  1. Home
  2. Over 600 global academics, intellectuals call for end to ‘Israel's apartheid regime

Over 600 global academics, intellectuals call for end to Israel's apartheid regime

News Network
July 9, 2021

More than 600 scholars, artists, and intellectuals from over 45 countries across the world have lambasted the Israeli practices against Palestinians, calling for an immediate end to “Israel’s apartheid regime” in the occupied territories.

In a petition, organized by the Association of Academics for the Respect of International Law in Palestine (AURDIP), the signatories called for a “democratic constitution” that ensures equal rights and an end to discrimination based on race, ethnic origin, or religion, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported on Thursday.

“Israel has established an apartheid regime over the entire territory of historic Palestine, directed against the entire Palestinian people, which it has deliberately fragmented," the signed petition reads.

“Israel no longer seeks to conceal the character of its apartheid regime, asserting Jewish supremacy and self-determination rights reserved for Jews throughout historic Palestine under the new Basic Law passed in 2018 by the Knesset,” it added.

The signatories also called for an immediate end to the “apartheid regime”, urging equal rights for all and the need to prioritize the “long-delayed right of return of Palestinian refugees driven from their towns and villages during and after the creation of” the Israeli regime.

Back in July 2018, Israel’s parliament (Knesset) adopted a controversial bill that declares the occupying entity as the so-called “nation-state of the Jewish people.”

The law prioritizes “Jewish” values over democratic ones in the occupied territories, declares Jerusalem al-Quds the “capital” of Israel, allows Jewish-only communities, sets Hebrew as the official language of Israel, and relegates Arabic from an official language to one with “special status.”

The AURDIP’s petition blamed “Western powers” for enabling Israel's violations against Palestinians.

“The Western powers have facilitated and even subsidized for more than seven decades this Israeli system of colonization, ethnic cleansing and apartheid, and continue to do so diplomatically, economically and even militarily,” the petition read.

The signatories also advocated the establishment of a “National Commission for Peace, Reconciliation, and Accountability”, which would support the transition from an “Israeli apartheid" to a regime sensitive to human rights and democratic principles and practices. 

They underlined support for formal investigations, led by the International Criminal Court (ICC), into “Israeli political leaders and security personnel guilty of perpetuating the crime of apartheid.”

The signatories included former president of Médecins Sans Frontières Rony Brauman, former president of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee Abdeen Jabaram, musician Roger Waters, Emeritus Professor of International Law at Princeton University Richard Falk, health researcher Sir Iain Chalmers, veteran anti-apartheid leader Ronnie Kasrils, and Nobel Peace Prize laureates Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and Mairead Maguire. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2021

Dubai, July 8: A fiery explosion erupted on a container ship anchored in Dubai at one of the world's largest ports late Wednesday, authorities said, sending tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

The blaze sent up giant orange flames on a vessel at the crucial Jebel Ali Port, the busiest in the Middle East that sits on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula.

The combustion unleashed a shock wave through the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, causing walls and windows to shake in neighborhoods as far as 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the port. Panicked residents filmed from their high-rises as a fiery ball illuminated the night sky. The blast was powerful enough to be seen from space by satellite.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the port, which is also the busiest port of call for American warships outside the U.S.

Some 2 1/2 hours after the blast, Dubai's civil defense teams said they had brought the fire under control and started the ``cooling process.'' Authorities posted footage on social media of firefighters dousing giant shipping containers. The glow of the blaze remained visible in the background as civil defense crews worked to contain the fire.

The extent of damage caused to the sprawling port and surrounding cargo was not immediately clear. Footage shared on social media of the aftermath showed charred containers, ashes and littered debris.

The sheer force and visibility of the explosion suggested the presence of a highly combustible substance. A Dubai authorities told the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the crew had evacuated in time and that the fire appeared to have started in one of the containers holding ``flammable material,'' without elaborating.

Seeking to downplay the explosion, Mona al-Marri, director general of Dubai Media Office, told Al-Arabiya the incident ``could happen anywhere in the world'' and that authorities were investigating the cause.

The Jebel Ali Port at the northern end of Dubai is the largest man-made deep-water harbor in the world and serves cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Asia. The port is not only a critical global cargo hub, but a lifeline for Dubai and surrounding emirates, serving as the point of entry for essential imports.

Dubai authorities did not identify the stricken ship beyond saying it was a small vessel with a capacity of 130 containers.

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed a fleet of small support vessels surrounding a docked container ship called the Ocean Trader flagged in Comoros. Footage from the scene rebroadcast by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency showed firefighters hosing down a vessel bearing paint and logo that corresponds to the Ocean Trader, operated by the Dubai-based Inzu Ship Charter.

The Ocean Trader docked at Jebel Ali Port at midday Wednesday. Ship tracking data showed the vessel had been sailing up and down the coast of the UAE since April. The United Nations ship database identified the vessel's owners as Sash Shipping corporation. Sash and Inzu Ship Charter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Operated by the Dubai-based DP World, Jebel Ali Port boasts a handling capacity of over 22 million containers and sprawling terminals that can berth some of the world's largest ships. Port officials said they were ``taking all necessary measures to ensure that the normal movement of vessels continues without any disruption.”

State-owned DP World describes Jebel Ali Port as a ``gateway hub'' and a ``vital link in the global trade network'' that connects eastern and western markets. The company did not immediately respond to request for comment on the blast.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 3,2021

Riyadh, July 3: The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Kingdom is banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Flights to and from these three countries will be suspended from Sunday (July 4), at 11 pm. All travellers, including Saudi nationals, arriving in the Kingdom after this date will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, according to an Arab News report.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to travellers who have visited and left the countries, or any other country on which Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in the Kingdom. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended, the report said.

Saudi reported 1,338 new Covid cases on Friday and 16 additional deaths.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2021

Bengaluru, July 5: Despite warnings of strict action, disgruntled leaders have continued to embarrass the BJP and the government, with senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday reaffirming his stand that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should be replaced for the state and party to survive.

His comments come a day after party colleague and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Sunday spoke on the issue of leadership change in the state by linking the CM post to that of the elephant that carries the 'golden howdah' during Mysuru Dasara, which are replaced from time to time, depending on their ability.

"If the party and state have to survive, (CM) change should happen," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, in response to a question whether the new Chief Minister will hoist the flag on August 15, he said, "...why do you want to go as far as August 15? You want to give an opportunity to loot till then? If it continues, per day Rs 100 crore will be looted."

Stating that the leadership change will be decided by the central leadership, the Vijayapura City MLA said, it is natural that changes will happen from time to time due to reasons such as age, serious allegations, which the high command is considering, and "certainly good things will happen to the state soon".

To a question as to how long his fight for leadership change in the state will continue, he said, "it will end soon. I'm not astrologer to fix a time...if the party has to survive in Karnataka the change has to happen."

There are many alternative leaders to Yediyurappa in the party, the former union Minister said, adding, there is no such thing anymore that that he is the leader of Veerashaiva Lingayats. The "current administration is going on in such a way that the Lingayats have to bow their heads down", he said. "A few Swamijis as they have got dakshina (money as offerings) are saying that the party will get destroyed if he (Yediyurappa) is made to step down. Why are a few Mutts and Swamijis indulging in politics? Let them do their duty of showing right path to the society..or else remove "kaavi" (saffron robes) and wear "khadi" like us (politicians)," he said.

Yatnal, who visited Chamundeshwari temple here, said he had prayed to the goddess to free the state from Corona, end the evil elements and do good for Karnataka.

He said that he has prayed for the end of evil elements such as those who indulge in corruption and looting and has caused disrepute.

"The media is aware of who they are, they are both in ruling and opposition parties," he said and claimed that it is compromise and adjustment politics that is prevailing in the state and the opposition parties are "dead".

"Where is the opposition? What are they doing? They too are business partners."

Accusing Yediyurappa and team of targeting other leaders in the BJP who can pose a challenge to them, he alleged they had made Sriramulu and Ramesh Jarkiholi who are from Valmiki community "scapegoats". "They are not making good Lingayat leaders Ministers and a backward class leader like K S Eshwarappa is not being allowed to work freely," he said.

On the arrest of a man who is said to be the personal assistant of Minister Sriramulu by the Central Crime Branch following CM's son Vijayendra's complaint for allegedly misusing his name to cheat people, he said "there is a drawing room behind Cauvery (official residence of the CM).. the chambers there are good compared to Cauvery, all business relating to loot happens there, CCB has to raid there." Yatnal has been openly demanding Yediyurappa's replacement and has repeatedly set dates for his removal, despite the party clarifying that the CM will continue. He has also accused Yediyurappa and his family members, more specifically son Vijayendra, who is state BJP vice president, of corruption and interference in administration.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.