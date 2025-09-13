  1. Home
  2. ‘Over 10% of Gaza’s 2.2 million population casualties’: Ex-Israeli army chief admits genocide

September 13, 2025

Former Israeli army chief has revealed the army’s absolute disregard for the principles of the international law during Tel Aviv’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

“This isn’t a gentle war. We took the gloves off from the first minute,” The Guardian reported on Friday, quoting retired general Herzi Halevi as saying recently.

“Not once has anyone restricted me. Not once,” he added.

Those refusing to put a check on the army’s aggression, he added, included advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the so-called top legal authority within the regime’s armed forces.

Even if the advocate general would issue restrictive orders, he “hasn’t the authority to restrict me,” the former commander said.

The remarks fly directly in the face of the regime’s claims that its incessant attacks “comply” with the international law.

‘10%-plus of Gaza’s population killed, injured’

According to Halevi, the war has so far led to the death or injury of more than 200,000 Palestinians, a figure that resembles data from Gaza’s health ministry.

The casualties, he added, equal “more than 10% of Gaza’s 2.2 million population.”

The ministry’s latest figures show that the genocide has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,750 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Hundreds of the victims have perished due to the regime’s near-total siege of the territory that runs concomitantly with its incessant bombardments of the densely-populated coastal sliver.

Thousands of others are, meanwhile, unaccounted for, feared to have either been trapped under the rubble or subjected to forced disappearance.

The regime, though, often dismisses the ministry’s casualty figures.

Leaked Israeli military intelligence has also suggested that more than 80 percent of the fatalities were civilians, contrary to Tel Aviv’s claim of exercising care not to target non-combatants.

Kill first, justify later

The general went on to suggest that the regime would first go ahead with committing illegal aggression, and then seek to throw an aura of justification and legality around it.

“We will know how to defend this legally in the world, and this is very important.”

According to Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard, the remarks confirmed that military lawyers acted as simple “rubber stamps.”

The regime’s Ha’aretz newspaper recently reported that Halevi’s successor, Eyal Zamir had also ignored Tomer-Yerushalmi’s so-called advice to delay implementation of mass displacement orders across the Gaza City.

The city, the Gaza Strip’s largest urban area, is subject to the Israeli military’s most ferocious assault yet throughout the genocide. The assault seeks to bring the entire city under Israeli occupation by either killing or forcing out its one-million-strong population.

The military has so far razed scores of residential towers across the city after issuing their occupants last-minute so-called evacuation orders.

August 30,2025

houthi.jpg

Sanaa, Aug 30: The Israeli strikes on Saturday killed the prime minister of the Houthi-controlled Yemen government in capital Sanaa, official sources said.

Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday in Sanaa along with a number of ministers, the rebels said in a statement.

The Israeli military said it “precisely struck a Houthi regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen."

"We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues, as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy," the statement said.

"Others among their companions were injured with moderate to serious wounds and are receiving medical care since Thursday afternoon," the statement added.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister to the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was targeted along with other members of his government during a routine workshop held by the government. He is the most senior official known to have been killed in the Israeli strikes during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Israeli military launched attacks on Sanaa, the Huthi-held capital, on Thursday. The latest strikes is a part of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed ground launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for more than 22 months. Houthis have said that they are carrying out the attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

August 30,2025

DrRoy.jpg

Chennai, Aug 30: A 39-year-old cardiac surgeon collapsed after a heart attack and died during rounds at a hospital in Chennai.

Dr Gradlin Roy, a consultant cardiac surgeon at Saveetha Medical College, collapsed in the hospital on Wednesday. 

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a Hyderabad-based neurologist, said Dr Roy's colleagues tried everything to save him, but could not.

"Colleagues fought valiantly - CPR, urgent angioplasty with stenting, intra-aortic balloon pump, even ECMO. But nothing could reverse the damage from a massive cardiac arrest due to a 100% left main artery blockage," Dr Kumar wrote on X. 

The doctor pointed out that Dr Roy's death is not an isolated incident and there is a disturbing trend of young doctors in their 30s and 40s suffering from sudden cardiac events. 

Experts said prolonged working hours is one of the key reasons for such deaths. Doctors often work 12-18 hours a day, sometimes stretching for more than 24 hours in a single shift. 

There is also intense stress. The constant pressure of life-or-death decisions, high patient expectations, and medico-legal concerns takes a toll.

The other reasons cited are unhealthy lifestyles, irregular meals, lack of physical exercise, and neglected health check-ups. 

The mental strain of the profession, including burnout, depression, and anxiety, is also often ignored.

September 4,2025

Bengaluru, Sept 4: In a major shift, the Congress government in Karnataka has recommended replacing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with traditional ballot papers in all upcoming local body elections.

Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said growing concerns over “variations in electoral rolls” and “declining trust in EVMs” prompted the move. “The Cabinet has decided to recommend doing away with EVMs for local body polls,” he said.

Patil clarified that while the State Election Commission (SEC) is an independent body, new rules will make the change binding. “Within the next 15 days, the government will introduce the required legal amendments,” he said.

The Cabinet has also empowered the SEC to prepare, revise, or even redo electoral rolls specifically for local body polls. Currently, rolls prepared by the Election Commission of India are used.

