  1. Home
  2. Nearly 800 children among over 2300 Gazans massacred by Israel as 2.3 million struggle for food, water, safety

Nearly 800 children among over 2300 Gazans massacred by Israel as 2.3 million struggle for food, water, safety

News Network
October 15, 2023

bomb.jpg

Deir Al-Balah: Gaza’s 2.3 million civilians faced a deepening struggle for food, water and safety Sunday, October 15, and braced for a looming invasion a week after Hamas freedom fighters launched a deadly assault on Israel. While hundreds of thousands sought to heed Israel’s order to evacuate the north, others huddled at hospitals there.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighborhoods but failed to stem militant rocket fire into Israel.

‘Deadliest of 5 Gaza wars’

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks. Nearly 800 of them are said to be children. 

That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. More than 1,300 Israelis including occupying soldiers and settlers have reportedly been killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault. This is the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza City in the north and renewed warnings on social media, ordering more than 1 million Palestinians — almost half the territory’s population — to move south. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2023

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a key constituent of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, released its second list of 29 candidates for the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The move of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has further reduced the possibility of the I.N.D.I.A bloc alliance working in the MP elections.

So far, the AAP has declared candidates on 39 seats for upcoming assembly polls in the state. It had released its first list of 10 candidates earlier last month.

The second list of candidates included Mamta Meena, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, who had joined the AAP during last month after she was denied a ticket by the saffron party from Chachoura. The AAP has fielded her from the same constituency.

In the list, released through the AAP's X account on Monday night, the candidates for three Scheduled Tribe (ST) and four Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seats were also declared.

The AAP also declared two candidates from Bhopal city including Mohammed Saud (Bhopal North) and Raisa Begum Malik (Narela).

From Indore district, three candidates were declared - Sunil Choudhary (Mhow), Anurag Yadav (Indore-1) and Piyush Joshi (Indore-4).

The list includes the names of Ramani Devi Jatav (Bhander), Rahul Kushwaha (Bhind), Satinder Bhadoriya (Mehgaon), Chahat Mani Pandey (Damoh), Chanda Kinnar (Malhara), Sunil Choudhary (Mhow), Bheru Singh Anare (Gandhwani), Anoop Goyal (Shivpuri), Sunil Gour (Seoni-Malwa), Anand Singh (Bargi), Pankaj Pathak (Panagar) and Vijay Mohan Palha (Patan).

The AAP, which is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, also fielded Nan Singh Nawde (Sendhwa), Dilip Singh Guddu (Deotalab), Varun Ambedkar (Mangawan), Umesh Tripathi (Mauganj), Varun Gujjar Khatik (Raigaon), Usha Kol (Manpur), Ratibhan Saket (Devsar), Anand Mangal Singh (Sidhi), Amit Bhatnagar (Bijawar), Bhagirath Patel (Chhatarpur), Subodh Swami (Nagda-Khachrod) and Deepak Singh Patel (Rewa).

The ruling BJP in MP has so far declared 79 candidates in three separate lists, while the Congress has not issued any list of candidates so far.

The AAP and the Congress, two key members of the opposition INDIA bloc, have not yet decided whether they will fight the polls as alliance partners or not in the MP elections.

After a meeting in Delhi during last month, INDIA bloc had announced a joint rally in Bhopal in the first week of October but MP Congress chief Kamal Nath later said that it has been cancelled.

In the last assembly elections held in 2018, the Congress had won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and form a coalition government. The BJP had won 109 seats. The Congress government led by Kamal Nath collapsed in March 2020, following which the BJP returned to power and Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the chief minister for the fourth time.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 8,2023

palestine.jpg

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the number of Israelis taken captive in the ongoing operation against the regime is far more than "dozens" that was claimed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Gaza Strip-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, provided the information in a recorded message aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.

"Today, you talked about dozens of prisoners and we reassure you, Netanyahu, that your prisoners are many times more than this number, and you must keep track of your soldiers well," he said.

"These prisoners are present in all areas [of Gaza], and everything that happens to our people in the Gaza Strip is happening to them," the spokesman added.

The movement's fighters have captured a great number of Israeli forces and settlers since early Saturday, when they launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the biggest to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime in years.

It has featured heavy rocket barrages and surprise attacks by resistance fighters against Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied territories. So far, around 300 Israelis have died as a result of the operation and thousands of others have been injured, hundreds of them critically.

Resistance leaders have described the operation as a decisive answer to the Israeli regime's unabated campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

'Threatening Gaza, a losing game'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Ubaida also reacted to remarks by Netanyahu in which he alleged that Israel "is about to use all its force" to destroy military capabilities of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

Emphasizing that Netanyahu's speech indicated a deep crisis for the Israeli entity, the spokesman said, "Threatening Gaza is a losing game."

Addressing Netanyahu, he added, "You threaten us with any army, Netanyahu, with your soldiers who fled like locusts in front of the Qassam fighters in their hundreds, leaving everything behind." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 7,2023

gazza.jpg

Palestinians have launched their biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive that combined fighters crossing the fence into Israeli occupied cities with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Resistance groups have captured five Israeli soldiers and killed some others, reports said Saturday, citing media sources in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south as explosions were heard by residents on Saturday. In al-Quds, rocket sirens sounded followed by the sound of explosions. 

Cars were seen on fire after a rocket landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel. 

Hamas' armed wing said more than 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday, declaring it had started "Operation al-Aqsa Flood". 

Gaza-based Islamic Jihad said its fighters have joined the operation as Hamas called on Palestinians everywhere to fight and on resistance groups in Lebanon also to join the fighting against Israel. 

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation, their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," Hamas said. "We announce Operation al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets." 

"This storm which started from Gaza will spread to the West Bank and outside the country and all the places where our people and nation are present," Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh said.

Haniyeh called the operation historic and epic, saying the main reason for its start was the "criminal aggression of the Zionists in al-Aqsa Mosque, which had reached its peak in recent days".

Senior Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif said, "This is the day of the greatest battle end the last occupation on earth."  

He said Palestinian resistance fighters struck numerous Israeli targets, including airports and military facilities.

“Today, the wrath of our nation and righteous fighters is boiling over. This is your day to make the enemy understand that its time has come to an end,” the top commander stated.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical services said an Israeli was killed "due to a direct hit" and 15 others were injured in southern Israel. 

Palestinian sources, however, reported the death of a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers. One video near the separation wall purportedly showed a Merkava tank on fire, with several Palestinian youths perched on top. 

A witness reporting from the scene is heard saying that the operators of the tank had been captured and taken to Gaza. One video purportedly shows an Israeli soldier being ridden pillion on a motorbike in the custody of two Palestinians and taken to Gaza.  

Another video circulating on social media showed large black plumes of smoke and fires from a suspected impact site in Ashkelon.

In Gaza the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Israel's ambulance service said teams had been dispatched to areas in southern Israel near Gaza and residents were warned to stay inside.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and minister for military affairs Yoav Gallant were set to hold meetings with top security officials soon, their offices said.

Gallant said he had approved call-up of military reservists, as the military said the regime was on a war footing.

On Friday, Israeli military forces attacked hundreds of Palestinians attending the funeral procession of a young Palestinian man in the West Bank, injuring more than 50 people.

According to Palestinian media outlets, the crowd was mourning the 19-year-old Labib Dumaidi, who in the early hours of Friday succumbed to injuries sustained in a raid by Israeli settlers on the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

Local sources said the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians with live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to prevent them from continuing the procession.

The reports said 51 citizens were injured, including 19 citizens who were hit with rubber bullets, two of them in the head, and three who were hit with live bullets in the foot.

Israel has escalated its violence against Palestinians recently, particularly after a right-wing cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.