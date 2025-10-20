  1. Home
  Netanyahu boasts Israel dropped 153 tons of bombs on Gaza in a single day in violation of truce

October 21, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the regime’s military showered the besieged Gaza Strip with 153 tons of bombs on Sunday, in a brazen admission to violating a ceasefire agreement between the occupying entity and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Netanyahu made the acknowledgment at the opening of the Israeli parliament (Knesset)’s winter session on Monday as he faced repeated interruptions from opposition lawmakers protesting his cabinet’s policies and its deliberate prolonging of the war in Gaza.

Claiming that the fierce bombardment was due to the killing of Israeli occupation forces following the US-sponsored truce deal, Netanyahu said, “During the ceasefire, two soldiers fell… We struck them with 153 tons of bombs and attacked dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip.”

Confirming the heavy bombardment campaign, the Gaza government media office reported 80 Israeli ceasefire violations since the agreement came into effect on October 10, which resulted in 97 Palestinians killed, including 44 on Sunday alone, and 230 others injured.

The Tel Aviv regime earlier claimed that the strikes served as retaliation for a Hamas attack that killed two Israeli soldiers in an explosion in the southern city of Rafah. This is while the Palestinian resistance group refuted any involvement and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

US officials later revealed the blast was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer that hit unexploded ordnance.

The first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire, which kicked off on October 10, was aimed at bringing an end to Israel’s assault, a partial withdrawal of its troops to a so-called yellow line along Gaza’s borders, and a modest increase in humanitarian aid.

The deal also saw Hamas releasing last Monday all living captives, as well as the remains of 12 of the 28 dead Israeli captives.

In return, Israel freed 2,000 Palestinian detainees and returned 15 Palestinian bodies for every one dead Israeli captive returned.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, the occupying regime has claimed the lives of at least 68,216 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injured 170,361 others, and reduced Gaza to ruins, drawing global outrage as well as calls for accountability.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the coastal strip.

October 9,2025
October 9,2025

taliban.jpg

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reached New Delhi on Thursday, marking the first high-level visit from Kabul since the Taliban came to power in August 2021 after the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government.
 
What’s on Muttaqi’s agenda in India

During his six-day visit, Muttaqi is set to hold extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the Afghan minister. In a post on X, he said, “Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in New Delhi. We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues.”

Muttaqi’s itinerary includes visits to the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary and the Taj Mahal. He is also expected to meet business groups and members of the Afghan community in India. 

Zia Ahmad Takal, head of public relations at Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, told Tolo News that the discussions in India will cover “expanding relations between Kabul and New Delhi”.

Muttaqi arrived in India after participating in the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan on October 7. Delegates from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan attended.
 
UN travel ban lifted temporarily

The Afghan foreign minister was initially scheduled to visit New Delhi last month, but his trip was postponed due to a UN Security Council (UNSC) travel ban.

The UNSC approved a temporary exemption on September 30, allowing Muttaqi to visit India from October 9 to 16. The exemption lifted restrictions from sanctions originally imposed in 2001, which included a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.  
 
India-Taliban contacts

India has not formally recognised the Taliban government. Jaishankar had a phone conversation with Muttaqi on May 15, the highest-level contact since the Taliban’s takeover. In January, the Taliban described India as an “important” regional and economic power following talks between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Muttaqi.

While a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not confirmed, Indian officials will accord full protocol to the visiting foreign minister. The focus of the visit remains on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties, engaging with business groups and discussing regional stability. 

Muttaqi’s visit marks a rare high-level engagement with India since the Taliban assumed power and coincides with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Mumbai for trade talks with PM Modi.

October 7,2025
October 7,2025

Bengaluru, Oct 7: The Karnataka government has extended the Dasara holidays till October 18 for all government and aided schools in view of the ongoing Statewide Social and Educational Survey.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement on Tuesday, stating, “The government has decided that schools will have holidays till October 18.”

Teachers assigned to midterm examination duties will not be required to participate in the survey, he clarified.

Explaining the decision, Siddaramaiah said the survey progress in Bengaluru was still low at just 36%. “These holidays will apply across the state. Around 6,700 teachers are engaged in survey work in Bengaluru alone. With 46 lakh households to be covered and a target of 10–15 homes per day, we hope to complete the survey before Deepavali,” he said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes launched the survey on September 22, and it was originally scheduled to conclude on Tuesday. The government had earlier issued a memo adjusting school timings between October 8 and 24 to assist teachers with survey duties.

During a videoconference with officials, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the survey and noted that completion levels varied by district — 97% in Koppal and 67% in Dakshina Kannada.

He added that Legislative Council member Puttanna and teachers’ associations had sought an additional 10 days to complete the work. “We accepted their request and extended the holidays till October 18,” Siddaramaiah confirmed.

Teachers will hold special classes after the break to make up for the academic gap, he said.

A total of 1.6 lakh people, including 1.2 lakh teachers, are engaged in the survey. Since second pre-university (PU) exams begin on October 12, PU lecturers have been exempted from survey duties.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation each for the families of three teachers who lost their lives during the survey. He cautioned that disciplinary action would be taken against government employees who refuse or delay participation.

