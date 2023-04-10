  1. Home
  2. Palestinians will keep defending al-Aqsa in face of war waged by enemy: Hamas

Palestinians will keep defending al-Aqsa in face of war waged by enemy: Hamas

News Network
April 11, 2023

hamas.jpg

Reacting to a threat-riddled speech by the Israeli prime minister, Hamas resistance movement says Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks will not weaken Palestinians' resolve to defend the al-Aqsa Mosque against the occupying regime's aggression.

"Netanyahu’s speech cannot frighten our Palestinian people," the movement's spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Monday, adding that Palestinians "will continue the battle to defend the identity of al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of the war waged by the enemy."

Qassem's remarks came as the Tel Aviv regime has been dangerously stoking tensions throughout the occupied territories and beyond since Wednesday, when it carried out a savage attack on Palestinian worshipers, who were observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site.

The first bout of the raids saw the regime's forces storming the compound, beating the Palestinian worshipers there before arresting and forcing out hundreds of them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded as a result of the violence.

The raids prompted several rounds of retaliatory rocket strikes against the occupied territories from the direction of the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is headquartered, as well as from Lebanon and Syria. 

During his Monday speech, Netanyahu admitted that the regime has responded to retaliatory strikes by dropping "50 tons of bombs" on ground targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

He also accused Hamas of being behind the reprisal attacks that targeted the occupied territories from Lebanon, saying, "We will not allow" Hamas "to establish itself in Lebanon" by acting on "all fronts."

The Israeli premier also claimed that the regime had thwarted "hundreds of operations" in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year, alleging that the regime could reach the resistance everywhere.

Responding to Netanyahu's claims, Qassem described his speech as an attempt to falsify the facts, saying that the Israeli occupation was "the basis of all tensions" across the occupied territories.

The occupiers are the ones "who practice terrorism systematically and continuously," the Hamas' official said, pointing out that the Palestinian people are waging a legitimate battle to restore their right to freedom and independence.

He added that "Netanyahu’s threats against our Palestinian people, Syria, Lebanon and Iran prove that the occupying regime is a menace to the entire region and its interests."

Hundreds injured in Israeli forces’ Nablus raid

In another development on Monday, at least 216 Palestinian citizens were injured in a raid by Israeli forces on Beita village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, 185 Palestinian citizens suffered breathing problems after Israeli forces fired tear gas bombs at them in Beita.

The society added that 22 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces’ rubber-coated metal bullets while two others were injured in the head by tear gas bombs.

The raid took place after earlier the same day, thousands of Jewish settlers, protected by the regime’s forces, stormed Mount Sabih, which is located between the three Palestinian villages of Qabalan, Yatma and Beita, south of Nablus, demanding the legalization of the settlement outpost of Evyatar.

Seven Israeli ministers, including finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and the extremist minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, participated in the pro-settlement march in addition to more than 20 lawmakers.

According to the regime’s media outlets, Jewish settlers plan to hold a big festival in the settlement outpost and some of them will stay in the outpost to impose a fait accompli there. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 10,2023

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Amid the ongoing row over dairy cooperative Amul's presence in Karnataka, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised protests in Bengaluru opposing the sale of Amul milk and encouraging the use of Nandini products in Karnataka, according to ANI.

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of unleashing a "misinformation campaign".

"Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. KMF's turnover went up by (Rs) 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at (Rs) 25,000 crore, of which (Rs) 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka," BJP IT department headed Amit Malviya tweeted.

His tweets came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Amul's announcement of its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market.

With Modi visiting the state on Sunday, the former Karnataka chief minister asked if the purpose of his trip was "to loot the state".

Malviya said, "There is a reason why India doesn't TRUST Congress. They LIE! Latest being the misinformation campaign that Karnataka Milk Federation, which owns Nandini, is going to merge with Amul."

The BJP has done far more to strengthen KMF and make Nandini a global brand.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2023

azeem.jpg

Bantwal, Apr 9: A 13-year-old schoolboy was found dead in a lake at Kuppila in Kakhile village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday night hours after he went missing under mysterious circumstances. 

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Azeem (13), son of Abdul Razak, a resident of BC Road. He was a class 8 student of a private English medium school in Mittabailu near BC Road.

Azeem had been to his grandmother’s house in Panemangalore on Saturday, April 8, afternoon. The locals had seen him playing with his friends. However, the boy went missing. 

The family members called on Azeem’s mobile phone, but, it went unanswered. Hence, they filed a missing complaint at the Bantwal Town Police Station.

When the police traced the location of Azeem's mobile phone, they found his clothes, shoes, and mobile on the top of the lake near Kallige village. The police conducted a search in the lake and found the boy's dead body late at night.

The police lifted the body from the water and took it to the Bantwal Government Hospital mortuary. Investigations are underway. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2023

Cov.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 7: Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for Covid-19 management. 

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said.

He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.