  1. Home
  2. Passengers evacuated from Kerala-bound plane at Muscat airport as smoke erupts; 14 injured

Passengers evacuated from Kerala-bound plane at Muscat airport as smoke erupts; 14 injured

News Network
September 14, 2022

flight.jpg

Muscat, Sept 14: As many as 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express plane at Muscat airport on Wednesday following a smoke warning, according to an airline source.

The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said.

According to reports, 14 passengers suffered injuries in the melee. 

There were 141 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said.

Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 13,2022

Kalaburgi, Sept 13: Police officials of Brhampur station have lodged a complaint against three people for playing loud DJ music with violent song in front of a masjid during the Ganesh immersion procession on Saturday.

Circle Inspector Sachin Chalawadi said that the organisers had played a song that would hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. 

They claimed that the organisers did not listen to the police despite the police insisting them to stop playing the song at 2 AM when the procession had reached Mehbas Masjid in Janata Bazar in the city. An FIR has been filed against the DJ provider and organisers on Sunday.

The police officials had banned DJ music after 10 AM during the Ganesh idol immersion programme but the organisers played the song Khoon Se Iss Dharti Ko Hum Nehlayenge, Hum Tujhko Teri Awkat Batayenge.

"The song is objectionable and threatening. Therefore, we insisted they stop playing the song. But, they continued to play the song with a high-volume sound system. Therefore, we have booked three persons for violating noise norms and playing an inflammatory song that would hurt another community," circle inspector Sachin Chalawadi said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2022

rifarashid.jpg

Mangaluru, Sep 11: A schoolgirl lost her life when a motorbike knocked her down while she was crossing the road at Paladka of Aletti village near Aranthodu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The tragedy occurred when Ayeshath Rifa (7), was returning from Madrasa at around 8.45 a.m. on Saturday, September 10.

It is learnt that the motorbike which was moving from the direction of Aranthodu to Sullia hit her from behind killing her on the spot. 

Rifa is daughter of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Paladka. A case has been registered at Sullia police station and investigations are on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 9,2022

anchanpoornima.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 9: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and senior corporator Jayanand Anchan, was on Friday, September 9, elected the mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation. 

The two-time corporator, Anchan, who represents Kadri Padavu ward, defeated Congress candidate M Shashidhar Hegde.

On the other hand, Poornima, a corporator from the BJP representing the Central Market ward, was elected as the deputy mayor. She defeated Congress candidate Zeenath Shamsuddin.

For the 23rd term, the post of Mayor was reserved for the general category while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A woman

The elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the four standing committees of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) were conducted by Mysuru regional commissioner G C Prakash.

The BJP has a strength of 44 corporators in the MCC council. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, the SDPI has two members in the council. 

While Anchan and Poornima secured 46 votes each in the election for mayor and deputy mayor posts, their opponents from the Congress bagged 14 votes each.

Of 65 voters, 62 including MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath of Mangaluru City South and Dr Y Bharath Shetty of Mangaluru City North and 60 corporators of the MCC were present. Two corporators from the SDPI remained neutral in the election.

The government had reserved the post of mayor for the 23rd term for general category and the deputy mayor’s post for Backward Class A woman candidates.

Seven members each for the Town Planning and Reforms Standing Committee, Public Health and Education Standing Committee, Taxation, Finance & Appeal Standing Committee, and Accounts Standing Committee were elected unanimously during the election.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.