Tehran, June 17: Iranian missile strikes have reduced the renowned Weizmann Institute of Science, located in the city of Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, to smoldering ruins.

Once a pillar of the Zionist regime’s scientific and military collaboration, the institute with close links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, now stands dysfunctional and devastated.

Long considered one of the most prominent scientific powerhouses of the Israeli regime, the Weizmann Institute maintained deep ties with both the Israeli military and the Mossad intelligence agency.

Its partnership extended to Elbit Systems, the regime’s leading weapons manufacturer with branches across the US, the UK, and beyond.

According to Israeli media, the precision strike — launched early Saturday — was “far from accidental.” It targeted a hub of cutting-edge research tied to the regime’s military-industrial complex, including fields such as physics, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

The destruction was described by Israeli experts as “catastrophic.”

Laboratories and entire buildings lie in ruins. Sensitive instruments, rare biological materials, and decades of pioneering research have been obliterated. What once represented the scientific pride of the regime has now been reduced to ashes and debris, experts admitted.

Images circulating in the aftermath showed scorched structures, windows blown out, tangled wires hanging from collapsed ceilings, and firefighting floods turning the institute’s courtyards into pools of ruin.

The true magnitude of the strike began to emerge as shell-shocked scientists and researchers came forward to speak of their massive and irreversible losses.

“In under 15 minutes, I saw images of a fire consuming the lab that has been my second home for 22 years. Three entire floors collapsed. Nothing is left — no data, no images, no notes, no history,” said Professor Eldad Tzahor, describing the obliteration of his laboratory.

Tzahor emphasized the magnitude of the loss, saying it was just about the equipment, but the destruction of a scientific archive tied to the Zionist regime’s technological ambitions.

Among the hardest-hit was the computer science department, where the lab of Professor Eran Segal — a global leader in AI-driven medical research — was completely annihilated.

His 50-member team scrambled to recover thousands of vital biological samples from ultra-cold freezers, but flooding rendered most of them irretrievably damaged.

Equipment worth millions is now considered beyond repair.

“It’s not just expensive devices that are gone. It’s decades of accumulated expertise and finely calibrated scientific systems — generations of research, vanished,” said Professor Sharieal Fleishman of the Department of Biochemistry.

Veteran researcher Professor Oren Schuldiner painted a haunting picture: “It’s as if our lab evaporated. Years of work — unique DNA libraries, stem cells, genetically engineered fly strains — all disappeared in an instant. This was the product of countless sleepless nights by our students.”

In a moment of grave introspection, Schuldiner raised questions about the Zionist entity’s future amid Iranian retaliatory operations: “This isn’t just about Iran. It’s also about the deep uncertainty surrounding Israel’s future.”

The strike on the Weizmann Institute came as part of Operation True Promise II, launched by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday, hours after the Israeli regime assassinated several senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.