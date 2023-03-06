New Israeli airstrike targets international airport in quake-hit Syria

  1. Home
March 7, 2023

Israeli aircraft have carried out a new strike against earth-quake battered Syria, this time targeting the international airport in the northwestern city of Aleppo.

According to Syrian media, quoting a military source, the Israeli airstrike was carried out early Tuesday from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia.

The military source added that the attack caused material damage to the runway of Aleppo International Airport, taking the airport out of service.

Syrian media had earlier said that the country’s air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles coming from the direction of the Mediterranean, shooting down a number of them.

The new Israeli strike comes as the international airport in Aleppo is one of the main portals of entry for foreign airplanes carrying humanitarian aid to the victims of the country’s recent devastating earthquake.

The Israeli act of aggression followed another strike earlier in February when the regime's aircraft hit the Syrian capital and areas around it, especially a number of residential buildings in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus. Tal al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria was another target of that attack.

Syria's Health Ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of them critically.

The regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting military positions inside the country, especially those of Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

February 23,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 23: One person lost his life and two others suffered severe injuries after two scooters crashed into a stationary truck on the Netravati bridge near Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city early on Thursday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Naufal (26), a resident of Angaragundi near Baikambady in Mangaluru, who was riding one of the scooters. Pillion rider Umar Farooq was seriously injured. 

The timber-laden truck was stationed on the bridge after suffered a breakdown. The two scooters were heading towards Kallapu Global Market from Pumpwell to buy vegetables. 

It is learnt that within few minutes of the first scooter crashing into the truck, the second scooter also rammed into the truck.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station. 

February 27,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 27: Authorities have begun tolling vehicles on one of the two sections of the 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway today. The other section isn’t fully ready and will be tolled after 15 days, officials said.

As per a public notice issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), toll collection on the 55.63-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the six-lane National Highway 275 will start at 8 am on February 27.

Cars/vans/Jeeps will be charged Rs 135 (single journey) and Rs 205 (round trip). Their monthly pass (50 journeys) will be priced at Rs 4,525. Buses and trucks (two axles) will have to pay Rs 460 (single journey) and Rs 690 (round trip).

The monthly pass will cost Rs 15,325. 

A 570-metre stretch of the highway (near Panchamukhi Ganesh Temple) will be exempt from the toll. 

Toll collection on the highway’s 61-km section between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will start in 15 days. The highway will likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, said Vivek Jaiswal, Regional Officer (Bengaluru), National Highways Authority of India.

According to the official, work has been completed on 115 km of the highway. Due to the late addition of an underpass, the remaining stretch is still under construction, he added and hoped that it would be ready in a month or so. The highway cost Rs 8,066 crore to build and has two service lanes on either side.

Jaiswal said that the toll charges were “nominal” and determined based on the construction cost. 

February 23,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 23: Senior IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City, will now take over as the new city police commissioner of Mangaluru.

N Shashi Kumar, who has been serving as the commissioner of Mangaluru city police for past two years, meanwhile, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Railways.
 

