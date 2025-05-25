  1. Home
'No more sleepless nights': Indian techie Sriram wins ₹230 crore in UAE's biggest emirates draw jackpot

News Network
May 25, 2025

Chennai-based Sriram Rajagopalan, a retired engineer who returned to India in 2023 after decades of working in Saudi Arabia, has become the first-ever winner of the United Arab Emirates Dirham 100 million (approximately ₹230 crore) grand prize in Emirates Draw's MEGA7 game. This unprecedented win, announced on May 22, 2025, marks the largest individual payout in the platform's history .

Rajagopalan's victory came on March 16, 2025, when he randomly selected seven numbers on his phone using a stylus with his eyes closed. His numbers matched the draw, making him an overnight multi-millionaire. In an emotional letter to Emirates Draw, he expressed his gratitude:

“The moment I got your call, my world stopped. My hands shook. My heart beat so fast, I thought time itself had frozen.”

Raised in a modest, middle-class household, Rajagopalan spent years working abroad to support his family. The sacrifices were many, and dreams often postponed, until this life-changing moment. He shared that his 88-year-old mother, once weary from life's struggles, now glows with happiness. He plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity and views the jackpot as a chance to build generational wealth.

Emirates Draw, operated by Tycheros (Isle of Man) Limited, paused its UAE operations at the end of 2023 following new regulations introduced by the UAE’s Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (CGRA). The company has since shifted its focus to international markets .

Comparison with Other Notable Winners

Junaid Rana (Pakistan): In October 2021, Pakistani expat Junaid Rana won Dh50 million in the Mahzooz draw. A former driver earning Dh6,000 a month, he used the winnings to reunite his family in Dubai, invest in businesses back home, and fulfill lifelong dreams, including buying his dream car and securing a comfortable future for his ailing brother.

Aravind Appukuttan (India): Sharjah-based Indian resident Aravind Appukuttan won Dh25 million in the Big Ticket draw in December 2023 through a free ticket. Sharing the prize with 20 friends, he called it a dream come true and urged others to keep their hopes alive. He plans to pay off loans and save the rest.

News Network
May 17,2025

A Haryana-based woman travel blogger was arrested for allegedly spying and passing sensitive information to Pakistani operatives, marking the third arrest from Haryana this week after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

Travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, was arrested after she confessed to sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives. She was booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. She has been placed under five-day police remand.

Confirming her arrest, Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that Jyoti Malhotra was taken into custody and officials are questioning her to gather more details.

An FIR was registered at Hisar Civil Lines police station based on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector Sanjay. According to the FIR, the blogger visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, where she came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi.

“The woman revealed that she remained in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish and during her Pakistan visit in 2023 , she met Ali Ehwan, who ensured my staying and travelling in Pakistan. Ehwan introduced her to Pakistani security and intelligence officials, where she also met with Shakir and Rana Shahbaz,” the FIR reads. 

"The blogger had saved Shakir’s name with ‘ Jatt Randhawa’ so that no one could create doubt on her. After returning from Pakistan in 2023, she remained in touch with all the operatives on encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat,” the police FIR added. 

The woman blogger had visited Pakistan twice in 2023. Jyoti Malhotra ran the YouTube channel “Travel with Jo.” She is part of a network that spanned across Haryana and Punjab, with key operatives acting as agents, financial conduits, and informants.

Danish, who has since been declared persona non grata by the Indian government and expelled on May 13, 2025, allegedly introduced Jyoti to multiple Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

She allegedly shared sensitive information concerning Indian locations and was actively used to project a positive image of Pakistan on social media. 

Investigators say she also entered into an intimate relationship with a PIO and even travelled to Bali, Indonesia with him. During Danish’s stay in Delhi, she continued coordinating with him, further raising suspicions.

News Network
May 13,2025

Udupi, May 12: A tragic incident unfolded at a wedding in Nandikur, Udupi district, when a four-year-old boy, Vasudeva, drowned in a temple pond near the venue.

According to a police complaint filed by Satyanarayana, 38, a resident of Kurkalu village in Kaup, the child had accompanied his mother, Soumya, and siblings—Vaishnavi (10) and Vishnu Priya (1)—to attend a wedding at the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple Hall in Nandikur.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Soumya was feeding her infant daughter inside the hall while Vasudeva remained nearby. After tending to the baby, she stepped away briefly to wash her hands, during which time she noticed that Vasudeva was missing.

A frantic search ensued involving family members and others at the venue. About 15 minutes later, at around 2:15 p.m., Vasudeva was found unresponsive in the temple pond adjacent to the hall. Bystanders pulled him from the water and attempted resuscitation.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Udupi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Despite this, the family sought further medical assistance at a hospital in Manipal, but physicians there also confirmed that he had passed away.

The Padubidri police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Agencies
May 16,2025

Udupi, May 16: In a chilling reminder of how digital scams are evolving, a 55-year-old man from Udupi has fallen prey to a sophisticated online stock market investment fraud, losing a staggering ₹2.3 crore.

The victim, identified as Jayananda, filed a complaint detailing how he was targeted and manipulated over a period of weeks. The ordeal began on March 20, when he was added — without consent — to a WhatsApp group named "The Wealth Architects", operated by unknown individuals.

Within the group, members presented themselves as financial experts offering high-return stock market advice. They promoted a demat account titled Kopernik Dmat, claiming it was a gateway to extraordinary profits. The group's activity appeared organized and convincing, often mimicking the tone and branding of legitimate financial institutions.

Lured by the promise of quick wealth, Jayananda allegedly transferred money in multiple instalments to bank accounts provided by the scammers between April 1 and May 13. Despite assurances and constant engagement from the group, no returns were received, and the invested amount vanished without a trace.

Realizing the deception, Jayananda approached the CEN Crime Police Station, where a case has now been registered. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators and recover the funds.

A Broader Wake-Up Call

This case isn't just about one man’s financial loss — it highlights a rising trend in cybercrime, where fraudsters use fake WhatsApp groups, cloned identities, and psychological tactics to lure unsuspecting investors. The elderly and semi-retired professionals are increasingly being targeted.

Key Takeaways for the Public:
•    Never trust financial advice from unknown WhatsApp groups or Telegram channels.
•    Always verify investment platforms through official sources.
•    Avoid transferring money to personal or unfamiliar bank accounts.
•    Report suspicious groups immediately to cybercrime authorities.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling for schemes that promise unrealistic returns. As investigations continue, Jayananda’s case serves as a sobering reminder: in the digital age, even the smartest can be swindled — if they let their guard down.

