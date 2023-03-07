Meet Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, the new Prime Minister of Qatar

Doha, Mar 7: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as Prime Minister of Qatar at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported.

He will replace Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020.

This took place in the precense of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed served as foreign minister of Qatar since 2016 and will be replaced as interior minister on Tuesday by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

In his current capacity as Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed's responsibilities include planning and implementing Qatar's foreign policy, maintaining and extending the country's strategic bilateral/multilateral relations, leading mediation efforts, and consolidating international peace and security by encouraging the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Sheikh Mohammed also serves as Chairman of Qatar Fund for Development, since 2014, Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, since 2018, and is a member of Qatar's Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investments.

Sheikh Mohammed was born and raised in Doha, Qatar. He is part of the Qatari royal family as a member of the House of Thani. He has a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from Qatar University (2003).

Sheikh Mohammed joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013 as Assistant Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Affairs.

Prior to joining the ministry, Sheikh Mohammed served as economic researcher and then later Director of Economic Affairs at the Supreme Council of Family Affairs from 2005 to 2009.

He later became the director of the Department of Public and Private Sectors Partnership at the Ministry of Business and Trade in 2009 and launched “Enterprise Qatar” – an organization that provides technical and financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

A year later, in 2010, Sheikh Mohammed served as Secretary of the Personal Representative of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for follow-up affairs at the Amiri Diwan in 2010.

Between 2011 and 2012, Sheikh Mohammed attained the rank of undersecretary and became the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aspire – Katara Investment Company.

