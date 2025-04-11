  1. Home
Mostly children and women killed as Israel expands Gaza onslaught

April 11, 2025

New Israeli strikes have killed over a dozen people, including seven children, in the besieged territory as the regime is pressing ahead with its bloody military onslaught against Palestinians.

Gaza's civil defense agency said the bodies of 10 people, including seven children, were brought to the hospital following an Israeli airstrike that targeted the al-Farra family home in central Khan Younis.

Witnesses reported continuous and intensive Israeli tank fire in the city. 

Moreover, one Palestinian was killed and four others were wounded following an aerial attack on a group of civilians in Rafah.

In central Gaza, Israeli drones struck a group of civilians in Deir el-Balah, following which a number of casualties were transferred to the al-Aqsa Hospital.

Two more people killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a group of civilians in the al-Atatra area in the northern city of Beit Lahia.

On Friday morning, the Israeli military released an “urgent and serious” evacuation notice for residents living in various neighborhoods east of Gaza City.

The United Nations on Friday said its analysis of 36 recent Israeli strikes in Gaza showed only women and children were killed and decried the human cost of the war.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani cited an April 6 strike on a residential building of the Abu Issa family in Deir al-Balah, which reportedly killed one girl, four women, and one four-year-old boy.

Even the areas where Palestinians were being instructed to go in the expanding number of Israeli "evacuation orders" were also being subjected to attacks, she said.

Israel has said its troops are seizing "large areas" in Gaza and incorporating them into buffer zones cleared of their inhabitants.

The UN rights office warned that expanding Israeli evacuation orders are resulting in the "forcible transfer" of people into ever-shrinking spaces in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"Let us be clear, these so-called evacuation orders are actually displacement orders, leading to displacement of the population of Gaza into ever shrinking spaces," Shamdasani said.

"The permanently displacing the civilian population within occupied territories amounts to forcible transfer, which is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and it is a crime against humanity."

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Shamsadani said between March 18 and April 9, there were some 224 incidents of Israeli strikes on residential buildings and tents for internally displaced people.

"In some 36 strikes about which the UN Human Rights Office corroborated information, the fatalities recorded so far were only women and children," she said.

"Overall, a large percentage of fatalities are children and women, according to information recorded by our Office," she added.

March 28,2025

When the ground violently shook beneath his feet, Prem Kishore Mohanty, an Indian expatriate in Bangkok, was attending his five-year-old daughter's school sports day. What began as a routine event—children competing, parents cheering—quickly turned into a moment of panic as tremors struck.

"I felt my head spinning and had to sit down. The overhead lights swayed, and chairs moved," said Mr. Mohanty, 44. The school's PA system quickly announced an emergency evacuation, directing everyone to the outdoor field while warning against using nearby lanes lined with high-rise towers.

Water from rooftop swimming pools, including those at the InterContinental Bangkok, cascaded down buildings, as captured in viral videos.

Fear and Chaos as Bangkok Shakes
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter in Myanmar, sent powerful tremors into Thailand, bringing Bangkok to an abrupt standstill. Public transport was suspended, traffic snarled, and people evacuated buildings, waiting anxiously for the all-clear.

Earthquakes are rare in Bangkok, a city more accustomed to heat and monsoons than seismic shocks. For the Mohanty family, who live in a high-rise apartment in Sukhumvit, confusion and fear gripped them as the evacuation began.

"It was terrifying. We were told to take the fire escape stairwell and wait outside. There was no time to think," Mr. Mohanty recalled.

Now safe, he remains shaken by the unexpected jolt that turned a normal day into a moment of chaos for his family and thousands across the city.

April 4,2025

Israel has announced the launch of a new ground onslaught in Gaza City, with rescuers saying military aggression has killed at least 30 people across the Palestinian territory since dawn.

In Gaza City, the Israeli military said ground troops had begun pushing into the Shejaiya neighborhood to expand the so-called "security zone" there, claiming that civilians had been allowed to evacuate the area. 

Initial reports, however, said a Palestinian woman and her daughter were just killed in an Israeli artillery shelling on displaced people in Shejaiya.

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli military aggression had killed at least 30 people in the Palestinian territory since dawn, adding that the toll was "not final".

A single Israeli strike on Khan Yunis killed at least 25 people, a medical source at the southern city's Nasser Hospital said. 

"The situation is very dangerous, and there is death coming at us from every direction," Elena Halas told AFP reportedly via text message, adding that she and her family were trapped in her sister's house in Shejaiya.

Israel has pushed since the collapse of a short-lived truce in the war to seize territory in Gaza. Simultaneously, it has escalated attacks on Lebanon and Syria, with a strike in the south Lebanese city of Sidon killing a Hamas commander along with his son on Friday. 

Minister of military affairs Israel Katz had said on Wednesday that Israel would bolster its military presence inside the Gaza Strip to "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones", without specifying how much territory.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was dividing Gaza and "seizing territory" to force Hamas to free the remaining captives seized in the October 2023 operation inside southern settlements. 

Netanyahu has said his regime is working closely with the US to implement President Donald Trump's plan to displace Gazans.

Latest air raids have targeted Gaza City, as well as Beit Lahia, Rafah, and Khan Yunis, killing dozens of people and injuring several others.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of fleeing Gazans sought shelter in one of the biggest mass displacements of the war, as Israeli forces advanced into the ruins of the city of Rafah. 

A day after declaring their intention to capture large swathes of the crowded territory, Israeli forces pushed into the city on Gaza's southern edge which had served as a last refuge for people fleeing other areas for much of the war.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that 112 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes, with at least 70 of those deaths taking place in Gaza City, in the north of the strip. 

Gaza's civil defense agency said women and children were among the dead, while six people were still unaccounted for in the strike on Dar al-Arqam School in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, including a pregnant woman who was expecting twins. 

Beit Hanoun Mayor Mohammad Nazek Al-Kafarna was one of the victims of the Israeli strike that hit the school on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 1,163 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed intense bombing on March 18, bringing the overall death toll since the war began to 50,523.

The usurping entity accepted longstanding negotiation terms by the Hamas resistance group under a Gaza ceasefire, which began on January 19.

On March 18, however, Israel unilaterally broke the truce and resumed its relentless bombing of Gaza.

Avantika Bhat | coastaldigest.com
April 8,2025

Mangaluru: The academic excellence of Dakshina Kannada continues to shine as the district secured a commendable 93.57% pass percentage in the II PU examinations, placing it second among all districts in Karnataka. Although it stood first last year with 97.37%, the district has maintained a consistent record of high performance.

Over the past years, Dakshina Kannada's performance has been as follows: 95.33% in 2022-23, 88.02% in 2021-22 (a year in which all students were declared pass due to the COVID-19 pandemic), 90.91% in 2018-19, 91.41% in 2017-18, 89.92% in 2016-17, 90.48% in 2015-16, 93.09% in 2014-15, 86.04% in 2013-14, and 85.88% in 2012-13.

Behind the Performance

In-charge Deputy Director of the PU Department, Sridhar H G, attributed the results to collective efforts.

“The department constituted taluk-level Shaikshanika Samithis, which analyzed results college-wise and helped identify areas needing improvement. Remedial classes were held for weaker students. Both government and private PU colleges worked hard, aiming for better outcomes. The district has also produced state toppers in both science and commerce streams,” he said.

Science Stream Brilliance from DK

Among the brightest stars is Bindu Navale from Alva’s PU College, who topped the Science stream with 598 marks, sharing the top spot with two others. A dedicated and sincere student, Bindu said she remained calm and consistent throughout the academic year. Her teachers praised her meticulous approach and in-depth understanding of core subjects. She now plans to appear for national-level entrance exams to pursue a career in the medical field.

Commerce Achievers Who Made DK Proud

In the Commerce stream, Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda and Vaishnavi Prasad Bhat, both from Alva’s PU College, secured 597 marks, earning their place among the state toppers. Pranay, who hails from Vijayapura, expressed deep gratitude for the academic environment at his college. He plans to pursue BCom with aspirations of cracking competitive exams. Vaishnavi, known for her consistent performance and disciplined study habits, aspires to explore the field of finance and management in the future.

Top Performers Speak

Shreevidya, a student of Government PU College, Kaniyoor, scored 595 in the Science stream. She said she had expected 598 marks and plans to apply for revaluation.

“I used to study three to four hours daily. Our lecturers supported us with study materials, which really helped. I aspire to clear the UPSC exam and will pursue BSc followed by MSc in Mathematics. I also write poems,” she said.

She is the daughter of Narayana A K and Shailashree.

Shreya S, a student of Expert PU College who hails from Hassan, scored 597 marks in Science. She plans to appear for NEET to pursue a career in medical sciences.

Her parents, Suresh and Savitha, are doctors.

P Yuktha Sree, a student of Vivekananda PU College, secured 593 marks in the Arts stream and expressed her delight at being one of the state toppers.

Hailing from Bengaluru, she said, “I was attentive in class and studied intensively during the final month. I plan to become an IAS officer and will pursue graduation along with UPSC coaching.”

Her principal, Mahesh, noted that Yuktha was diligent and often clarified her doubts with teachers.

Pramukh Tulupule, from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, scored 596 in Science.

“There was no pressure. I studied regularly, and mock tests conducted by our teachers helped a lot. I aim to become an engineer,” he shared.

Anoop Shawn Gomes, also from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, secured 596 marks in the Commerce stream.

Originally from Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru, he said, “The environment in the college and hostel was supportive. I plan to pursue BCom along with Chartered Accountancy.”

Other Toppers

Arts Stream:

Prakruthi N, Alva’s PU College – 591

G Lavanya, St Aloysius PU College – 590

Niriksha Ria Noronha, St Agnes College – 590

Thafhima Fathima, St Aloysius PU College – 590

Banavath Mayukha, Alva’s PU College – 589

Commerce Stream:

Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda, Alva’s PU College – 597

Vaishnavi Prasad Bhat, Alva’s PU College – 597

Anoop Shawn Gomes, Excellent PU College, Moodbidri – 596

Hanshitha Shetty, St Aloysius PU College – 595

N Bindu Bhat, Canara PU College – 595

Priyamvrath Bhat, Vijaya PU College, Mulki – 595

Richa Ganesh Dalvi, Shakthi PU College – 595

Sannidhi Mangesh Shanbagh, Alva’s PU College – 595

Sharel Lavita Rodrigues, Alva’s PU College – 595

Vismaya Bhat, Alva’s PU College – 595

Adithi K, Excellent PU College – 594

Chaitanya N, Vivekananda PU College – 594

K S Siri Gowri, Vikas PU College – 594

Minnal Binu, Govinda Dasa PU College – 594

Pradyumna R Urala, St Aloysius PU College – 594

Shreyas M, Mangalore Independent PU College – 594

Vaishnavi Shetty, Alva’s PU College – 594

Science Stream:

Bindu Navale, Alva’s PU College – 598

Raja Yadu Vamshi Yadav, Alva’s PU College – 598

Vijet G Gowda, Alva’s PU College – 598

Akshay M Hegde, Alva’s PU College – 597

Preksha M S, Alva’s PU College – 597

Padmavati Malleshappa Badagi, Alva’s PU College – 596

Shadjay A P, Expert PU College – 596

Abhiraam Bhat, Satya Sai Lokaseva PU College – 595

Chinmanyi R, Expert PU College – 595

Darshan Shetty, Alva’s PU College – 595

Dhanyatha Gowda, Expert PU College – 595

Shri Vatsa, Satya Sai Loka Seva College – 595

Tushara B S, SDM College – 595

Rohan H Shenoy, Expert PU College – 595

Vachana Bagodi, Expert PU College – 595

