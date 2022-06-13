  1. Home
  People breathe a sigh of relief after Saudi govt lifts all covid precautionary measures

Agencies
June 14, 2022

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an interior ministry statement. 

Individuals will no longer be required to wear a face mask indoors, with the exception of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, in addition to health facilities, public events, airplanes and public transportation means that wish to uphold the preventative measures, the state agency added.  

Proof of vaccination on the Tawakkalna application is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation, the statement on SPA said. 

Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months – instead of three months. However, the new regulation does not apply to people under specific age groups or those who have been exempt from being vaccinated by the Ministry of Health. 

The ministry continues to encourage people to take the third booster shot to protect themselves from the virus, SPA reported. 

News Network
June 8,2022

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked benchmark lending rates by 50 basis points in its bid to tame the surging inflation, governor Shaktikanta Das announced as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which started its deliberations on Monday, concluded its review.

RBI raised the repo rate, or the rate at which the central bank lends short-term cash to other banks, by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent from 4.40 per cent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is on the rise since October 2021. Retail inflation has remained above RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent since January. 

It had soared to an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Last month, in an off-cycle review MPC raised the key policy rate (repo) by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in a bid to curb soaring prices and inflation. It was the first rate hike after August 2018.

With an aim to cushion the impact of lockdown, RBI had slashed the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent in March 27, 2020 from 5.15 per cent.

On May 22, 2020, RBI again cut the repo rate by 40 basis points and brought it down to 4 per cent. Thereafter, it maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022.

News Network
May 30,2022

tejaswini.jpg

Bengaluru, May 30: Medical apathy claimed another life in Karnataka's capital where a 21-year-old female died after undergoing surgery in a private hospital in the city. 

The deceased student has been identified as Tejasvini (21), a resident of Bagepalli. She was an engineering student who was staying in a PG accommodation. 

The family of the deceased filed a complaint against the perpetrators and the hospital and two doctors have been booked for causing death due to negligence. An FIR of death due to negligence has been filed against the hospital (Jeevika Hospital) and two doctors. 

The post-mortem report is awaited and police will take further action after the report gives clarity on the cause of the death. The police have also sought a second opinion by a government hospital doctor in order to ascertain what happened leading to the death of the young woman.

Tejaswini had suffered severe hand injury after she fell down in the bathroom of her PG on Sunday. She was rushed to Maarathahalli Jeevika Hospital for treatment where she was advised a surgery by the doctors and within a few hours of the hand surgery being conducted, she passed away at around 4 a.m. on Monday. 

The two doctors who have been booked have been identified as anaesthesia specialist Dr Shahshank and Dr Ashok Shetty. 

The autopsy report will help cops to go forward with their investigation and subsequent action.

The hospital has remained mum on the issue and further communication from the board is awaited. It is to be noted that the criminal medical apathy has claimed numerous lives in Karnataka, particularly the state capital Bengaluru.

The tragic loss of life of a 21-year-old woman who had gone with the hope of getting better after a hand surgery has once again put the issue of medical negligence in the spotlight.

News Network
June 12,2022

thrash.jpg

Lucknow, June 12: In a shocking development, a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh termed the brutal thrashing of some Muslims by cops in a police station, who had allegedly taken part in Friday's protests over the Prophet remarks row, a "return gift to the rioters".

"Balwaiyon ko return gift" (return gift to the rioters), said BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who was also former media advisor of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, as he posted a video of the alleged thrashing inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed two cops brutally hitting nine protestors with sticks as the latter begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that "questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance".

There was no official comment from the UP police in this regard but sources said that the police station was in the Saharanpur district, which had witnessed large-scale protests after Friday prayers over remarks on the Prophet.

Saffron outfits on Sunday took out a procession at Jangiganj town in UP's Bhadohi district, about 250 kilometres from here, in support of Nupur Sharma. BJP MP Sakhsi Maharaj also defended Sharma and said that the situation was brought under control quickly as Narendra Modi was the prime minister and Adityanath was the CM of UP.

More than 300 people were arrested across the state in connection with the protests which turned violent in some places prompting the police to use force.

Protests had taken place in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras, Moradabad and some other places. The protests had started soon after the Friday prayers at mosques as sloganeering Muslims tried to burn effigies of Nupur Sharma and demanded her immediate arrest.

As Adityanath directed cops to take stern action against protestors, the police slapped the Gangsters' Act on them and also bulldozed houses of many of them, sources said.

