  2. Only vaccinated worshippers allowed to enter Prophet's Mosque in Ramadan-2021

Only vaccinated worshippers allowed to enter Prophet's Mosque in Ramadan-2021

News Network
April 10, 2021

Madinah, Apr 10: Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that only Covid-vaccinated or immune worshippers were allowed to enter the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Madinah.

According to Arab News, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the rule came in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid among worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan - 2021

Officials had earlier announced a slew of Covid safety protocols for the mosque. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Abd Al Rahman Al Sudais, said on Saturday that the Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid-un-Nabawi, in Madinah would hold a maximum of 60,000 worshippers at once.

As per Saudi authorities, the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque will be closed half an hour after the Taraweeh prayer and will be opened two hours before the dawn prayer.

The mosque will be open around the clock only during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Agencies
March 30,2021

Riyadh, Mar 30: Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz announced the launch of the Green Middle East initiative.

According to Arab News, the initiative is set to apply a number of ambitious programmes that will reduce carbon emissions by 60 per cent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis,” said the Saudi Crown Prince.

The tree-planting project will be double the size of the Great Green Wall in Saudi’s Sahel region, the second-biggest regional afforestation initiative.

The initiative will work to increase the percentage of protected land to more than 30 per cent, exceeding the global target at 17 per cent per country.

It will reduce carbon emissions by more than four per cent of global contributions through renewable energy projects that will provide 50 per cent of the Kingdom’s electricity production by 2030.

The initiative is expected to eliminate more than 130 million tonnes of carbon emissions by using clean hydrocarbon technologies.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will work with these countries to transfer knowledge and share experiences, which will contribute to reducing carbon emissions by more than 60 per cent,” he added, explaining that the joint effort would achieve a reduction of more than 10 per cent of global contributions.

During a phone call on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, affirmed the UAE's full cooperation with Saudi Arabia on this initiative.

Multiple other countries have expressed their readiness to take part in the initiative, including, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Sudan and Iraq. The initiative was also recently lauded by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 6: Vittal police in Dakshina Kannada district have arrested four more people, including the alleged kingpin of the notorious ’D’gang of Kerala 'in connection with opening fire at Kerala and Karnataka police recently.

Police said on Tuesday that the arrested are Abdul Rehman alias Rahim (25) of Miyapadavu in Kasargod district, said to be the kingpin of the gang, Rakesh Kishore Baviskar alias Rocky of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Mohammad Fayaz alias Koova Fayaz (22) of Kadambar and Hyder Ali alias Hyder (20) of Mangalpady.

Police have seized three 7.65 mm pistols, a country made gun, 13 live bullets and a car from the accused. All four have been remanded to 15 days of judicial custody.

The accused had opened fire at a club at Uppala in Kasargod on March 25, against members of a rival gang and had escaped. They had even fired at Kerala police who chased them and had rushed towards Vittal on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Here also they fired at Vittal Police when cops tried to apprehend them.

Agencies
April 4,2021

Dubai, Apr 4: People flying into the UAE have been advised not to receive luggage from unknown people without knowing the content in the bags as this could land them in trouble.

The UAE’s Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has advised travellers not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without confirming the content of the goods.

This was announced by the FCA recently in an elaborate advisory and tips for travellers to ensure a safe and risk-free journey.

It urged the UAE-bound passengers to refrain “from receiving luggage or bags from unknown persons in the country of departure without knowing their contents, not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without verifying their contents.”

Like all countries across the globe, the customs authorities have also banned many items that passengers cannot carry when flying into the UAE. Items that are prohibited to carry can put travellers in jeopardy.

Some of the prohibited and restricted items include narcotics, gambling tools/machines, nylon fishing nets, live animals of pig species, raw ivory, laser pens with the red-light package, fake and counterfeited currency, substances contaminated nuclear rays and dust, publications, pictures, religiously offensive or immoral drawings and stone sculptures, as well as chewing substances, including betel leaves.

While a number of restricted commodities may be allowed following competent authorities’ consent including live animals, plants, fertilisers and pesticides, weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks, medicines, drugs and medical equipment and instruments, media publications and products, new vehicle tyres, transmission and wireless devices, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and personal care products, raw diamonds and cigarettes manufactured and processed from tobacco.

The FCA emphasised that travellers, who are caught smuggling, would be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both penalties could run concurrently.

It also asked travellers to declare cash sums and precious items upon arrival in the UAE.

Passengers who are bringing their medicines into the UAE have been asked to carry a certified prescription for medications, follow the guidelines and instructions issued by airlines and forwarding companies.

Travellers have been urged not to conceal information on prohibited or restricted substances and articles. 

