‘Non-stop bombardment’ in Gaza; Israel amasses 100,000 troops to fight Hamas

October 9, 2023

Israel has pounded the besieged Gaza Strip for a second night in a row after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group. Its military says some 100,000 reserve troops have amassed near Gaza.

Fierce fighting is continuing between Hamas fighters and Israeli troops in at least three areas in southern Israel, including a kibbutz in Karmia and in the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said they are holding more than 130 people captive inside Gaza.

Hamas’s surprise attack came after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.

Death toll in Gaza rises to 413

In its latest bulletin, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip says at least 413 people have died, including 78 children, and more than 2,300 wounded.

The death toll included eight entire families, or a total of 54 residents.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 120,000 people in the besieged enclave have now been displaced amid Israeli shelling.

According to media reports, more than 700 Israelis have been killed in the battle. 

This is how things stand right now

This is how things stand right now as the Israel-Hamas war enters its third day:

•    The death toll has surpassed 1,100 in Israel and Gaza, as more than 100,000 Israel troops are currently amassing at the border to prepare for a possible ground offensive.

•    There are at least seven areas where the Israeli military is still battling Palestinian fighters.

•    Israel says it secured control of Sderot police station, but several points along the wall with Gaza remain breached following the Hamas attack.

•    Israeli air raids have struck more residential buildings in Gaza.

•    Lebanon’s Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli military post in Shebaa Farms. Israel says it responded.

•    A division head and army major among 26 Israeli soldiers confirmed to have been killed by Palestinian fighters. 

October 8,2023

Israel fired barrages of artillery into southern Lebanon on Sunday after Hezbollah targeted three Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On Saturday, the most serious attack in years by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli towns left at least 250 Israelis dead, with another 230 Gazans killed in Israel’s retaliatory bombardment.

Hezbollah, a powerful armed party backed by Iran, said it had launched guided rockets and artillery onto three posts in the Shebaa Farms “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it fired artillery into an area of Lebanon where cross-border mortar fire was launched. “IDF (Israel Defense Forces) artillery is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out,” it said.

Israel’s military said one its drones struck a Hezbollah post in the area of Har Dov, an area in Shebaa.

“At this point, there is no further threat in Har Dov or the northern arena,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in televised remarks, adding that the military remained on high alert.

Israel has held the Shebaa Farms, a 15-square-mile (39-square-km) patch of land, since 1967. Both Syria and Lebanon claim the Shebaa Farms are Lebanese.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it had “detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territory” as well as artillery fire from Israel into Lebanon in response.

“We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation,” spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said.

The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, marking where Israeli forces withdrew when they left south Lebanon in 2000.

On Saturday, UNIFIL said it had enhanced its presence in southern Lebanon following developments in Israel and Gaza, including its operations to counter rocket launches.

The UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply concerned” by the exchange of fire and urged parties to “shield Lebanon and its people from further conflagration.”

Hezbollah, which effectively controls southern Lebanon, said on Saturday it was in “direct contact” with leaders of Palestinian “resistance” groups and that it saw Palestinian attacks on Israel as a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel.” 

September 30,2023

New Delhi, Sept 30: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday extended the last date for the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes till October 7, 2023.

The original deadline was set to expire on October 1.

"As the period specified for the withdrawal process has come to an end, and based on a review, it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for the deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes until October 07, 2023," the apex bank said in a statement.

The RBI added that based on the data received from banks, of the total value of Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, Rs 3.42 lakh crore has been received.

This means that only Rs 0.14 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes are in circulation as of September 29, 2023.

"Thus, 96% of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023 has since been returned," it said.

On May 19, the RBI had announced that it will withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation starting October 1.

The note would remain as legal tender until the exchange deadline.

However, RBI had advised banks to stop issuing such banknotes with immediate effect.

The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the demonetization exercise led to the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes.

October 7,2023

Israel’s military has launched massive air strikes on Gaza amidst a barrage of more than 2,000 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that killed at around 40 Israelis and wounded hundreds.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel’s retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

The toll came as Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza and has clashed with gunmen at the border fence around the coastal territory.

“Dozens of IDF fighter jets are currently striking a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said.

Hundreds of residents fled their homes in eastern Gaza to move away from the border with Israel.

Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food as they fled, mostly in the northeastern part of the territory.

The latest escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian fighters in the West Bank, which is part of territory illegally occupied by Israel, and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

It also comes at a time of political upheaval in Israel, which has been riven by deep divisions over moves to overhaul the judiciary, and as Washington works to strike a deal that would normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

