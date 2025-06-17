  1. Home
  2. Mossad-linked Weizmann Institute in Israel reduced to rubble by Iranian missile strike

June 17, 2025

Tehran, June 17: Iranian missile strikes have reduced the renowned Weizmann Institute of Science, located in the city of Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv, to smoldering ruins.

Once a pillar of the Zionist regime’s scientific and military collaboration, the institute with close links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, now stands dysfunctional and devastated.

Long considered one of the most prominent scientific powerhouses of the Israeli regime, the Weizmann Institute maintained deep ties with both the Israeli military and the Mossad intelligence agency.

Its partnership extended to Elbit Systems, the regime’s leading weapons manufacturer with branches across the US, the UK, and beyond.

According to Israeli media, the precision strike — launched early Saturday — was “far from accidental.” It targeted a hub of cutting-edge research tied to the regime’s military-industrial complex, including fields such as physics, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

The destruction was described by Israeli experts as “catastrophic.”

Laboratories and entire buildings lie in ruins. Sensitive instruments, rare biological materials, and decades of pioneering research have been obliterated. What once represented the scientific pride of the regime has now been reduced to ashes and debris, experts admitted.

Images circulating in the aftermath showed scorched structures, windows blown out, tangled wires hanging from collapsed ceilings, and firefighting floods turning the institute’s courtyards into pools of ruin.

The true magnitude of the strike began to emerge as shell-shocked scientists and researchers came forward to speak of their massive and irreversible losses.

“In under 15 minutes, I saw images of a fire consuming the lab that has been my second home for 22 years. Three entire floors collapsed. Nothing is left — no data, no images, no notes, no history,” said Professor Eldad Tzahor, describing the obliteration of his laboratory.

Tzahor emphasized the magnitude of the loss, saying it was just about the equipment, but the destruction of a scientific archive tied to the Zionist regime’s technological ambitions.

Among the hardest-hit was the computer science department, where the lab of Professor Eran Segal — a global leader in AI-driven medical research — was completely annihilated.

His 50-member team scrambled to recover thousands of vital biological samples from ultra-cold freezers, but flooding rendered most of them irretrievably damaged.

Equipment worth millions is now considered beyond repair.

“It’s not just expensive devices that are gone. It’s decades of accumulated expertise and finely calibrated scientific systems — generations of research, vanished,” said Professor Sharieal Fleishman of the Department of Biochemistry.

Veteran researcher Professor Oren Schuldiner painted a haunting picture: “It’s as if our lab evaporated. Years of work — unique DNA libraries, stem cells, genetically engineered fly strains — all disappeared in an instant. This was the product of countless sleepless nights by our students.”

In a moment of grave introspection, Schuldiner raised questions about the Zionist entity’s future amid Iranian retaliatory operations: “This isn’t just about Iran. It’s also about the deep uncertainty surrounding Israel’s future.”

The strike on the Weizmann Institute came as part of Operation True Promise II, launched by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday, hours after the Israeli regime assassinated several senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 10,2025

Mangaluru: A troubling case of photo misuse on social media has surfaced, where an image of a young man riding a scooter was altered and falsely circulated to claim he was carrying deadly weapons. The incident highlights the growing risk of misinformation and the dangerous consequences such manipulations can cause.

How the Incident Unfolded

Kilpadi resident Mohammed Suhail filed a complaint at the Bajpe Police Station, stating that on June 6, he was traveling to Moodbidri on a scooter with his friend, Wasim Sharif. While passing a construction site, Suhail noticed a white crystal-like stone on the ground, which he picked up, intending to place it in his fish aquarium at home. At the same time, he was holding a vape device in his other hand.

The next day, Suhail was shocked to discover that a photo of him on the scooter was circulating on WhatsApp, falsely alleging that he was carrying swords. His neighbor, Adil Mohammed, informed him of the WhatsApp message and shared a screenshot of the fabricated claim.

Upon checking Instagram, Suhail found that the account Karavali_tigers had posted his photo with exaggerated highlights, accompanied by a caption questioning law enforcement and alleging that individuals were roaming with dangerous weapons unchecked.

To worsen the situation, an audio clip in the Beary language was shared alongside the image, falsely warning that a scooter had passed through Mijar toward Todar carrying “stones and swords”, hinting at potential violence. This misleading content was also widely shared in the WhatsApp group Ulaibettu 24/Breaking News.

The Dangers of False Claims

Such fabricated posts can have serious consequences, including:

•    Inciting communal tensions and disturbing public peace.

•    Damaging the reputation of innocent individuals.

•    Spreading misinformation that can provoke unnecessary fear and distrust.

Use Social Media Responsibly

This case is a stark reminder that images and videos on social media can be twisted to create false narratives. With advanced editing tools and viral platforms, misinformation spreads rapidly, often leading to panic, hostility, and even legal consequences for those falsely accused.

Protect Yourself from Social Media Manipulation

To safeguard against photo misuse and fake news, take these precautions:

> Be cautious about sharing personal images online, especially on public platforms.

> Verify information before believing or forwarding posts—even if they seem urgent.

> Report misleading content immediately to social media platforms or authorities.

> Enable privacy settings to restrict who can access and share your photos.

> Avoid engaging with inflammatory posts that seem designed to provoke unrest.

Legal Action and Next Steps

Suhail has lodged a complaint with police authorities, urging them to investigate the individuals responsible for spreading false claims using his image. Barke Police have also registered a case against the Instagram account beary-legend for posting provocative and misleading content about a Hindu activist.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible social media use and urge citizens to remain vigilant against online misinformation.

News Network
June 9,2025

maldeen.jpg

Israeli forces have attacked a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza as the vessel approached the coastal waters of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Thiago Avila, a Brazilian activist on board the Madleen ship, said in a social media post on Monday morning that they were surrounded by Israeli army ships.

He added that the regime’s forces have attacked Madleen, a humanitarian aid vessel that was attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

"Connection has been lost on the 'Madleen'. The Israeli army has boarded the vessel," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition posted on Telegram, adding that Israeli forces kidnapped the passengers.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among 12 international campaigners aboard the Madleen. “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament of Palestinian descent, are also onboard the vessel.

Rima Hassan broadcast images of the sirens sounding on the ship.

Mahmud Abu-Odeh, a Germany-based press officer with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, told AFP that "the activists seemed to be arrested."

According to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, five Israeli speedboats have reached the Madleen ship.

Francesca Albanese said the Madeleine crew has informed Israeli forces that they are carrying humanitarian aid and that they will leave safely.

“I heard the soldiers speaking while the captain was on the phone with me,” Albanese said.

“I lost connection with the captain as he was telling me that ‘another boat is approaching’.”

The new development came after Hamas warned the Israeli regime against taking any measure to stop the Madleen ship, holding the regime fully responsible for the lives of activists aboard it.

Earlier, the Israeli minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, threatened to block the aid ship from reaching Gaza, accusing Thunberg and fellow activists of being “Hamas propagandists.”

He had instructed the regime’s forces to take action "by land, sea, and air" to prevent the ship from reaching Gaza.

 Blatant act of piracy

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Israel's seizure of the Freedom Flotilla ship and its crew.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly and illegal Israeli attack on the Madleen’s as it approached Gaza with desperately needed humanitarian supplies,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

“This is a blatant act of international piracy and state terrorism,” he said.

“The Israeli occupation has no legal right to blockade the Gaza coast, much less to drop chemical weapons on humanitarian aid boats and abduct their passengers in international waters,” Awad added.

Awad called on the Israeli regime to immediately release the ship’s crew.

“We applaud Greta Thunberg and the other activists of the Madleen who bravely risked their safety and freedom to help the starving people of Gaza,” he said.

The Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail from Sicily last week carrying urgent humanitarian supplies for Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, desalination kits, medical aid, and children’s prosthetics.

Israeli drones hit a vessel operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Conscience, in international waters off the coast of Malta on May 2.

The group condemned the attack at the time, calling it a clear “violation of international law.”

UN agencies and major aid groups have warned that Gaza is at risk of famine if more aid is not brought in. They say Israeli restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it extremely difficult to deliver aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians.

News Network
June 11,2025

Mangaluru: A man has reportedly lost ₹37.5 lakh after falling victim to an elaborate online stock market scam operated via WhatsApp.

According to the complaint, the victim received a voice call on WhatsApp from a woman identifying herself as Divya Sha, who claimed to be a representative of a company named "Interactive Brookers." 

She offered enticing investment opportunities in the stock market and promised substantial returns. She further informed the victim that a senior official named Mayank Sinha would provide investment training through a WhatsApp group titled Vijay Path Club 231.

Soon after, the victim’s number was added to the group, where training sessions were conducted three times a day, allegedly to teach members how to profit from stock market trades.

Initially investing just ₹1,000, the victim was gradually coaxed into making larger payments. Between April 18 and May 29, a total of ₹37.5 lakh was transferred by the victim to multiple bank accounts shared by the scammers, using RTGS and IMPS transactions. The investment app used by the fraudsters showed inflated returns, displaying a balance of ₹1.29 crore, including fake profits.

However, when the victim attempted to withdraw the funds, the scammers demanded an additional 20% "tax" payment and further investment—raising suspicions. Realizing something was amiss, the victim approached the authorities.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

