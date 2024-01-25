  1. Home
  2. ‘Mass casualties’ at United Nations complex as Israeli forces advance through Khan Younis

'Mass casualties' at United Nations complex as Israeli forces advance through Khan Younis

January 25, 2024

khanyunis.jpg

Gaza/Jerusalem: A UN training center sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people was hit on Wednesday, January 24, causing “mass casualties” as buildings blazed, a senior UN relief official said as Israeli forces advanced through southern Gaza’s main city.

Israeli forces also cut off southern Gaza’s main hospitals in their assault on Khan Younis, Palestinian officials said, and closed the main escape route for hundreds of thousands of residents and people who have sought refuge there.

In response to questions about the fire at the center — run by UNRWA, the UN relief organization for the Palestinians — the Israeli military claimed the wider area was a significant base of Hamas militants.

“Dismantling Hamas’ military framework in western Khan Yunis is the heart of the logic behind the operation,” it claimed.

Several sources had earlier told Reuters that Israel and the Hamas group that runs Gaza had made some progress in weeks of proxy talks on a 30-day ceasefire, during which Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners would be freed and more aid would enter the enclave.

But that prospect appeared distant on Wednesday.

In their biggest operation in a month, Israeli tanks have pushed through Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering after leaving the north — the early focus of the war.

Their main target appears to be the area around Khan Younis’ long-standing refugee camp, which includes the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals and also the training center run by UNRWA.

“Fighting is escalating in Khan Younis ... the @UNRWA Training Center sheltering 10Ks of displaced people has just been hit — buildings ablaze and mass casualties — safe access to/from the center has been denied for 2 days — people are trapped,” Thomas White, the director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, said on X.

Targeting hospitals

Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said in a statement: “The occupation is isolating hospitals in Khan Younis and carrying out massacres in the western area of the city ...

“Hundreds of injuries, patients, and childbirth cases face serious complications due to the lack of access to Nasser Medical Complex.”

The Palestinian Red Cross Society, which runs the Al-Amal hospital, said troops had blockaded its staff inside and imposed a curfew in the area, including its local headquarters, where many displaced individuals had been killed.

On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation force had ordered the evacuation of the area, which the UN humanitarian office said held half a million people, four-fifths of them displaced by fighting in other parts of the coastal strip.

However, Israeli tanks advancing eastward down the Al-Bahar road toward Nasser hospital blocked the escape route from the city toward the Mediterranean coastal highway.

The highway leads toward Rafah on Gaza’s southern edge bordering Egypt — already crammed with more than half the enclave’s 2.3 million people. Some people resorted to dirt roads to try to escape Khan Younis, residents and freelance reporters leaving the area said.

Palestinian health officials said at least 25,700 Gazans had been killed in the war, including 210 in the previous 24 hours, with thousands more feared lost under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Israel claims it has killed around 9,000 Palestinian fighters in total, a figure that Hamas dismisses as an attempt to “portray a fake victory.”

January 15,2024

gaza101.jpg

Gaza, Jan 15: At least 67 Palestinians have lost their lives in fresh Israeli attacks on areas in southern, central and northern Gaza Strip.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported on Monday that an Israeli bombardment targeted Palestinian homes in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, killing at least 33 people.

The strikes also injured dozens more people, many of whom were taken to the Nasser Hospital, it added.

The report further said at least 22 people were killed and a large number wounded after the Israeli forces targeted al-Thalatheni Street in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza City, 12 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a residential building on al-Shama’a Street.

Meanwhile, the regime’s military conducted aerial assaults on the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps and the central Gaza city of Deir el-Balah.

Israel waged the genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance carried out an unprecedented operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The US has offered untrammeled support for the occupying regime during the onslaught that has so far killed at least 24,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 60,834 others.

‘Shame on US for complicity in Gaza war’

In a statement on Sunday marking the 100th day of the Israeli aggression, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken fell short of mentioning 24,000 Palestinian victims and only referred to the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Palestine’s UN mission lashed out at Blinken for ignoring the Palestinian death toll and not calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

“100 days and not a single mention of the nearly 24,000 killed - 1/2 of which are children,” it said in an X post on Monday.

“Shame on those who remain complicit and not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”

January 12,2024

bridge.jpg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu today. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has been built at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore and is the longest sea bridge in the country.

In December 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bridge. Marking the historic milestone in India's infrastructure development, the name Atal Setu also honours the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Setu is a 21.8-kilometre-long bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district.

The 6-lane bridge has a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and about 5.5 km on land. The conceptualisation of this bridge was made six decades ago with the aim of connecting Mumbai's Sewri to Raigad's Chirle.

With the help of the country's longest bridge, the journey between the two locations will be shortened from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

What's allowed

The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses is 100 kilometres per hour.

On the ascent and descent of the bridge, the speed will be restricted to 40 kilometres per hour.

What's not allowed

The police, on Wednesday, informed that motorbikes, auto rickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge, the police said on Wednesday. There will also be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway.

These vehicles will have to take the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and use the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

An official informed that the Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on India's longest sea bridge to curb "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public.”

Key points 

1.    Building the Atal Setu aims to improve connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region – Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

2.    According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the travel time between Sewri and Chirle will now be reduced from 61 minutes to less than 20 minutes.

3.    It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

4.    Travellers will be charged ₹250 for a one-way toll for the bridge. The charges for the return journey and frequent commuters will vary.

5.    The toll charge may be revised after a year following a review.

6.    The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers has been kept at 100 km/hour. Two-wheelers, tractors and autorickshaws would not be allowed on the bridge.

7.    Nearly 70,000 vehicles are expected to run across the bridge daily.

8.    The bridge weighs 17 times the weight of the steel used in the construction of the Eiffel Tower.

9.    Apart from reducing the travel time, the actual potential of the Atal Setu will be unveiled after the completion of projects including the Eastern Freeway-Marine Drive tunnel, Sewri-Worli elevated corridor, Chirle-Palaspe connection with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, as well as the Navi Mumbai international airport.

January 16,2024

piyushgoyal.jpg

New Delhi: Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala have emerged as the best performing states in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh are also categorised as the best performers.

Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are among the states and UTs that are categorised as top performers.

The states' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

A total of 33 states and Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories - best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs. 

