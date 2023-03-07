Meet Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, the new Prime Minister of Qatar

  1. Home
March 7, 2023

Doha, Mar 7: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as Prime Minister of Qatar at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported. 

He will replace Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020.

This took place in the precense of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed served as foreign minister of Qatar since 2016 and will be replaced as interior minister on Tuesday by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

In his current capacity as Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed's responsibilities include planning and implementing Qatar's foreign policy, maintaining and extending the country's strategic bilateral/multilateral relations, leading mediation efforts, and consolidating international peace and security by encouraging the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Sheikh Mohammed also serves as Chairman of Qatar Fund for Development, since 2014, Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, since 2018, and is a member of Qatar's Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investments.

Sheikh Mohammed was born and raised in Doha, Qatar. He is part of the Qatari royal family as a member of the House of Thani. He has a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from Qatar University (2003).

Sheikh Mohammed joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013 as Assistant Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Affairs.

Prior to joining the ministry, Sheikh Mohammed served as economic researcher and then later Director of Economic Affairs at the Supreme Council of Family Affairs from 2005 to 2009.

He later became the director of the Department of Public and Private Sectors Partnership at the Ministry of Business and Trade in 2009 and launched “Enterprise Qatar” – an organization that provides technical and financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

A year later, in 2010, Sheikh Mohammed served as Secretary of the Personal Representative of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for follow-up affairs at the Amiri Diwan in 2010.

Between 2011 and 2012, Sheikh Mohammed attained the rank of undersecretary and became the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aspire – Katara Investment Company.

Sheikh Mohammed’s responsibilities as Minister of Foreign Affairs included planning and implementing Qatar’s foreign policy, maintaining and extending the country’s strategic bilateral/multilateral relations, leading mediation efforts, and consolidating international peace and security by encouraging the peaceful settlement of international disputes. 

March 5,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Hundreds of graduates from across coastal Karnataka seeking jobs met their recruiting companies on Sunday, March 5, at the job fair held as part of Beary Mela in the city. 

The ‘Job Mela’ was formally inaugurated by S M Rashid Haji, chairperson of Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

Abdul Hameed Kolyar, CEO, Heat Solutions, Kuwait; Abu Salih from Nafees Group, Dubai, Abdussamad, NRI entrepreneur from Sharjah, Abdulla Monu, Manchester Trading and Contracting Limited; Shabi Ahmed Qazi, president of DK and Udupi Jamiyattul Falah; and Abdurrazak, president, BCCI Mangaluru Chapter were guests.

B A Mumtaz Ali, Mansoor Ahmed Azad, conveners of the Bearys Mela, Mohammed Imthiyaz, general secretary of BCCI, were also present.  Nisar Fakir Mohammed welcomed. Rafique Master compered the programme.

‘JF Career Care’, a new project of the Jamiatul Falah, Mangaluru City Unit, was launched on the occasion.

Over two dozens of companies had participated in the job fair. More than 500 job seekers had registered their names by sending applications in advance. 

The three-day ‘Beary Mela’ being organised by the Bearys’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conclude tonight. 

March 3,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: The IndiGo flight service in the Mangaluru-Hubballi sector, which was introduced in May last year, will be discontinued from March 12.

Poor passenger load is learnt to be the main reason behind this decision. Meanwhile, daily flight service on the Hubballi-Pune sector will be launched soon.

An executive said that a flight to Hubballi, the state’s trade centre, and the coastal district, was operating on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

“The flight had not received the expected passenger load. The same flight that flew from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to Hubballi, also flew to Pune from Hubballi on weekends, and to Mysuru on Tuesday and Thursday.

Considering various factors, we have decided to discontinue the service,” said an airline executive. 

An ATR flight will fly on the Pune-Hubballi sector, from March 13 onwards.

Though introducing this service was planned before the Covid-19 pandemic, it finally started on May 1 last year.

February 24,2023

The United Nations General Assembly has asked Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and prioritize on finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis in the former Soviet state as the US slapped fresh sanctions on Moscow.

A two-thirds majority of the UN body, who met for a special session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday,  voted -- 141 for and 7 against while the rest, including heavyweights China and India, chose abstention --   in favor of a resolution that demanded Russian troops' withdrawal from Ukraine.

The resolution called for Russia to "immediately, completely and unconditionally" pull out its forces from Ukraine, and shift the Russian government’s focus on diplomatic means to establish a lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev.

The non-binding resolution, which was set forth by Germany, carries symbolic weight by signifying Russia's continued isolation on the world stage ahead of Friday's first anniversary of  Russia’s February 24, 2022 start of a special military operation in pro-Russia speaking regions of eastern Ukraine with the aim of de-Nazifying the Donbas and other pro- Moscow areas in the former Soviet country.

Addressing the Assembly, Iran’s UN Ambassador Saeed Iravani said all parties involved in the Ukraine war should abandon military ambitions and prioritize a diplomatic solution to achieve sustainable peace.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Russian campaign an “affront to our collective conscience.”

Guterres described the anniversary of Russia’s military ops as “a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community.”

The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, described the vote in favor of the anti-Russia resolution as a "historic" event and called on Russian troops to "withdraw immediately, completely and unconditionally from Ukraine's internationally recognized territory.” "Send your troops home."

The White House’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in related news, told reporters on Thursday that the US aimed to slap more sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"The United States will implement sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue for Putin," she said.

She said at a virtual summit on Friday attended by leaders of the G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- that will also be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the group will jointly announce their anti-Moscow stance in favor of Kiev.  

"Leaders will discuss how we continue supporting Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said.

However, she would not say whether the new US measures would be mirrored by the G7 partners.

Among the new targets of the fresh anti-Moscow sanctions will be banks and entities that help Moscow evade the waves of sanctions already imposed on Russia.

The United States will target Russian banks and the defense industry, as well as "actors in third-party countries that are attempting to backfill and evade our sanctions," Jean-Pierre said.

"We will also announce new economic energy and security assistance to help the Ukrainians continue to succeed, protect the people from Russian aggression and enable the Ukrainian government to provide basic services such as electricity and heat," she said.

Since the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, the US-led Western countries have supplied Kiev with funds, arms and munitions, as well as all-out political support.

