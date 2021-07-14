  1. Home
  2. Palestinian groups denounce opening of UAE embassy in Tel Aviv

News Network
July 15, 2021

Jerusalem, July 15: Several Palestinian resistance factions have condemned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for opening an embassy in Tel Aviv, only weeks after Israel massacred over 120 Palestinians in the long-besieged Gaza Strip.

Wednesday’s opening of the Emirati embassy, which is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, came two weeks after the inauguration of Israel’s mission in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed normalization pacts with the Israeli regime during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House in September 2020. Palestinians slammed the deals as a treacherous "stab in the back" of their cause against the Israeli occupation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement said the UAE’s move signaled its continued insistence on the “great sin” it committed against Palestinians and all the people of the region who fully reject all forms of normalization with Israel.

“What is even more dangerous is the fact that this behavior of the UAE comes right after the terrorist Zionist aggression on our people and its sacred sites, in which it committed massacres against defenseless civilians and destroyed their houses” as the whole world watched, it added.

“This represents a dangerous downturn in the UAE’s political perspective, which would not only provide an official cover for the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people but would also encourage it to commit even more crimes and to move forward with its extremist racist Judaization projects.”

Hamas said the UAE and other Arab countries that normalized their relations with Israel will soon “discover the size and gravity of their crime,” urging them to “correct this wrong path and end all dealings and normalization with Israel.”

“We stress the need to stop this dangerous deterioration in the Emirati policies and to spare no effort in setting the course straight,” the movement added.

News Network
July 3,2021

khanrao.jpg

Mumbai, July 3: In yet another separation of a high-profile celebrity couple, Bollywood actor, producer and activist Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao have ended their marriage.

However, they will collaborate in film projects and jointly run their NGO, Paani Foundation. The couple announced the separation on Saturday in a joint statement.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005 and have a son Azad Rao Khan.

Kiran was Aamir's second wife. They met on the sets of Lagaan and began their relationship. He was married to Reena Dutta earlier. They married in 1986 and divorced in 2002. They have two children — Junaid and Ira.

In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said: "In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

They said they had begun a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing their lives the way an extended family does.

"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," they said.

They extended "a big thank you" to their families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in the relationship, and without whom they would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

"We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," the statement reads.

Agencies
July 13,2021

The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said, warning that the variant, now in over 104 countries, is expected to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain circulating worldwide.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, he said that last week marked the fourth consecutive week of increasing cases of Covid-19 globally, with increases recorded in all but one of WHO’s six regions, adding with concern that after 10 weeks of declines, deaths are increasing again.

“The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths,” the Director-General of the World Health Organization said.

“Delta is now in more than 104 countries and we expect it to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain circulating worldwide,” he said adding that the world is watching in real-time as the Covid-19 virus continues to change and become more transmissible.

“My message today is that we are experiencing a worsening public health emergency that further threatens lives, livelihoods and a sound global economic recovery. It is definitely worse in places that have very few vaccines, but the pandemic is not over anywhere,” he said, underscoring that the world should battle together to put out this pandemic inferno everywhere.

Noting that as the Delta variant spreads, not everywhere is taking the same hit, the WHO chief said “we’re in the midst of a growing two-track pandemic where the haves and have-nots within and between countries are increasingly divergent.”

In places with high vaccination coverage, Delta, first detected in India, is spreading quickly; “especially infecting unprotected and vulnerable people and steadily putting pressure back on health systems.”

In countries with low vaccine coverage, the situation is “particularly bad”, he warned, stressing that Delta and other highly transmissible variants are driving catastrophic waves of cases, which are translating into high numbers of hospitalisations and deaths.

“Even countries that successfully managed to ward off the early waves of the virus, through public health measures alone, are now in the midst of devastating outbreaks.”

Ghebreyesus emphasised that for health workers that have been in a “titanic battle” for more than a year and have record waiting lists to attend to, increased hospitalisations at any level is a challenge to them and their patients and to the overall capacity of the health system.

He stressed that as countries lift public health and social measures, they must consider the impact on health workers and health systems.

He also voiced concern that particularly in low-income countries, exhausted health workers are battling to save lives in the midst of shortages of personal protective equipment, oxygen and treatments.

Ghebreyesus underlined that while vaccines have never been the way out of this crisis “on their own”, this current wave is demonstrating again just what a powerful tool they are to battle back against this virus.

Voicing concern that the global gap in vaccine supply is hugely uneven and inequitable, he said some countries and regions are actually ordering millions of booster doses before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and most vulnerable.

“I ask you, who would put firefighters on the frontline without protection? Who are the most vulnerable to the flames of this pandemic? The health workers on the frontlines, older persons and the vulnerable,” he said.

Reiterating that vaccination offers long-lasting immunity against severe and deadly Covid-19, the WHO chief said the priority now must be to vaccinate those who have received no doses and protection.

“Instead of Moderna and Pfizer prioritising the supply of vaccines as boosters to countries whose populations have relatively high coverage, we need them to go all out to channel supply to COVAX, the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team and low- and low-middle income countries, which have very low vaccine coverage,” he said.

While tens of millions of vaccine dose donations are starting to come through, he said there is a need for more and faster.

“We need an all-out, no regrets, accelerated building up of new vaccine manufacturing hubs. For that to happen quicker, pharmaceutical companies must share their licenses, know-how and technology,” he said.

AstraZeneca has led on licensing their vaccines around the world to increase vaccine capacity quickly.

“As well as Europe, India and the Republic of Korea, I am pleased to announce two more manufacturing sites, in Japan and Australia, which have now received a WHO Emergency Use Listing, bringing AstraZeneca’s EUL’s to five,” he said adding that this gives the green light for COVAX to buy vaccines from these additional facilities, and enables countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and roll out vaccines.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is among the key suppliers of Astra Zeneca doses to the COVAX facility.

''We need other manufacturers to follow this example. Thousands of people are still dying every day and that deserves urgent action...No more talk about vaccinating low-income countries in 2023, 2024. This is no time for a lull, we want to see progress being built on and a surge of action to scale up the supply and sharing of lifesaving health tools."

News Network
July 3,2021

Cases of Covid-19 might be declining steadily but as the virus is mutating, attaining that magical zero figure in Delhi is unlikely, experts have said, and predicted that coronavirus will be reduced to an endemic in the future.

The Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain had said last year that one will have to learn to live with the coronavirus and make its prevention norms a part of our lives.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital said there will always be a few cases of the virus.

"Zero is an unlikely figure. The virus is mutating and it is difficult to predict it's future behaviour," he said.

Explaining why the virus has posed such a challenge, Dr Sanjeev K. Singh, Resident Medical Director, Amrita Hospitals in Faridabad said it is an mRNA virus which keeps changing its structure. 

"These virus is smart and just for the sake of living, it will keep mutating. Covid will be there and may not be affecting all 193 countries but it will be there.

"Coming down to zero won't be achievable. In hospitals for getting surgeries, one has to get tested for Hepatitis and HIV. Eventually, you will be tested for Covid too," he said. 

Dr Gauri Agarwal, IVF expert and founder of Seeds of Innocence said keeping the 1918 pandemic as a yardstick, we know that eradicating the virus is an unrealistic possibility.

"As Covid-19 gradually becomes an endemic, likely in 12-24 months, it will probably stop being a statistic that is being watched on a daily basis. Hence, while we may see zero reportable cases, there may never be a time with actual zero cases ever."

Amid concerns over the possibility of a third wave and emergence of the Delta Plus variant, experts assuaged fears of that possible wave being more lethal since a majority of the population has been infected.

"In my view, if a new strain doesn't come up against which the vaccines are not effective, I don't think the third wave will be as lethal as the second wave," said Dr Rajesh Chawla, Senior Pulmonologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

He highlighted that coronavirus will become an endemic in days to come.

Agreeing with Chawla, Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, said we are still in the second Covid wave.

"Seventy per cent of the cases are limited to Maharashtra, and southern states. In north Indian states, there was a sudden exponential increase and the virus infected a large number of people together which is why the steady decline.

"The effect of the virus will be blunted because of the majority of people being exposed to the virus and vaccination," he added.

Tickoo said there might be a spike but if the virus doesn't become multi-resistant and undergoes mutations, the third wave won't be as deadly as the second wave and might be lesser in severity than even the first wave.

Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave with oxygen shortage and unavailability of beds adding to woes of patients. However, in the last few days cases have shown a steady decline with the positivity rate coming down below one per cent. 

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths. After that, the cases have hovered around the 90 mark.

Talking about the fluctuations in cases, Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, President, Council for Healthcare and Pharma, said, "On the fluctuation module, we are aware that the testing protocols in India are very abysmal, we do not follow standard protocol of testing.

"Secondly, some people in rural community in India are still not aware about the what vaccine is for, how it will affect them or how it will protect them from the virus."

Experts unanimously vouched for vaccination as the answer to blunt the effect of the virus.

"The effect will be blunted because of the majority of people being exposed to the virus and the vaccination. As the vaccination numbers go up we will be able to blunt the virus impact. More than 50 lakh people have at least received the first while more than 18 lakh have been fully vaccinated," Tickoo said.

However, he said, vaccine hesitancy is becoming problematic. 

"People still give preference to false news. It has the potential to derail our ambitious vaccination programme. Roping in celebrities, credible voices will help it while doctors have a big role to play. In the UK and the US, majority of the population has received their first doses. In the US they have taken off the masks. We should see these examples," he added. 

