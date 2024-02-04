  1. Home
Over 60,000 register to meet Indian PM Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi ahead of temple inauguration

News Network
February 4, 2024

Modi-Prince.jpg

More than 60,000 people have registered to attend ‘Ahlan Modi’, a community event that will be graced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on February 13.

Organisers said on Saturday, January 4, they are doing “meticulous coordination with Abu Dhabi authorities to guarantee an event marked by grandeur and seamless execution.”

This will be the Indian Prime Minister's seventh visit to the UAE. The mega community event at Zayed Sports City Stadium will be held a day before he is set to inaugurate the region’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.

Key highlights of Ahlan Modi include performances by more than 700 cultural artists who will showcase the diversity of Indian arts. It will also see participation of more than 150 Indian community groups, and thousands of blue-collar workers from across the UAE, who, according to the organisers, will “weave a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.”

“The event (also) shines a spotlight on the dynamic participation of Indian schools and student groups, designed to root the young firmly in their heritage, while actively encouraging their participation in the nation's progress,” organisers added.

“Ahlan Modi is not just an event, it is a celebration of unity in diversity, resonating across borders,” noted PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Realty.

News Network
January 23,2024

Gazakhanyunis.jpg

Israel has killed at least 190 people in a time span of 24 hours in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in the city of Khan Younis on Monday.

Israel targeted a house adjacent to Nasser Hospital.

Video footage showed people digging graves inside the hospital complex due to the large number of casualties.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the health ministry, said the Israeli troops were committing “horrific crimes.”

“Dozens of martyrs and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads. The Israeli occupation prevents the movement of ambulances to retrieve the martyrs and wounded west of Khan Yunis.”

Gaza’s media office says Israeli forces bombed the Al-Aqsa University shelter, the University College accommodation, the Khalidiya School shelter, the Mawasi School shelter and the Khan Younis Industry shelter. Virtually 30,000 displaced people are taking refuge in the shelters.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. It has also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite the destructive genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any objectives in the onslaught.

News Network
January 29,2024

fireworks.jpg

Mangaluru: A blast reported at a fireworks manufacturing unit that was functioning on private land in Kukkedi village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada, on Sunday, January 28, has claimed three lives. 

The deceased have been identified as Swami (55) and Varghese (68) from Kerala, Chetan (25), a resident of Arasikere in Hassan. Dinesh and Kiran from Hassan, Kumar from Arasikere, Kallesha from Chikkamarahalli, Prem from Kerala, and Keshav sustained injuries.

They were engaged in manufacturing fireworks when the incident took place. Though one of the victims was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to the burn injuries.

According to sources, three victims were charred to death in the incident reported at the unit at Kadthyaru near Goliyangadi in Venoor police station limits in the evening.

Personnel from the fire and emergency department rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The shed in which the unit was functioning has been destroyed in the blast. 

The owner of the fireworks unit has been taken into custody by the police. 

News Network
January 27,2024

yemen.jpg

An oil tanker belonging to United Kingdom is on fire in the Gulf of Aden after Yemen's Armed Forces (Houthis) said they hit it with a missile in protest against UK’s support to on going Israeli aggression against Palestinians. 

Houthis reported striking a British oil tanker heading towards the occupied territories, in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal US and UK-backed Israeli war.

The forces "carried out an operation targeting a British oil tanker 'Marlin Luanda' in the Gulf of Aden, using a number of appropriate naval missiles," spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a video statement on Friday.

"The hit was direct, leading to its burning," he added.

Operator Trafigura told the BBC the strike caused a fire in one of the ship's cargo tanks and fire fighting equipment was being used to contain it.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the incident happened 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden.

The UKMTO said warships were in attendance and supporting the vessel, adding all crew had been reported safe.

Over the past month, the forces and Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement have been staging many such strikes against Israeli vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.

The operations have been described as a response to the October 7, 2023-present war and siege that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's resistance movements.

More than 26,000 Palestinians, some 70 percent of whom are women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far, while upwards of 64,100 others have been injured.

Saree said the forces would continue their operations "until the aggression is stopped and food and medicine are allowed [to flow towards] the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

The United States and the UK have also conducted several missile attacks against Yemeni targets in response to the Yemeni strikes.

The spokesman said, "The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their adoption of all military measures within the right to defend beloved Yemen and to emphasize the ongoing practical solidarity with the Palestinian people."

