League leader and also worked with Students Islamic Movement of India earlier. He also faced allegations of nexus with gold smuggling accused and smuggling religious books.

News Network
April 15,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The High Court of Karnataka today directed the state DGP and IGP to immediately direct all authorised officers to register FIRs against all who violate Covid-19 rules on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction after noticing that police have been reluctant in implementing the cognizable and non-bailable offences under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.

The bench observed that the police officers will have to be educated about the provisions. The court said there have been very few cases of FIRs, though the offences punishable are cognizable and non-bailable. “We therefore direct the DGP to immediately issue directions to all police officers and all officers authorised for strict implementation of the provisions. The DGP shall also constitute a team of senior police officers who will monitor the registration of offences punishable under the said act and investigation thereof,” the bench said.  

The court also said that the state government should not tolerate the reluctance by police machinery in enforcing the penal provisions of the act.

“The orders passed by this court show that there is a great deal of reluctance on the part of the police in registering FIR for the reason that eminent political and religious leaders are indulging in violation of the rules, regulations and orders passed (by the state government) under the said act. In fact, the political and religious leaders are supposed to lead by example and therefore to give the right signal it is all the more necessary that police act swiftly and strictly against any person, especially prominent religious and political leaders,” the court said.

The bench directed the government advocate to communicate the gist of the order to the DGP and IGP immediately without waiting for the copy of the order.

