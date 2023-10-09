‘Non-stop bombardment’ in Gaza; Israel amasses 100,000 troops to fight Hamas

Israel has pounded the besieged Gaza Strip for a second night in a row after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group. Its military says some 100,000 reserve troops have amassed near Gaza.

Fierce fighting is continuing between Hamas fighters and Israeli troops in at least three areas in southern Israel, including a kibbutz in Karmia and in the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said they are holding more than 130 people captive inside Gaza.

Hamas’s surprise attack came after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by Israel in recent months.

Death toll in Gaza rises to 413

In its latest bulletin, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip says at least 413 people have died, including 78 children, and more than 2,300 wounded.

The death toll included eight entire families, or a total of 54 residents.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 120,000 people in the besieged enclave have now been displaced amid Israeli shelling.

According to media reports, more than 700 Israelis have been killed in the battle.

This is how things stand right now as the Israel-Hamas war enters its third day:

• The death toll has surpassed 1,100 in Israel and Gaza, as more than 100,000 Israel troops are currently amassing at the border to prepare for a possible ground offensive.

• There are at least seven areas where the Israeli military is still battling Palestinian fighters.

• Israel says it secured control of Sderot police station, but several points along the wall with Gaza remain breached following the Hamas attack.

• Israeli air raids have struck more residential buildings in Gaza.

• Lebanon’s Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli military post in Shebaa Farms. Israel says it responded.

• A division head and army major among 26 Israeli soldiers confirmed to have been killed by Palestinian fighters.