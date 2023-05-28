  1. Home
  2. NRI cyclists injured in hit-run accident in Kuwait

News Network
May 28, 2023

cycle.jpg

Kuwait City, May 28: Indian expats were among 15 Asians injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait's Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, a media report said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Friday in Kuwait city when a group of Filipino cycling group had gathered to practice the sport, and was later joined by cyclists of Indian nationality as well, the Khaleej Times reported.

As the group was cycling in the main road, a vehicle ran over the group.

"The accident, which occurred on Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, caused several injuries to a group of Asian cyclists that included Indian expats and who were using the main road. The driver of the vehicle initially escaped after running down the cyclists, and surveillance camera footage was being reviewed to find the perpetrator. However, later he turned himself in," the report said.

However, the report did not mention about the exact number of Indians injured in the accident. A senior official of the Kuwaiti government said that the cyclists did not have a permit to use the road, and therefore were not assigned security patrols.

It urged residents to obtain the necessary permit to practise sports in public places so that security patrols can be issued in order to prevent such incidents, noting that this has happened before.

News Network
May 17,2023

SudhakarSidd.jpg

K Sudhakar, the Minister of Medical Education and Health in outgoing BJP government in Karnataka, has now hinted that former chief minister Siddaramaiah had played role in 2019 ‘Operation Lotus’ which brought down H D Kumaraswamy led Cong-JDS coalition government in Karnataka. 

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 17, Sudhakar, who himself was among the Congress MLAs that hopped to BJP, questioned Siddaramaiah whether he can deny the fact that he had no direct or indirect role in the move by Congress MLAs to quit the party when the coalition government was in office in 2019.

The “revelation” comes when Siddaramaiah is in a stiff competition with state Congress president D K Shivakumar to become the CM, after Congress won the Assembly polls by securing 135 seats.

Sudhakar accused the Congress leader of assuring the MLAs that he won’t allow the then H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to continue even for a single day after 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sudhakar was earlier with Congress. He was one among the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators who quit and defected to BJP that led to the collapse of the coalition government and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

”During the JDS-Congress coalition govt in 2018, whenever MLAs (Congress)went to the then Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah with their concerns, he used to express his helplessness and say that he has no say in the govt and his constituency/district works itself are stalled,” Sudhakar claimed.

Further, Siddaramaiah used to assure MLAs to wait till 2019 Lok Sabha polls and come what may he won’t allow the then coalition government to continue even for a single day after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Ultimately, some MLAs including him had to inevitably quit Congress and go back to the people in bypolls, to protect the ‘karyakartas’ and supporters in their constituencies, he said, and asked whether Siddaramaiah can deny these things? 

Sudhakar, after defecting to BJP, contested the bypolls on the party ticket and won, and also went on to become Health Minister in the government. He lost the May 10 Assembly polls from Chikkaballapura seat.

News Network
May 27,2023

Ministers.jpg

Bengaluru, May 27: Karnataka got a full cabinet on Saturday, with 24 Congress MLAs taking oath as ministers, a week after chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and eight other ministers were sworn in.

The Congress on Friday announced the names of 24 more ministers, taking the strength of the cabinet to 34, the maximum allowed under the law.

Of the new names, six hail from the Lingayat community, four from the Vokkaliga community, three from scheduled castes, two from scheduled tribes, and five from other backward classes. The Muslim, Jain, Brahmin and Namdhari Reddy communities have one representative each in this list. Only one woman is part of the cabinet.

The announcement came after four days of hectic deliberations between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the Congress leadership in Delhi, attempting to strike a balance between the aspirations of leaders from different castes, regions and allegiances. This was made particularly tricky given the Congress’s impressive victory, the best in the state since 1989, winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly.

Here's the list of ministers who took oath:
HK Patil
Krishna Byre Gowda
N Cheluvarayaswamy
K Venkatesh
HC Mahadevappa
Eshwar Khandre
Kyathasandra N. Rajanna
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur
Shivanand Patil
Timmapur Ramappa Balappa
SS Mallikarjun
Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa
Sharanaprakash Rudrappa
Patil Mankal Vaidya
Laxmi R Hebbalkar
Rahim Khan
D. Sudhakar
Santhosh S Lad
NS Boseraju
Suresha BS
Madhu Bangarappa
Dr MC Sudhakar
B Nagendra

News Network
May 21,2023

annamalai.jpg

Bengaluru, May 21: Hours after taking over as Karnataka Chief Minister’s post Siddaramaiah lashed out a rival BJP in the state terming its previous government as “useless”.

"The government which was ruling earlier was useless. They couldn't get us the share of taxes properly. The Centre has to give us Rs 5,495 crores as per the Finance commission recommendation,” Siddaramaiah said, mentioned the report. 

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly session is to be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, next week.

Reacting on Siddaramiah’s jibe, BJP lambasted Congress alleging a "huge difference" between the ruling party's announcements and poll promises.

"There is a lot of difference in the promises made by the Congress government and the announcements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the first Cabinet. People had expected a lot of announcements and immediate implementation. Some of the women started travelling free in the buses. Today's announcements have disappointed the people," former CM Basavraj Bommai and BJP leader was quoted in the report as having said.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K Annamalai claimed that the Karnataka government will "collapse" within a year, the report said.

"I see Karnataka govt collapsing like a pack of cards a year from now. If DK Shivakumar and Siddharamiah don't fight by 2024, then the Nobel peace prize should be given to both of them, because the structure of the government is itself faulty. Both leaders will be CM for 2.5 years. Siddaramaih, Shivakumar, and AICC have 10 ministers each. What kind of a structure is this?" Annamalai was quoted as having said.

He added, "They talk about Opposition Unity. What kind of unity will be there when there is no unity in Congress itself? Also, opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, KCR, and Mamata Banerjee were not there today in the swearing-in ceremony".

Meanwhile, following the swearing-in ceremony, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday thanked the people of Karnataka for electing the Congress to power in the southern State, and said that the newly-formed government will work for development of the state.

In a personalised video address, the former Congress president said, "From my heart, I wish to thank all of you, the people of Karnataka for giving the Congress party such a historic mandate. This mandate is for the pro-people's government and for the pro-poor government. It is a rejection of politics of divisiveness and a rejection of corruption. I would like to reassure the people of Karnataka that the Congress government which has been sworn in today will stand by its commitment to implement the promises made to them".

"I am proud that the first Cabinet meeting has already approved the immediate implementation of our five guarantees. The Congress party remains committed to the prosperity, peace and progress of Karnataka. Jai Hind," she added.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13.

