'No more sleepless nights': Indian techie Sriram wins ₹230 crore in UAE's biggest emirates draw jackpot

Chennai-based Sriram Rajagopalan, a retired engineer who returned to India in 2023 after decades of working in Saudi Arabia, has become the first-ever winner of the United Arab Emirates Dirham 100 million (approximately ₹230 crore) grand prize in Emirates Draw's MEGA7 game. This unprecedented win, announced on May 22, 2025, marks the largest individual payout in the platform's history .

Rajagopalan's victory came on March 16, 2025, when he randomly selected seven numbers on his phone using a stylus with his eyes closed. His numbers matched the draw, making him an overnight multi-millionaire. In an emotional letter to Emirates Draw, he expressed his gratitude:

“The moment I got your call, my world stopped. My hands shook. My heart beat so fast, I thought time itself had frozen.”

Raised in a modest, middle-class household, Rajagopalan spent years working abroad to support his family. The sacrifices were many, and dreams often postponed, until this life-changing moment. He shared that his 88-year-old mother, once weary from life's struggles, now glows with happiness. He plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity and views the jackpot as a chance to build generational wealth.

Emirates Draw, operated by Tycheros (Isle of Man) Limited, paused its UAE operations at the end of 2023 following new regulations introduced by the UAE’s Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (CGRA). The company has since shifted its focus to international markets .

Comparison with Other Notable Winners

Junaid Rana (Pakistan): In October 2021, Pakistani expat Junaid Rana won Dh50 million in the Mahzooz draw. A former driver earning Dh6,000 a month, he used the winnings to reunite his family in Dubai, invest in businesses back home, and fulfill lifelong dreams, including buying his dream car and securing a comfortable future for his ailing brother.

Aravind Appukuttan (India): Sharjah-based Indian resident Aravind Appukuttan won Dh25 million in the Big Ticket draw in December 2023 through a free ticket. Sharing the prize with 20 friends, he called it a dream come true and urged others to keep their hopes alive. He plans to pay off loans and save the rest.