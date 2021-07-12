  1. Home
Over 50 killed, dozens injured in fire at covid hospital in Iraq

July 13, 2021

Baghdad, July 13: At least 50 people were killed and dozens injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, health officials and police said on Monday.

As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building in search of more bodies, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held urgent meetings with senior ministers and ordered the suspension and arrest of health and civil defence managers in Nassiriya, his office said in a statement. The manager of the hospital was also suspended and ordered to be arrested, the statement added.

The new ward, opened just three months ago, contained 70 beds, said two medical officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department, told local media there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire began.

"Health crews carried charred bodies out of the burning hospital while many patients were coughing from the rising smoke," a Reuters reporter at the site of the fire said.

Health officials at Nassiriya said search operations at the al-Hussain coronavirus hospital were continuing after the fire was brought under control, but thick smoke was making it difficult to enter some of the burnt wards.
"Raging fires have trapped many patients inside the coronavirus ward and rescue teams are struggling to reach them," a health worker told Reuters before entering the burning building.

Initial police reports suggested that an oxygen tank explosion inside the hospital's Covid-19 wards was the likely cause of the fire, a policeman at the scene of the fire said.

"I heard a big explosion inside the coronavirus wards and then fire had erupted very quickly," said Ali Muhsin, a hospital guard who was helping carrying wounded patients away from fires.

Health sources said earlier the death toll from Monday's fire could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.

Angry relatives gathered in front of the hospital and clashed with police, setting fire to two police vehicles, a Reuters witness said.

Already decimated by war and sanctions, Iraq's healthcare system has struggled to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 17,592 people and infected more than 1.4 million.

In April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a Covid-19 hospital in Baghdad killed at least 82 people and injured 110 others.

Weary of political violence, Iraqis also suffer frequent accidents due to under-investment, corruption and wrecked infrastructure. During the coronavirus crisis, hospitals have struggled with an influx of patients and short supplies.

"Corrupt officials must be held accountable for the fire and killing innocent patients. Where is my father's body," said one young man as he searched among charred bodies wrapped in blankets in the hospital's yard.

July 3,2021

Mangaluru, July 3: Now, passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru can enjoy the scenic beauty of nature through new Vistadome coach, introduced by the Indian Railways.

The Vistadome coach will be attached from July 7 to the day train number 06211/06212 between Karwar-Yesvantpur at Mangaluru Central station. 

“It is decided to augment two Vistadome coaches and de-augment one general second class coach from three pairs of trains plying between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru/Karwar,” the South Western Railway said in a release.

Accordingly, Yesvantpur – Karwar - Yesvantpur Express Special (06211/06212) will lose a general coach and get Vistadome coach from Yesvantpur (starting July 7) and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 8).

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06575/06576) will undergo a similar change with effect starting July 8 from Yesvantpur and July 9 from Mangaluru Jn.

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06539/06540) will get the coaches from July 10 from Yesvantpur and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 11).

Booking for the facility will start on July 3, and the fare will be same as executive class of Shatabdi, the release said, adding that no concessions of any kind will be applicable for the Vistadome coaches.

July 10,2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fourth time this week on Saturday as petrol rates in all major cities remained above Rs 100 while diesel also inched towards the Rs100/litre mark. 

Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital and diesel was increased by at least 26 paise.

In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, petrol is priced Rs 104.29 and diesel stood at Rs 95.26.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 100.91 per litre against Rs 100.56 on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.88 per litre.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.46.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.01 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

July 4,2021

Ramallah, July 4: The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Saturday evening during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.

Fierce clashes have broken out between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting against an illegal settlement outpost near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, leaving dozens of the Palestinians injured.

The violence erupted after Friday prayers when Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian protesters calling for the removal of Eviatar settlement outpost on Jabal Sabih in the town of Beita.

Palestine's official WAFA news agency said Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated metal rounds and stun grenades at Palestinians, injuring 150 protesters, of whom seven were hospitalized for being shot in the head while the others were treated at the scene.

WAFA said an ambulance was also hit by a teargas canister and another 79 protesters sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.

The illegal Eviatar settlement outpost near Nablus has become one of the focal points of clashes between settlers backed by regime forces and the Palestinians.

On Thursday, a human rights organization called on Israel to immediately implement a court order to evacuate extremist settlers from the outpost.

At least five Palestinians were recently shot dead by Israeli troops as they protested the appropriation of more than five acres of their land - previously used for the cultivation of olives - for the construction of the Israeli settlement of Eviatar.

The Israeli authorities have decided to turn Eviatar into a military base. But the Beita town residents have rejected the decision and pledged to continue their protests until the outpost is removed.
Tensions have reached boiling point as Israeli settlers continue their expropriation of Palestinian land, in some cases defying Israeli authorities by refusing to evacuate land that Palestinians depend on for their livelihoods.

However, decades of successive Israeli regimes' economic and political support for the settler movement, including prevarication and indifference to illegal outposts, have emboldened the settlers.

Villages in the occupied West Bank often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscations, house demolitions, and Israeli settlements. Israeli forces usually respond to the protests with disproportionate violence.

Israeli forces attack protesters in Silwan

In a separate development on Friday, Israeli forces stormed the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem al-Quds and attacked Palestinians holding a sit-in protest in solidarity with the owners of 17 houses threatened with displacement.

Local media said dozens of Palestinians sustained suffocation from gas inhalation as a result of the violent assault.

The Palestinian properties in the Silwan neighborhood, which has for years been targeted by illegal Israeli settler organizations, are claimed by Israeli extremists backed by Ateret Cohanim, a right-wing foundation that works to strengthen Jewish presence in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

