  New UAE labour law: 12 types of work permits, 6 job models explained

New UAE labour law: 12 types of work permits, 6 job models explained

February 2, 2022

Abu Dhabi, Feb 2: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has started issuing 12 different types of work permits and introduce six job models under the new labour law.

Besides the conventional full-time scheme, employees can opt for remote work, shared jobs, part-time, temporary and flexible job contracts when applying in the private sector.

Employers can recruit under 12 diverse work permits that fit the UAE's agile labour market, including Golden Visa holders, freelancers, and temporary and part-time employees. 

Other permits will enable employers to train and hire juveniles aged 15 years old and recruit employees from abroad for a certain project or for temporary work.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the new labour law provides the flexibility for employees and employers to determine the type of contractual agreement that meets the interests of both parties.

"The new law boosts the status of the UAE's labour market as a key player on the global sphere that promotes flexibility, efficiency, ease of business, talent attraction and retention while safeguarding the rights of other employees and employers in a balanced manner," said Al Awar.

The Executive Regulations, recently approved by the UAE cabinet, determines the regulations that govern each of the job models and outline the responsibilities of both employees and employers that meet the interests of both parties.

January 28,2022

Dubai, Jan 28: UAE's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority has announced that it would lift restriction on entry for passengers arrving from 12 countries and update entry procedures for three others on January 29, effective 2.30pm.

According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Those coming from the above mentioned countries to the UAE have to have a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival and adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures.

Those suffering Covid-19 symptoms are advised not to travel.

February 1,2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning 1 April. Infrastructure emerged as the topmost priority for the Narendra Modi government as the finance minister said that the budget for 2022/2023 will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

As proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget for 2022-23, a large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts.

Custom duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones have been reduced to 5%, propose to phase out more than 350 customs duty exemptions over time, says FM Sitharaman.

The finance minister announced an extension of the exemption on implements and tools for the agriculture sector manufactured in India.

Here's is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY23:

CHEAPER

- Clothes

- Gem stones and diamonds

- Camera lens for cellular mobile phones

- Mobile phones

- Mobile phone chargers

- Frozen mussels

- Frozen squids

- Asafoetida

- Cocoa beans

- Methyl alcohol

- Acetic acid

- Chemicals needed for petroleum products

- Steel scrap

COSTLIER

- Umbrella

- Unblended petrol and diesel

- Imitation Jewellery

- Single or multiple loudspeakers

- Headphones and earphones

- Smart meters

- Solar cells

- Solar modules

- X-ray machines

- Parts of electronic toys
 

AJS BAJWA
 - 
Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022

A lacklustre affair.

February 1,2022

ditalrupee.jpg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech mentioned that India will take the route of Central Bank Digital Currency. She said that the introduction of CBDC or Digital Rupee, will give a big boost to digital economy.

What is a CBDC?

CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is similar to a fiat currency issued in paper and is interchangeable with any other fiat currency.

Who will launch the CBDC?

The Reserve Bank of India will launch the CBDC from the upcoming financial year. This follows the government’s plans to launch the CBDC that will be backed by blockchain technology.

What is the need for CBDC?

According to Investopedia, the goal is to provide users with convenience and security of digital as well as the regulated, reserve-backed circulation of the traditional banking system.

What does the Budget announcement mean?

The announcement in the Budget essentially expresses the government’s intention on cryptocurrencies and other virtual currencies. The RBI has on several occasions flagged concerns of money laundering, terror financing, tax evasion, etc with private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc and had planned to announce its own CBDC.

What does this change for citizens?

There are several models proposed by technology experts and evangelists on how the Digital Rupee could be transacted but a formal announcement by the Reserve Bank of India will likely detail how the Digital Rupee will be transacted by citizens. One chief difference will be that a Digital Rupee transaction will be instantaneous as opposed to the current digital payment experience.
 

