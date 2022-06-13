People breathe a sigh of relief after Saudi govt lifts all covid precautionary measures

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an interior ministry statement.

Individuals will no longer be required to wear a face mask indoors, with the exception of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, in addition to health facilities, public events, airplanes and public transportation means that wish to uphold the preventative measures, the state agency added.

Proof of vaccination on the Tawakkalna application is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation, the statement on SPA said.

Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months – instead of three months. However, the new regulation does not apply to people under specific age groups or those who have been exempt from being vaccinated by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry continues to encourage people to take the third booster shot to protect themselves from the virus, SPA reported.