Over 2 million pilgrims from around world converge on Mina as Hajj officially begins

News Network
June 26, 2023

Mina, June 26: Around two million pilgrims, who came from all corners of the globe, converged on the tent city of Mina on Monday, the Day of Tarwiyah, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam.

The 5-6day Hajj, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has returned to full capacity this year for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago. The pilgrims commenced their rituals in an unrestricted spiritual ambiance after lifting of all the pandemic related restrictions and preventive protocols.

Those pilgrims who arrived in Makkah on Sunday performed Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival), one of the obligatory rituals of Hajj, before heading for the vast sprawling tent city of Mina. Those pilgrims, who had arrived in Makkah earlier, were engaged in making final preparations before moving into the tent city on Sunday evening as they were not required to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum before setting out to Mina, to commence the lifetime spiritual journey.

As the night wore on Sunday, all roads and highways leading into the vast plains of Mina, located five km east of the Grand Mosque, were filled with pilgrims, who made their way by vehicles or by foot to the holy site where they will camp in one of the largest tent cities in the world on Monday.

Retracing the noble tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the pilgrims will spend throughout the day and night on Monday, which is known as the Tarwiyah Day, in Mina. On the first day of Haj rituals, they will engage in supplications and making final preparations for the Standing (wuqoof) at Arafat, the most important pillar of Haj, marking the climax of the annual pilgrimage, on Tuesday.

This year’s Hajj will be the biggest since 2019, when about 2.5 million pilgrims took part. Only 10,000 were allowed in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, rising to nearly 59,000 in 2021. Last year, less than one million pilgrims performed the pilgrimage. The total number of pilgrims who performed Hajj in 2022 stood at 926,000 and these included 781,000 foreign pilgrims.

More than 1.65 million pilgrims from outside the Kingdom have arrived to perform Hajj this year and they were joined by hundreds of thousands of domestic pilgrims whose exact figures are yet to be made known. The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced, in a statement on Monday, that 1,655,188 pilgrims came for the current Hajj through all Saudi air, land and sea ports, until the end of Saturday, Dhu al-Hijjah 6 (June 24).

Among them, there are 4,951 pilgrims of 90 nationalities who came to perform Hajj as the guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. These include 2,000 pilgrims from the Saudi and Yemeni families of those who martyred in the Decisive Storm military operation in Yemen. Another 1000 pilgrims, who belong to family members of the Palestinian martyrs and prisoners and wounded Palestinians, arrived to perform Hajj at the expense of the King.

Foolproof security arrangements

The Saudi authorities and Hajj missions of various countries have completed elaborate preparations and foolproof arrangements that enabled the pilgrims to complete their smooth movement to the tent city of Mina. Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif inspected the readiness of the Hajj security forces. He watched the parade of the security forces participating in this year’s Hajj operation in Makkah.

The parade witnessed security drills that showed the proficiency and skills of the security forces apart from the display of special vehicles and armored vehicles, and security aircraft and copters taking part in the Hajj operation. Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar also witnessed the parade of the National Guard forces during which he inspected the readiness of the forces participating in the Hajj security missions.

Ministry of Health warns pilgrims against sunstroke

The Ministry of Health has issued an alert to the pilgrims against heat exhaustion, as this year’s Hajj season witnesses a rise in temperatures, which poses a threat to the health of the pilgrims.

The ministry’s health workers will be on hand to help fend off heatstroke, dehydration and exhaustion in the heat of the summer that recorded temperatures of more than 43 degree Celsius.

The ministry affirmed that the use of an umbrella, drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding exhaustion, and following health instructions and proper behaviors, would protect pilgrims from sunstroke and heat exhaustion. The ministry has allocated 217 beds to receive cases of heatstroke, including 166 beds in the hospitals of the holy sites, and 51 beds in Makkah, while the ministry has provided a large number of water mist fans at the holy sites.

News Network
June 17,2023

Mangaluru: The state government has released a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of four victims of “politically motivated communal killings” that took place in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The government, in its order dated June 16, stated that the kin of Masood, Deepak Rao, Mohammad Fazil and Abdul Jaleel can collect the compensation amount at the Chief Minister’s Office ‘Krishna’ at 8 am on June 19 in Bengaluru. 

The order stated that the director general and inspector general of police (DG&IGP) had written to the state chief secretary to grant the compensation to the families of these deceased persons. 

The amount has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. While Masood was killed on July 19, 2022 at Bellare in Sullia, Mohammad Fazil from Mangalapete in Mangaluru was murdered on July 28 2022 to avenge the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. Abdul Jaleel from Katipalla was murdered on December 24 2022 and Deepak Rao from Katipalla was killed on January 3 in 2018.

News Network
June 12,2023

Panaji, June 31: The BJP lost the Karnataka Assembly polls as it could not work in the southern state the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi works at the national level and also failed to set a proper narrative before elections, party general secretary C T Ravi said on Monday.

The senior BJP leader said it was Opposition parties that were working for industrialists "Adani and Ambani," while Modi and his party were committed to uplift of the poor. Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party was associated with corruption, communalism and family politics.

Addressing a press conference here in Goa, Ravi said multiple factors were involved in the outcome of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, where the Congress put up an impressive performance last month, winning more than 130 seats in the 224-member House. The BJP bagged 65 seats, down from more than 100 in 2018.

 “The BJP has managed to secure its own vote. Due to guarantee card (pre-poll promises made by Congress), we lost 100-200 votes in each polling booth,” he said. The general secretary in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu said the BJP could not set a proper narrative in Karnataka head of polls last month, which was one of the reasons for its loss in the southern state.

The BJP failed to retain power in Karnataka "as we could not work like PM (at the national level", said Ravi. Speaking further, he alleged it was Opposition parties that were working for top industrialists in the country, while the BJP was pro-poor.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reformer, performer and transformer. The Opposition has been making baseless allegations against him. PM Modi has never worked for Adani and Ambani. It was Opposition parties which were working for Adani and Ambani,” Ravi said.

The BJP leader said the Modi government has been working for “the poor people through its welfare schemes and policies”. “Modi introduced 'Make In India' concept which will help the country become self-reliant,” he maintained.

Ravi alleged the Congress rule between 2004-2014 was linked to corruption which was not the case with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“We have to compare the situation during the UPA (headed by Congress) to the current Modi-led rule. We can say the Congress means scam. Today there is no scam. The BJP means scheme, while the Congress means scam,” he claimed.

The BJP leader said the poor have been made part of the administrative system under the Modi government and pointed out that crores of bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a financial inclusion programme, since 2014.

He said the Congress means communalism and family politics. “Politics of Modi encompasses entire India, while Congress politics means only their own family members,” Ravi said. The BJP leader said political outfits like the NCP, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD, the JDS, the National Conference and the TMC are “pariwarwadi parties” (family run).

“All these parties are against the BJP. They claim democracy is under threat but there is no (internal) democracy in their own parties. There is dynasty and dictatorship,” he alleged. The BJP leader claimed foreign policies were earlier either Russia or America-centric, but now they have become "India-centric".

