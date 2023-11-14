Over 7 lakh Gaza children displaced due to brutal Israeli strikes, says UNICEF

  1. Home
November 14, 2023

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) says more than 700,000 children in Gaza have been displaced amid brutal Israeli strikes against the coastal enclave.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, UNICEF said more than 700,000 children in Gaza have been “forced to leave everything behind.”

The UN agency also called for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” and “sustained and unimpeded access to provide assistance.”

The UN agency earlier warned that children in Gaza are facing a dire humanitarian situation amid an ongoing Israeli aggression which has paralyzed medical and healthcare services.

“Children in Gaza are hanging by a thread, particularly in the north,” Adele Khodr, UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Director said on Friday.

“Thousands and thousands of children remain in northern Gaza as hostilities intensify. These children have nowhere to go and are at extreme risk. We call for the attacks on health care facilities to stop immediately and for the urgent delivery of fuel and medical supplies to hospitals across all Gaza, including the northern parts of the Strip,” he said.

The UNICEF has already warned that the risk of waterborne and other diseases is rising and “particularly threatens children” amid rare access to safe water and as the total number of displaced people, which exceeded 1.5 million, are living in dreadful sanitation conditions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Palestinian has said a child is killed on average every 10 minutes in the besieged Gaza Strip, warning that “nowhere and no one is safe" under Israel's relentless onslaught on the coastal enclave.

‘West paralyzed in response to Israeli genocide in Gaza’

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur to the occupied Palestinian territories, slammed the international community, including Australia, for their failure to stop Israel from committing “the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people.”

“In the face of all of this, the international community is almost completely paralyzed,” she said in an address to the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Albanese also described the UN’s response to the atrocities in Gaza as “its most epic failure.”

“I am being generous when I say the UN is experiencing its most epic political and humanitarian failure since its creation,” she said.

“Individual member states, especially in the West, and Australia is no exception, are on the margins. Muttering notable words of condemnation for Israel’s success at best or staying silent in fear of restraining Israel’s … claimed right to self-defense. Whatever that means.”

The UN official also said from a legal perspective that Israel’s right to self-defense was “non-existent”, noting that the Tel Aviv regime had ignored proportionality in its “unrelenting bombardment of Gaza.”

“Israel cannot claim the right of self-defense against a threat that emanates from a territory it occupies, from a territory that is under belligerent occupation,” she said.

“What is being done (in Gaza) is wrong … How many more people need to die?” she asked, calling for an urgent ceasefire.

Her remarks came as Israel’s brutal aggression on Gaza is in its sixth week.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long suppression and devastation against Palestinians.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, more than 11,240 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, have been killed and 29,000 others injured in the Israeli strikes.

‘Israel committing war crimes’

Albanese also hit out at vast sections of the international community and media who she said had forgotten, or tuned out, that the conflict had started decades ago.

She noted that Palestinian people had long been subject to a “violent structure of dispossession, confiscation of land, and forcible displacement” long before the Israeli attack on October 7.

“When it is widespread and systemic is not just a war crime, it is a crime against humanity,” Albanese said, adding that “There were already war crimes being committed before October 7.”

The UN official stressed that Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory “must end” and is “apartheid by default”. 

November 4,2023

United Nations: The head of the United Nations was "horrified" by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict "must stop." 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said one of its ambulances was struck "by a missile fired by the Israeli forces" just feet from the entrance to the hospital in Gaza City, in an attack it says killed 15 people and critically wounded more than 60 others.

At least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. A school hosting displaced civilians and people evacuating south were also hit by Israel, according to the ministry, killing at least 20 and 14 people respectively.

"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing," Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

An journalist at the scene of Friday's attack saw multiple bodies beside the damaged ambulance outside the hospital, which is overcrowded with civilians seeking shelter from Israeli bombing as well as those wounded.

The UN chief said that "for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes.  "This must stop," he continued.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was "horrific," he said.

There is "not nearly enough" food, water and medicine, while fuel to power hospitals and water plants was running out, he warned.

UN shelters in Gaza "are at nearly four times their full capacity and are being hit in bombardments," Guterres continued.

"Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe," he said.

November 2,2023

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says Iran and Qatar are working on political initiatives on establishment of an immediate temporary ceasefire in Gaza as the Israeli genocidal war in claiming more civilian lives.

Amir-Abdollahian said his earlier visit to the Qatari capital Doha featured discussion about the truce in the Israeli regime's war.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks upon return to Tehran from a two-way trip that took him to Qatar and Turkey.

"There is talk in Qatar about the idea of truce that could [possibly] lead to extensive transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The brutal war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the coastal territory has so far claimed the lives of nearly 8,800 people, including more than 3,600 children.

The regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity, after years of suffering under Israeli repression of occupation.

"Under the aegis of the truce, we will witness exchange of civilian prisoners between the two sides, which includes the release of all female Palestinians prisoners," the Iranian foreign minister said.

The Palestinian resistance, he added, is after the freedom of Palestinian women, adolescents, and children from Israeli prisoners.

Amir-Abdollahian said during his meeting with head of Hamas' Politburo, in Doha, Ismail Haniyeh said the Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza had so far resulted in the deaths of some 50 captives held by the Palestinian resistance.

"Some of these captives were being held in the basement of hospitals that were thought to be safe," Amir-Abdollahian noted.

Some of the victims perished during Israeli airstrikes against the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on October 17 that claimed the lives of at least 500 civilians, he said.

OIC extraordinary session on Gaza

Amir-Abdollahian also said preparations were underway for leaders of the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet in Saudi Arabia "in near future."

The Iranian foreign minister said the Israeli regime was "madly" bombing civilians, including women and children, "due to the confusion and shock that they have received" from the resistance operation. 

In Qatar and Turkey, Amir-Abdollahian said, he followed up President Ebrahim Raeisi's earlier consultations with the leaders of various Muslim and Arab countries about holding of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President Raeisi's proposal for "immediate" convention of the meeting, the foreign minister said.

Amid the prospect of such summit or even a meeting of the world's Arab leaders, the Palestinian resistance would take "appropriate decisions" in case of continuation of the Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian said.

The Israeli regime's efforts to enter Gaza by land over the past three days have also been met with failure, he stated.

In a statement on Monday, the OIC said Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip constituted war crimes and a flagrant violation of international law, describing the regime’s conduct as "butchering" of thousands of people. 

November 1,2023

At least 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and injured after Israeli airstrikes hit the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, amid the regime’s ongoing bombing campaign against the besieged territory.  

Gaza’s health ministry announced the death toll on Tuesday. The Palestinian interior ministry also said the strikes had left 400 dead or wounded in total.

Iyad al-Bazum, interior ministry spokesperson, also noted that US-made bombs have targeted residential homes causing a "massacre," adding that an entire residential complex had been destroyed in the attack.

“These buildings house hundreds of citizens. The occupation’s air force destroyed this district with six US-made bombs. It is the latest massacre caused by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” he said, calling on the international community “to act immediately to stop Israel before it is too late."

Video footage from the camp showed buildings completely leveled to the ground, and panicked Palestinian residents could be seen carrying wounded children away from the scene or searching for survivors.

On October 7, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched its biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The ongoing Israeli massacre has killed 8,610 Palestinians and left more than 23,000 wounded, according to the figure provided on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health in its daily report on the situation in the occupied territories. The figure excludes the casualties from the Israeli attack on Jabaliya. 

Beside its relentless bombardment, Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to take action due to the US recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

