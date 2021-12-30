  1. Home
Money transfers out of Saudi Arabia by expats decline

December 31, 2021

Riyadh, Dec 31: Money sent out of Saudi Arabia by foreign workers fell to SR13 billion ($3.46 billion) in November, the lowest since July of this year, data by the Saudi Central Bank revealed.

In a sign that foreigners are sending less money to their home countries, the monthly drop in the indicator was 3.7 percent, following a slight growth of 0.9 percent in the previous month.

In annual terms, transfers changed slightly in November, edging up by 0.8 percent, the bank said.

In 2021, the highest level of transfers from non-natives was recorded in March, valued at SR14 billion.

December 30,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 30: Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327. In a sudden spike in daily Covid cases, the state on Wednesday had reported 566 fresh infections, compared to 356 on Tuesday.

There were 252 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,926, a health department bulletin said. Out of 707 new cases reported on Thursday, 565 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 104 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,223.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.42 per cent. All the three deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 565, Udupi 19, Mysuru 53, Hassan 17, Mysuru 16, Kodagu 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,62,962, followed by Mysuru 1,80,266 and Tumakuru 1,21,338. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,720, followed by Mysuru 1,77,741 and Tumakuru 1,20,127.

Cumulatively a total of 5,63,50,280 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,14,686 were done on Thursday alone. 

December 21,2021

Panaji, Dec 21: With the state Assembly polls months away, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that efforts need to be made to rebuild temples destroyed by the Portuguese during their colonial rule.

Speaking at a state government function in the precinct of the Mangueshi temple in South Goa, Sawant also said that Hindu culture and temple culture needed to be preserved.

"There are other temples which need to be re-established. In the 60th year of Liberation, we have to start rebuilding temples destroyed by the Portuguese. I do not ask for anything. I request you for the strength to preserve Hindu and temple culture and re-establish those temples and culture," the Sawant said.

"The Portuguese started destroying temples. In 1560, the deity Manguesh was moved from Cortalim (South Goa village) to this place (Mangueshi village) by our ancestors. I thank them for it. God and religion are very important to us," Sawant said.

Several temples in the coastal state were relocated to escape religious persecution by the Portuguese rulers. Portuguese colonial rule of Goa ended after 451 years in 1961.

"We are fortunate for our ancestors who decided to save our god, to provide security for him in another place and re-establish it in another place during the cruel Portuguese regime," he added.

December 20,2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: State governments can allow teaching the Bhagavad Gita to school students, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to members' questions in the Lower House, Union Minister for Education Annapurna Devi said that state governments can also make provisions for the teaching of Bhojpuri language in schools if they wish to do so. She added that under the New Education Policy, the education of children in regional languages has been made compulsory.

"Education comes in the concurrent list of (the Constitution). If the states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita to the curriculum. Under the CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] pattern, Bhagavad Gita is already taught in various classes. If states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita," the minister told the House during the Question Hour.

She was replying to the question asked by BJP's North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty. The BJP member wanted to know from the government if it is considering bringing provisions for the teaching of Bhagavad Gita to school students across the country.

While asking his question, Shetty also suggested that the Congress members read Bhagavad Gita "so that they get the wisdom to do good work".

Congress members were at that time protesting in the House over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanding the sacking of Union Minister for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused arrested in the case.

"Some contents from the Bhagavad Gita are already there for the students of classes Class 6, 7 and 8. Bhagavad Gita is taught," the minister said in her reply.

In his question, BJP member Nishikant Dubey sought to know from the government if it was considering giving recognition to Bhojpuri or making the language part of the school curriculum for students of classes 1-12 and the higher education institutions as well.

He said people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been demanding it for a long time.

"Under the New Education Policy, education of children in Indian language and regional languages has been made compulsory. States can teach (school) children in Bhojpuri. States can implement the new education policy and teach (Bhojpuri) in classes 1 to 12," the minister of state for education replied.

The minister said the Union government issues advisories to the state governments from time to time. "If the state governments want, they can comply with them and make provisions for teaching (Bhojpuri) to students of Classes 1 to 12," she said. 

