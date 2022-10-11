  1. Home
Over 100,000 Palestinians under ruthless Israeli siege in Shufat, Anata after death of 1 solider

October 11, 2022

Israeli forces have trapped more than 100,000 Palestinians in the Shufat refugee camp and the nearby Anata town amid an ongoing search for the shooter that killed an Israeli soldier.

According to Palestinian news outlets, the Shufat refugee camp and the town of Anata, northeast of al-Quds, have been besieged by Israeli forces since Saturday night, after an Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured in a shooting attack at the checkpoint leading to the camp.

Entrances and exits to the camp and town have been closed as Israeli forces began search and arrest raids in the area as part of a large-scale campaign to find the suspect.

Reports from the refugee camp said at least 20 people were arrested since the attack, including, according to what Israeli military claims, members of the family of the alleged attacker.

Anata mayor Taha Rifai told the Palestinian WAFA news agency that Israeli forces continued on Monday to break into homes, terrorize families, stop people in the streets and check their papers while forcing shops to shut down.

Since the beginning of the Israeli blockade, Palestinians have been unable to leave to receive necessary health treatments, and many basic supplies like flour are running low. Education within the camp has been suspended as well.

Thaer al-Fasfos, an activist and member of the camp’s popular committee, told Middle East Eye that the situation within Shuafat is “tragic” and that many patients need to go to hospitals in al-Quds to receive dialysis or chemotherapy, but have been unable to do so.

Shawan Jabarin, chair of Alhaq, a Palestinian human rights group, described the siege as a “collective punishment” in which Israeli authorities “feel they are immune from accountability.”

“The life of a Palestinian has no sanctity to them, as well as their livelihoods and dignity. This is embedded in the [Israeli] occupation’s mindset,” he said, adding that “from a legal point of view, this collective punishment amounts to a war crime and violates the Geneva Convention.”

‘Resistance operation will spread’

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, described the recent shooting operations in the West bank as a case of “resistance” that is “not spontaneous.”

This is a case of “resistance, an armed uprising, and a true and serious revolution against the occupation. We are doing all that we can in order to escalate this intifada,” al-Nakhalah said in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Monday.

He also said there are efforts to “develop the capabilities of the resistance in the West Bank and spread this into [19]48-occupied territories.”

October 1,2022

New Delhi, Oct 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India today at a telecom event in Delhi. The service is expected to progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years, potentially transforming India's digital landscape.

Here are key points

The PM launched the much-awaited service at the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022, being held from October 1-4, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. 5G services will be available in 13 Indian cities after Diwali.

After inaugurating the exhibition, PM Modi went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do. He started with Reliance Jio's stalls, where he witnessed the 'True 5G' devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass.

Flanked by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and billionaires Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel, and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, he spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology. He then visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others. 

The various use cases that will be demonstrated in front of the PM in the exhibition include precision drone-based farming, high-security routers and AI based cyber threat detection platforms, automated guided vehicles, Ambupod - smart ambulance, augmented reality/virtual reality /mix reality in education and skill development, sewage monitoring system, smart-agri programme, health diagnostics, among others.

India Mobile Congress (IMC), which claims to be the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, is jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.

"5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision," an official release said. Experts have said 5G technology will greatly benefit India. It is likely to benefit the Indian economy by ₹ 36.4 trillion ($455 billion) between 2023 and 2040, a recent report by a global industry body representing mobile network operators estimated.

India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum held recently had received a record ₹ 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a ₹ 88,078 crore bid.

The government has given a target of 80 per cent coverage of 5G telecom services in the country in a short timeframe, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said.

Addressing an industry event in the national capital recently, Mr Vaishnaw had said, "the journey of 5G is going to be very exciting and noted that many countries took multiple years to reach 40 per cent to 50 per cent coverage. But we are targeting a very aggressive timeline and the Government has given a target of 80 per cent coverage in a short time frame, and we should definitely cover at least 80 per cent in a very short timeframe."

Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by Dec 2023

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telcom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month.

Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.

 Top cities where 5G will be available

According to an official release, 5G, launched by the Prime Minister, will be available in select cities for now and it will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The first phase of launch comprises 13 cities namely: Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Lucknow. 

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are expected to be among the first telecom companies to offer the services.

October 3,2022

Mysuru, Oct 3: Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle in Mysuru early Monday and received a rousing response, as he left for Pandavapura via Manipal Hospital Circle. Instead of the scheduled break at Manipal Hospital Circle, the yatra proceeded towards Naganahalli Gate on Bengaluru Road, an extra 3.5 km away.

Rahul passed through Chamarajendra Circle in front of the North Gate of Mysuru Palace, Ashoka Road, Myrusu Central Prisons, Fountain Circle, Tipu Sultan Circle, Millennium Circle, St Philomena’s College, Bannimantapa, JSS Medical College, Bengaluru Road, Manipal Hospital Circle on Outer Ring Road, KR Mill, Siddalingapura and Naganahalli Gate. In some stretches, people gathered on both sides, while in others, crowds were not allowed. It took over one hour and 15 minutes for the 10 km leg of the yatra from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle to Naganahalli Gate.

The yatra resumed after a break at Naganahalli Gate at 9.05 am and proceeded towards Srirangapatna in Mandya district. A barefoot woman held hands with Rahul Gandhi and walked along with him for a while near Kalasthavadi on the border of Mandya district.

People waited with placards on the median and also on footpaths of the route, while folk art troupes performed at some places. Congress and national flags were waved all along. People gathered and also those who took part in the yatra shouted slogans such as ‘Bharat Jodo’. Near St Philomena’s College, a group of youths, wearing T-shirts and holding placards with ‘We are walking for jobs’ slogans, joined the yatra, met Rahul Gandhi and shared a few words.

It has to be recalled that Rahul Gandhi entered Karnataka via Gundlupet town, in Chamarajanagar district, from Gudlur in Tamil Nadu, on September 30. He entered Mysuru district on October 1 via Kalale Gate in Nanjangud taluk. He reached Kalale Gate from Tondavadi Gate in Gundlupet taluk, where he had halted. He reached Thandavapura by Saturday evening, via Chikkaiahana Chatra.

Rahul participated in numerous events at Khadi village Badanavalu to mark Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2 and resumed his yatra at Kaalibeeramma temple at Kadkola Industrial Area junction. He walked up to APMC Yard in Bandipalya and halted in a camp on Doddakere Maidan in Mysuru. His speech in the rain near Kaalibeeramma temple received applause. People took shelter under chairs by holding them above their heads, eager to listen to his speech.

The leader was accompanied by national leaders like Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal and state leaders like D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, B K Hariprasad and R Dhruvanarayan. Other leaders like Saleem Ahmed, Krishna Bhyregowda, Vasu, Tanveer Sait, M K Somashekar, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge were in the padyayatra on Monday.

He will reach Pandavapura by Monday evening, after a break at Srirangapatna. The yatra will break for a couple of days in the wake of the Dasara festival, especially for the Jamboo Savari. 

September 28,2022

The Popular Front of India is the 43rd organisation to be banned in India. Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned 42 organisations and their affiliates under the UAPA on charge of links to terror-related activities.

The affiliates of PFI that were also banned under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Here's a list of organisations banned under the UAPA by MHA:

1. Babbar Khalsa International

2. Khalistan Commando Force

3. Khalistan Zindabad Force

4. International Sikh Youth Federation

5. Lashkar-E-Taiba/Pasban-E-Ahle Hadis

6. Jaish-E-Mohammed/Tahrik-E-Furqan

7. Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen or Harkat-Ul-Ansar or Harkat-Ul-Jehad-E-Islami or Ansar-Ul-Ummah (AUU)

8. Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen/ Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment

9. Al-Umar-Mujahideen

10. Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front

11. United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)

12. National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Assam

13. People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

14. United National Liberation Front (UNLF)

15. People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK)

16. Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)

17. Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL)

18. Manipur People’s Liberation Front (MPLF)

19. All Tripura Tiger Force

20. National Liberation Front of Tripura

21. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

22. Students Islamic Movement of India

23. Deendar Anjuman

24. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- People’s War, all its formations and front organizations

25. Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), all its formations and Front Organisations

26. Al Badr

27. Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen

28. Al-Qaida/Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and all its manifestations

29. Dukhtaran-E-Millat (DEM)

30. Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA)

31. Tamil National Retrieval Troops (TNRT)

32. Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj (ABNES)

33. Organisations listed in the Schedule to the U.N. Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism (Implementation of Security Council Resolutions) Order, 2007 made under section 2 of the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1947 and amended from time to time

34. Communist Party of India (Maoist) all its formations and front organizations

35. Indian Mujahideen, all its formations and front organizations

36. Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), all its formations and front organizations

37. Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all its formations and front organizations

38. Islamic State/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria/Daish/Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and all its manifestations

39. National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN(K)], all its formations and front organisations

40. The Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and all its manifestations

41. Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and all its manifestations

42. Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations

43. Popular Front of India and its associates [Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala] 

