  1. Home
  2. Museum of the Future - Most beautiful building in the world opens in Dubai

Museum of the Future - Most beautiful building in the world opens in Dubai

News Network
February 23, 2022

dubai.jpg

Dubai, Feb 23: Touted as the “most beautiful building in the world,” the Museum of the Future received a gala opening here, heralding the arrival of another much-awaited landmark in the UAE that has been nine years in the making.

A sprawling seven-storeyed circular building standing at 77 meters, spread across 30,000 square meters, this imposing structure is situated just a stone’s throw away from the world's tallest construction, the Burj Khalifa, another iconic structure that has been an intrinsic part of Dubai’s skyline.

The Museum of the Future is the latest addition to Dubai's bold architectural endeavours with futuristic designs.

The Museum is a permanent exhibition of inspiring visions for the future of humanity and a global centre for inspiration, innovation and the development of solutions to challenges and opportunities in human development, according to a press release.

“The Museum of the Future is a ‘living museum’, constantly adapting and metamorphosing as its very environment drives continual and iterative change to its exhibits and attractions,” said Mohammed Al Gergawi, UAE Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation said during a glitzy opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Designed by architect Shaun Killa of Killa Design, the building was conceived as an architectural and cultural icon, and is a remarkable feat of computer-aided design and engineering.

Made of stainless steel, consisting of 1,024 pieces of art manufactured using robots uniquely able to create the demanding shapes, the façade alone was constructed over a period of 18 months, and comprises a complex assembly of four-layer composite material panels each requiring over 16 process steps, it said.

It is illuminated by 14,000 meters of light lines, tracing Arabic calligraphy representing three quotes on the future by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The 1,024 panels were selected to represent a kilobyte, or 1,024 characters, the press release stated.

The museum is fed with 4,000 megawatt-hours per year of solar power generated by a dedicated solar park and meets the highest global standards of sustainability.

The Museum contains a series of experiential displays for the general public to visit and be inspired by different aspects of future thinking.

At the core of the museum is its multi-use hall, which can accommodate more than 1,000 people, and a special hall for interactive lectures and workshops that can accommodate more than 345 people, it added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 10,2022

In a significant move, the Muslim wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in support of the Karnataka student, Bibi Muskan Khan, who shot to prominence during hijab protests, and said that hijab or 'pardah' is also part of Indian culture.

The RSS Muslim wing -- Muslim Rashtriya Manch -- has backed Bibi Muskan's plea to wear a hijab and condemned the saffron frenzy surrounding her.

Talking to reporters, Anil Singh, Avadh prant sanchalak of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said, "She is a daughter and sister of our community. We stand by her in her hour of crisis."

In its statement, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch said that Hindu culture teaches respect of women and those who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and tried to terrorise the girl were wrong.

"The girl has a constitutional freedom to wear a hijab," the statement read. If she had violated the campus dress code, then the institution has the right to act against her.

"The behaviour of boys sporting saffron scarfs and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' is unacceptable. They have defamed Hindu culture," said the RSS leader.

"Hijab or purdah is also part of Indian culture and Hindu women too sport purdah as per choice. And the same condition applies to Bibi Muskan," said Singh.

"Our sarsangh chalak has said, Muslims are our brothers and the DNA of both communities are the same. I appeal to members of Hindu community to accept Muslims as their brethren," added Singh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 12,2022

hijabb.jpg

A day after the United States waded into the controversy over ban on Hijabs in the schools in Karnataka, the government of India said that the “motivated comments” on its “internal issues” were not welcome.

New Delhi apparently reacted to a tweet by Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. Hussain had argued in the tweet that the ban on Hijab in schools in Karnataka had violated religious freedom.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi stated on Saturday that the matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka was under judicial examination by the High Court. “Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said. “Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities.”

Hussain tweeted on the Hijab controversy in Karnataka late on Friday.

“Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire,” Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, tweeted. “The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”

Hussain, an Indian-American attorney and diplomat, was appointed by President Joe Biden’s administration last year as the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

He was the first US Government official to publicly make a comment on the controversy that erupted in Karnataka.

Hussain’s comment on the controversy over Hijab in India came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on the sideline of a meeting of the a Quad Foreign Ministers at Melbourne in Australia.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier hit out at the Government of India for depriving Muslim girls of education and called it a “grave violation of fundamental human rights”. “To deny anyone this fundamental right & (and) terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims,” Qureshi had posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Biden Administration has been tacitly conveying to the Modi Government concerns in the US over the perception that India was backsliding on human rights and freedom of speech and religion. The US President as well as his Vice President Kamala Harris subtly nudged the Prime Minister to protect democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington DC on September 24 last year.

The US has been nudging India on the issue of declining religious freedom even during Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s four-year term in the White House.

Hussain’s predecessor Samuel Brownback had in June 2020 expressed concern over violence and discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities in India.

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom – an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission – on November 5 last year reiterated its plea to the Biden Administration to designate India – along with Russia, Lebanon and Vietnam – as a 'Country of Particular Concern' in view of the impact of the policies implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in New Delhi on religious freedom of the minority Muslims, Sikhs and Christians as well as of the Dalits and the Adivasis.

The Modi Government, however, has been defending its track record in protecting democratic principles, human rights and religious freedom.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 12,2022

Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand after polls, promised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in state. It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," Mr Dhami said.

Details to follow.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.